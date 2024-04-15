ProVia Partners with FlexScreen to Elevate Window Solutions

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProVia, a leading building products manufacturer based in the heart of Ohio's Amish Country, proudly announces its partnership with FlexScreen as a licensee. With over 47 years of industry expertise, ProVia is renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, service, and attention to detail, making this collaboration a natural fit for both companies.

FlexScreen, the innovative pioneer in window screen technology, has revolutionized the industry with its flexible and durable screens. Under this partnership, ProVia will integrate the manufacturing of FlexScreen products at its window manufacturing facility, further enhancing its ability to deliver superior quality and meet customer demands promptly.

"At ProVia, our vision is to be the premier building products manufacturer, providing unmatched quality and service," said Freddie Miller, Vice President of Supply Chain at ProVia. "We knew we had a winning product that customers would love with FlexScreen, and this licensing agreement enables us to vertically integrate product manufacturing at our window facility. This partnership increases our ability to meet customer lead time commitments and take quality control to the next level."

FlexScreen Inventor and CEO Joe Altieri expressed his delight regarding the partnership, stating, "We are so happy to collaborate with a great company like ProVia. They are known for their integrity, quality, and dedication to fostering a positive work environment. We have a shared commitment to innovation, and it's an honor to partner with them. I look forward to all that we will accomplish together."

About FlexScreen:

FlexScreen is the world's first and only flexible window screen. With its patented design, FlexScreen offers a simple and elegant solution to old-style aluminum window screens, providing homeowners with a seamless and unobstructed view. Made with high-quality materials and precision engineering, FlexScreen is easy to install, easy to clean, and built to last. FlexScreen appeared on the hit reality show Shark Tank™ in 2020, where they got a deal with Lori Greiner, who called FlexScreen "the best better mousetrap" she had ever seen in The Tank. The company was featured a second time in a Shark Tank™ update in 2021. For more information, visit flexscreen.com.

About ProVia:

ProVia is a leading manufacturer of professional-class entry doors, storm doors, patio doors, windows, vinyl siding, manufactured stone, and metal roofing. The professional-class designation reflects the company's high level of quality, service, and customization – in fact, remodelers ranked ProVia's windows #1 in the market for quality. Professionals also appreciate ProVia's unique ability to customize many products as needed. Equally important is the personalized treatment they receive after an order is placed or the product is installed. ProVia's manufacturing processes combine state-of-the-art technology with human craftsmanship, to ensure excellence in product quality and high-end aesthetics. ProVia's mission is "to serve, by caring for details in ways others won't." Each employee continually strives to put these words into action by providing unmatched quality and service, every day. ProVia.com

SOURCE FlexScreen