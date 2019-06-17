Providence Business News Names Custom Computer Specialists on its Best Places to Work 2019 list

"I am so proud of our team. Custom has been providing technology services to support the goals of school districts, city and state agencies and organizations throughout the Northeast for forty years. We could never have achieved this success without attracting the industries' best and brightest talent," said Suzanne McLaughlin, Vice President and General Manager at Custom Computer Specialists.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Click here to learn more about this award!

About Custom Computer Specialists

Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists helps Northeast public and private sector clients get maximum value from their IT investments. Custom's unique combination of privately owned flexibility and extensive IT capability empowers it to architect client-centric solutions that deliver results. http://www.customtech.com



