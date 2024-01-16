Providence Health Plan Names New Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Laurel Soot has accepted the Chief Medical Officer role on Providence Health Plan's leadership team

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Health Plan (PHP) is pleased to announce Laurel Soot, MD, FACS, has been named Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Soot has served in the interim CMO role since November 2023, demonstrating exceptional leadership that is crucial at this pivotal time for the organization. Soot assumed the role of CMO on January 14.

Laurel Soot, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Officer

"As we continue to grow as a multi-state health plan and provide high-quality, accessible care to more people, Dr. Soot brings to this role a clear vision, strategic mindset, and invaluable knowledge with nearly 30 years' experience at Providence as both a provider and health plan leader," said PHP President and CEO Don Antonucci. "Recognized for clinical leadership, team development and commitment to our Mission and Promise, Dr. Soot will bring the expertise needed to drive strategic growth and ensure PHP is providing high-quality, affordable care for both the members and community we serve."

With a career spanning three decades, Dr. Soot came to Providence as a surgeon at The Oregon Clinic, where she spent 15 years supervising and educating medical students and surgical residents while serving in leadership roles, including Medical Director of Breast Health, to maximize clinical efficiency and improve multidisciplinary care.

Coming to PHP in 2016, Dr. Soot found a calling in Medical Management, where she led high-performance teams in applying continuous process improvement strategies to medical and utilization management programs, optimizing the medical review process while developing and implementing evidence-based medical policies and clinical review guidelines. As CMO, Dr. Soot's clinical expertise will guide PHP's development of clinically appropriate policies and will support evidence-based decision-making.

Dr. Soot earned her medical degree from the University of Washington, Seattle, and completed her surgical residency at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland. She currently chairs the PHP Medical Policy Committee and is a member of the Oregon Health Leadership Council Evidence-Based Best Practice Committee.

Dr. Soot brings a visionary leadership style and true passion for healthcare delivery reform as it relates to social determinants of health, population health management, and payment models.

"Providence Health Plan is a mission-driven organization that prioritizes individualized member care and values its employees' well-being," Dr. Soot said. "The Mission to provide care for all has always resonated with me. As CMO, I look forward to exploring and implementing new processes and different care delivery models to improve the health and wellness of our communities."

About Providence Health Plan

Providence Health Plan (PHP) is an integral part of a 165-year-old non-profit healthcare collective that has set the health and well-being standard for the communities we serve. PHP provides high-quality, affordable coverage to members via plans for small and large groups, self-insured plan sponsors, Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as individuals and families. We offer a range of benefits including comprehensive healthcare, 24/7 access to telehealth visits, behavioral health resources and personalized health coaching.

