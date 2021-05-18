ProVet USA Launches New Leadership Training Program For Veterans Transitioning Into the Workforce

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProVet USA announced today the launch of a new leadership training program to help advance the post-service lives of America's veterans. The ProVet Leadership Program is the first and only leadership development program created by veterans for veterans in conjunction with organizational psychologists, to empower these men and women with the skills to thrive in the corporate workforce.

ProVet Leadership Academy

This unique program developed by veterans and organizational psychologists is the culmination of more than 50 years of leadership coaching experience and utilizes advanced psychometric assessment tools that have been used to successfully train executive and high-performing management teams all over the United States.

What's more, it's now available to every post 9/11 veteran and their spouse at no cost.

The 12-week on-demand e-learning course consists of 48 high-impact micro-learning videos plus live accountability calls and coaching. Veterans are evaluated using three psychometric assessments, enabling the team to identify and strengthen potential weaknesses while boosting veterans' overall strengths.

Major General (Retired) Walt Lord, a member of ProVet's Board of Directors, says that "every year, there are over 250,000 veterans exiting the armed services. About 80% of them don't have jobs lined up upon transition. ProVet is giving them the helping hand they so deserve. It's truly a life-changing experience for their post-service lives that's not available anywhere else."

To get started, transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses are invited to sign up with ProVet USA by visiting their website. After undergoing the psychometric assessment debrief with their Accountability Mentor, they will work one-on-one during the 12-week course to develop the veteran's long-term goals for success.

About ProVet USA

ProVet USA is a national nonprofit organization that empowers US military members, veterans and spouses with the training to successfully transition into the civilian workforce. We offer a unique 12-week e-learning leadership course with live coaching developed by veterans and organizational psychologists unitizing psychometric assessments, to help our military members transfer their skills from the armed services to the corporate workplace. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients.

Website: www.provetusa.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Frank Maricic

VForce LLC

914.391.4382

[email protected]

SOURCE ProVet USA

