Providence Health Assurance Earns 4-Star Rating for 2025 Medicare Advantage Plans

4-Star Rating puts Providence Medicare Advantage Plans among top plans nationally

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Health Assurance (PHA), a division of Providence Health Plan, today announced that its Medicare Advantage plans have earned an overall 4 out of 5 Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2025. This 4-Star Rating puts PHA's Medicare Advantage offerings among the top plans regionally and nationally. One hundred percent of PHA Medicare Advantage members are enrolled in a 4-Star rated plan.

CMS assigns one to five stars to Medicare Advantage plans annually based on over 40 measures across several key categories, including preventive care, managing chronic conditions, member satisfaction, and customer service.

PHA's Star Rating increase was driven by gains in member experience measures, including strong performance in clinical quality measures scoring 4 out of 5 Stars on 11 out of 12 Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) clinical quality measures, and improving in 100% of Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (CAHPS) survey measures.

"Our 4-Star rating reflects our deep commitment to providing an exceptional experience for every member we serve," said Timshel Tarbet, chief health equity and experience officer at Providence Health Plan. "I am incredibly proud of our team's dedication to understanding and meeting the unique needs of our Medicare Advantage members. We will continue to innovate and improve how we deliver personalized, equitable and compassionate care to help our members achieve their best health."

The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Enrollment Period for 2025 coverage runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2024. In 2025, select Providence Medicare Advantage Plans will feature benefit offerings that include:

No referrals

$0 medical deductible

medical deductible Preventive dental, vision, and hearing coverage

Behavioral health support

Fitness membership

Access to alternative care options

"This milestone achievement demonstrates that our dedication to our values and Promise are driving meaningful results for members and the communities we serve," said Shannon Drotning, Providence Health Plan consumer and market president. "Ensuring Medicare-eligible populations have access to high-quality, affordable Medicare Advantage plans is crucial to improving health outcomes and advancing our Mission. I am grateful to all our caregivers who made this 4-Star Rating possible through their unwavering dedication to excellence."

Over 69,000 Medicare beneficiaries across the West Coast have entrusted Providence Health Assurance for their health coverage. With a broad choice of plans to fit a variety of healthcare needs and budgets, PHA aims to be the preferred Medicare Advantage choice for seniors seeking affordable, high-quality coverage.

Learn more about PHA's 2025 Medicare Advantage Plans at TheProvidenceAdvantage.com

About Providence Health Assurance

Providence Health Assurance (PHA) and its affiliates are an integral part of a 160-year-old nonprofit health care collective that has set the health and well-being standard for the communities we serve. Providence Health Assurance provides high quality, affordable coverage to members via plans for small and large groups, self-insured plan sponsors, Medicare, and Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as individuals and families.

Providence Health Assurance is an HMO, HMO‐POS and HMO SNP with Medicare and Oregon Health Plan contracts. Enrollment in Providence Health Assurance depends on contract renewal.

Other Providers are available in our network. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

