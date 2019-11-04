Providence Attorney, Noah J. Kilroy, Received the R. Kevin Horan Emerging Leader Award

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kilroy Law Firm , one of the premier firms providing criminal law, family law, and personal injury representation to clients in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts, is proud to announce that attorney and founder of the firm, Noah J. Kilroy , has recently received the prestigious R. Kevin Horan Emerging Leader Award for 2019. This award is for outstanding professional excellence and leadership, and for exceptional accomplishments in the social justice profession as an emerging professional.

Noah J. Kilroy

The R. Kevin Horan Emerging Leader Award was initially established in 2017 and was created by the Justice Assistance's Nomination-Selection Subcommittee for the purpose of identifying and recognizing an individual from the Rhode Island community who, in the words of the committee, "has demonstrated the dedication, enthusiasm, and composure necessary toward establishing their potential as a future leader."

Noah Kilroy is proud to be recognized as an emerging leader in the social justice profession and proud of his service to the community. He believes that truly pursuing social justice requires action and initiative on a daily basis, and as a result, has been actively involved in a wide variety of public interest initiatives. Some of the work for which he is most proud includes co-founding the Transcending Through Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides scholarships to those in prison and those transitioning out of prison.

Mr. Kilroy also proudly served his community as a government attorney for the City of Providence before transitioning into private practice to serve his community on a broader scale and in a variety of different practice areas including family law, criminal law, and personal injury.

While Noah Kilroy feels honored and humbled to have been unanimously nominated as the recipient of this prestigious and exclusive award, he is especially proud to be a part of the communities he serves and of the professional, skilled, and compassionate representation he is able to provide each day.

Maybe you find yourself confronting the prospect of divorce and you aren't sure what steps to take next to protect your rights and do what's best for your family. Perhaps you've been injured in an accident that wasn't your fault, and you believe that you may deserve compensation, but you know you can't fight for it alone. Or instead, you may find yourself facing criminal charges, and you aren't sure how to go about defending yourself and feel afraid of losing your freedom and your future. In any of these situations, Noah Kilroy and the talented team at Kilroy Law are here to help.

When you choose the team at Kilroy Law, you are choosing a team that understands the law and has the experience necessary to put that knowledge into practice in a way that is most effective for the clients we serve. Even better, you are choosing a team that has proven itself highly capable of achieving excellent results for our clients. At Kilroy Law, each and every client is valuable and important, and each and every case receives the dedicated, experienced, and excellent representation necessary for success. We believe that our clients deserve nothing less.

The team at Kilroy Law is always dedicated to providing skilled, highly effective, and compassionate representation to each and every client we serve. We would be honored to have the opportunity to listen to your personal story and learn how we might be able to help. We encourage you to call us today at (401) 855-9023. Don't delay seeking the expert legal assistance you need for even one more day. We look forward to helping you soon.

Media Contact:

Noah Kilroy

Kilroy Law Firm

127 Dorrance St

Providence, RI 02903

(401) 855-9023

www.kilroylawfirm.com

SOURCE Kilroy Law Firm

