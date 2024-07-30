Providence Expands Engagement with Xsolis to Bring AI-Driven Operational Efficiencies to 28 Additional Hospitals in Six States, Advancing Patient-Centered Care

Successful implementation of Xsolis platform used data insights and predictive analytics to elevate work of clinical staff by reducing manual work and ensuring appropriate reimbursement

FRANKLIN, Tenn., and RENTON, Wash., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence, a not-for-profit Catholic health system, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Xsolis, the AI-driven health technology company fostering collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. The expansion builds on Providence's successful implementation of Xsolis AI solutions and is a testament to Providence's role as a frontrunner in integrating advanced AI solutions to streamline healthcare operations, reduce administrative overhead, and enhance support for care teams, keeping patient care at the heart of their efforts.

Following the initial deployment in October 2023 in eight Oregon hospitals, the successful integration of Xsolis' technology will now be extended to 28 additional Providence hospitals across Oregon, Alaska, Washington, Montana, New Mexico, and Texas. This strategic move not only broadens the impact of AI-driven solutions within Providence's network but also underscores the health system's commitment to setting industry standards for utilizing technology in healthcare.

By deploying Xsolis' AI and predictive analytics, Providence streamlined its review processes during its initial 8-month phase, achieving significant benefits including decreasing observation length of stay by 32%, helping to ensure more timely patient discharge.

"Providence is dedicated to pioneering the integration of cutting-edge AI technologies to lessen the administrative load and empower our caregivers to provide top-tier, patient-centric care," explained Adar Palis, group vice president of clinical and revenue cycle applications at Providence. "Expanding our collaboration with Xsolis not only streamlines crucial utilization review processes but also sets a new standard in healthcare by leveraging AI to focus our valuable clinical resources on our core mission—caring for our patients and serving the communities across the Pacific Northwest and beyond."

Xsolis' predictive AI capabilities, including its proprietary Care Level Score™, save time, remove unnecessary administrative work, and accelerate alignment among utilization review, case management, and physician advisor teams. The Care Level Score is an AI-powered analysis of medical necessity that is grounded in evidence-based medicine. The accuracy of this analysis is supported by the more than 2.7 billion predictions the system has delivered since the company's inception in 2013. In addition, Providence is planning to extend access of Xsolis' shared platform, real-time updates, and predictive analytics to networked health plans to enable better communication and collaboration between health systems and plans.

"Xsolis' demonstrable returns and additional capabilities provide a bright future for how our continued partnership can help Providence serve our patient populations in new and innovative ways," said Melissa Damm, chief financial officer of central region, Providence. "In today's resource-constrained environment, Xsolis' source of truth for aligning on medical necessity decision-making and case management analytics has illuminated the hard-to-identify areas for improvement, strengthening our abilities to continue delivering high-quality care, regardless of how the industry will continue to evolve."

"We're thrilled to see the tangible benefits Providence has achieved so far. As one of the nation's leading health systems, theirs is a compelling story about applying purpose-built AI solutions to elevate the work of clinical staff to focus on the most important tasks," said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of Xsolis. "By challenging the status quo and embracing AI-driven solutions, Providence has demonstrated how technology can be leveraged to improve operational efficiency, enhance care coordination, and ultimately the patient experience. We look forward to contributing to their continued success."

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company with a human-centered approach, fostering collaboration between healthcare providers and health plans through real-time transparency, objective data for increased accuracy and alignment of medical necessity decisions, and more efficient outcomes. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, more than 1,000 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

SOURCE Xsolis