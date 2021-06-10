Provi Goes All-In on Beverage Industry Data with the Hiring of Former Brown-Forman Analytics Executive

CHICAGO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provi ( www.provi.com ), the fastest-growing eCommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, announced today Dan Robbins has been appointed to Senior Director, Commercial Analytics & Data Strategy.

"I'm proud to join the Provi team and am eager to bring my passion for data science and analytics to the company. For the first time ever in this industry, we can interpret and understand purchase patterns that are tied to specific online behaviors," said Dan Robbins, Senior Director, Commercial Analytics & Data Strategy at Provi. "The nature of the data we are capturing at Provi is unlike anything else, which results in the ability to make a direct correlation between searches and spending – and everything in between."

Robbins' hiring embodies the company's pointed interest in analytics and data-driven storytelling, all to the benefit of the customer. Chief among Robbins' responsibilities will be to leverage strategic data acquisition, tools and analytical capabilities to produce valuable insights, drive innovation and strengthen profitability for all three tiers of the beverage industry.

"Provi's unique position in the beverage space allows us to serve as a real solution to distributors, suppliers, retailers and bars. Dan Robbins has the expertise required to help us further connect every tier of the alcohol industry, using digestible data," said Taylor Katzman, Provi's Founder and CEO. "With the evolution of the marketplace, Dan will be instrumental as we navigate a space that can attribute individual sales to specific online behaviors, and beyond."

Prior to joining Provi, Robbins spent several years at Brown-Forman, one of the world's largest beverage alcohol suppliers. During his tenure, he was responsible for building and scaling a best-in-class data science and advanced analytics organization. Specifically, Dan led the organizational vision and analytics talent recruitment strategy, growing the team three-fold over the course of a six-year period.

About Provi ( www.provi.com )

Founded in 2016 in Chicago, Provi is the fastest growing B2B eCommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. Currently active in 30 states, Provi's digital marketplace grants retailers a robust, contactless platform to place all of their orders 24/7 and improves communication and efficiency for retailers, distributors, and suppliers.

SOURCE Provi

Related Links

https://www.provi.com/

