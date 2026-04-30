Providence Holy Cross Medical Center earns Magnet with Distinction recognition, highest honor for nursing excellence

Fifth consecutive Magnet designation reflects sustained leadership in nursing practice

MISSION HILLS, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has earned the highly prestigious Magnet® with Distinction recognition, the highest honor for nursing excellence awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This marks the hospital's fifth consecutive Magnet designation.

Magnet® with Distinction is awarded to organizations that exceed the most rigorous standards for nursing practice, leadership and patient outcomes. Providence Holy Cross is among just ten hospitals in California and one of three in Los Angeles County to achieve this designation.

"Achieving our fifth Magnet designation—and being honored with distinction—represents a significant milestone for our hospital," said Bernard Klein, M.D., chief executive, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center. "It validates the outstanding quality of work performed across our hospital every day, in every department, and most importantly, our patients benefit."

Earning and maintaining Magnet designation is a rigorous process that includes detailed documentation, onsite evaluation and proof of ongoing improvements every four years to ensure an institution's nursing community exceeds ANCC standards. Magnet appraisers conduct a multi-day, on-site assessment to learn about clinical research, education, structure and patient outcomes.

Research demonstrates that Magnet institutions have higher nurse satisfaction and retention as well as improved patient outcomes, including increased adoption of safety practices, shorter hospital stays and lower mortality rates.

"Earning Magnet with Distinction is a powerful affirmation of the expertise and leadership of our nursing teams," said Jodi Hein, DNP, MHA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer at the Mission Hills hospital. "This recognition reflects a culture that empowers nurses to lead, innovate and continuously advance the care we provide."

Providence Holy Cross is one of fewer than 80 hospitals in the nation to achieve five consecutive Magnet designations. The hospital's last Magnet designation came in 2022, one year before the ANCC introduced the prestigious Magnet with Distinction recognition.

About Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, California, is a 378-bed, not-for-profit Catholic hospital founded in 1961. Nationally recognized for clinical performance and nursing excellence, Providence Holy Cross is one of only two trauma centers in the San Fernando Valley and ranks among the nation's best hospitals for providing high-quality patient care. Award-winning specialties include care in cancer, stroke, maternity, digestive health, cardiovascular health and orthopedics. Providence Holy Cross is part of Providence, a 52-hospital health system with a comprehensive range of services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. For more information visit: providence.org/holycross.

Media contact:

Jennifer Gonzalez

[email protected]

SOURCE Providence