Provi, Leading Ecommerce Beverage Marketplace, Announces Major Brands Partnership to Serve Missouri Bars, Restaurants and Retailers Online Ordering

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provi ( www.provi.com ), the B2B eCommerce marketplace simplifying beverage ordering across the alcohol industry, recently announced a new partnership with Major Brands, a leading Missouri-based wine and spirits wholesaler, to provide bars, restaurants, and alcohol retailers with an easier way to stock their beverage inventory.

The partnership will allow buyers to stock their beverage inventory faster by managing and sending purchase orders to all of their beer, wine and liquor sales reps from dozens of distributors in Missouri, in one centralized platform. Major Brands customers will receive additional benefits such as real-time order communication and up-to-date inventory available through Provi's platform. In addition to consolidating the order process, bars, restaurants, and retailers in Missouri will have the ability to browse product catalogs, manage inventory and chat with their reps with their free Provi account.

"At Provi, our goal is to connect all members of the beverage industry. We think transparency and convenience creates better relationships and better businesses no matter who you are," said Provi CEO, Taylor Katzman. "Working with Major Brands will allow bars, restaurants and local retailers the tools, access and convenience they need to keep their businesses thriving."

Provi helps businesses better serve customers by streamlining the entire alcohol beverage supply chain, making ordering and restocking more accessible, affordable and faster than ever. In fact, Provi has been proven to help 60% of its customers restock their bar in under five minutes using one full-service platform.

"As the largest Missouri-based premium beverage distributor, we are always looking to improve our retail customer offerings and experiences," said Major Brands CEO Sue McCollum. "Our partnership with Provi unlocks a new sales and customer engagement channel and creates an enhanced ordering experience for our customers. Prioritizing the business needs of our retailers is crucial to our success. Provi helps us accomplish this goal while playing an integral part in our eCommerce strategy."

For Missouri retailers interested in Provi, you can learn more and sign up here: www.provi.com/missouridistributors .

About Provi ( www.provi.com )

Founded in 2016 in Chicago, Provi is the fastest growing B2B eCommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. Currently active in 30 states, Provi's digital marketplace grants retailers a robust, contactless platform to place all of their orders 24/7 and improves communication and efficiency for retailers, distributors, and suppliers.

About Major Brands (www.majorbrands.com)

Major Brands is the largest Missouri-based and operated distributor of premium wine, spirits, beer and non-alcoholic beverages, with offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Columbia and Cape Girardeau. Major Brands employs more than 600 people and serves more than 9,000 retail customers. It began operations in 1934 and remains a family business.

