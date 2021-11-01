ProVet USA to Join Operation Gridiron at the 2021 New York City Veterans Week Celebration in Times Square

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProVet USA announced today that it will be joining Operation Gridiron, T-Mobile, Starbucks, Griffon Holdings, Bob Woodruff Foundation and others for the benefit of NYC veterans charities at the 2021 New York City Veterans Week celebration in Times Square on November 10th and 11th from 10:00 am-9:00 pm.

Operation Gridiron

Veterans Week events promote the issues facing our Veterans and their families and provide them with the resources to transition and succeed in the civilian world. The NYC Veterans Day Parade will be the centerpiece of this annual citywide initiative, which encompasses the efforts of a wide range of partner organizations and corporations.

Charitable donations will be received from the six ROLL stationary bike competitions -- with the computerized course and races displayed prominently on the Times Square Screen -- as well as between celebrities, local media and members of our armed forces, including NYC Department of Veterans Services Commissioner James Hendon.

All NY sports teams and many local news and media celebrities have been contacted through the help of the Mayor's Office and WABC-TV, who will be televising the Veterans Day Parade.

In addition, an expected crowd of over 350,000 people will witness the event which steps off at around 12 pm from 25th Street and Fifth Avenue. It then proceeds north, up Fifth Avenue.

This year's Grand Marshal is U.S. Air Force veteran and local hero Kevin Carrick. A retired Senior Master Sergeant, Kevin served over two decades as an elite Pararescueman ("PJ") with the 106th Rescue Wing based in nearby Westhampton (Long Island), NY.

About ProVet USA

ProVet USA is the only personalized leadership and professional development program that empowers veterans to thrive in the civilian workplace. We offer a unique 12-week e-learning leadership course developed by veterans and organizational psychologists utilizing live coaching and psychometric assessments to help our military members transfer their skills from the armed services to the corporate workplace. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to veterans and military spouses.

About Operation Gridiron

Operation Gridiron is a charitable effort in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the U.S. Veterans Chamber of Commerce (USVCC) to generate funds to support veterans. Operation Gridiron's goal in 2021 is to raise $100,000 for the USVCC. At this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week, seven members of the HOF assisted in that effort: MORTEN ANDERSEN, CRIS CARTER, TERRELL DAVIS, JOE DeLAMIELLEURE, WARREN MOON, ANDRE REED and WILL SHIELDS.

