Provi, Leading eCommerce Beverage Marketplace, Announces Tennessee Expansion and Partnership with Lipman Brothers

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provi ( www.provi.com ), the fastest-growing ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, announced today its official launch into the Tennessee market in partnership with Lipman Brothers, the first distributor of wine and spirits in Tennessee.

Provi's eCommerce marketplace provides a sense of transparency into the entire alcohol beverage supply chain. From suppliers to distributors to bars and retailers, Provi aims to help businesses better serve customers. When signing up for Provi, these early adopters are making a commitment to placing the needs of their customers at the forefront of the ordering process, while providing the ability to position their brands more effectively.

"As Provi enters the Nashville market, we couldn't be more excited to do so alongside Lipman Brothers, a pioneer distributor in the area," said Provi CEO, Taylor Katzman. "This partnership and expansion speaks to our continued commitment of building and investing in our relationships with local distributors. It has always been our intent to ensure seamless online ordering, further modernize processes and streamline connections – all to the benefit of our entire industry."

Through the integration of Provi as an online ordering platform, Lipman Brothers has the unique opportunity to provide their customers with an easier way of purchasing alcohol. During a time when sales representatives are stretched thin, or cannot be physically present, Provi not only offers product accessibility but also elevates the level of support provided to Lipman Brothers' customers.

"As one of Tennessee's leading beverage distributors, we pride ourselves in providing the highest level of service to our customers," said Lowell Goodman, President and COO at Lipman Brothers. "Lipman Brothers is thrilled to partner with Provi to meet the demands of our retailers by delivering an enhanced, more convenient ordering experience— especially during a time when our customers are having to do more, with less."

To celebrate Provi's partnership with Lipman Brothers, and the platform's expansion into Nashville, Brown-Forman (Jack Daniel's) will be making a donation of $6,500 to the Nashville Predators Foundation to provide aid for local families in need. Additionally, Provi and Lipman Brothers have partnered to donate $5,000 to Tennessee Action for Hospitality in support of the community they serve.

Founded in 2016 in Chicago, Provi is the fastest growing B2B eCommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry. Currently active in 30 states, Provi's digital marketplace grants retailers a robust, contactless platform to place all of their orders 24/7 and improves communication and efficiency for retailers, distributors, and suppliers.

