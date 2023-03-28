Providence Homes Earns 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for the Seventh Year in a Row

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Homes, Jacksonville's leader in energy-efficient construction, is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy for the seventh time.

"We are so proud of our ongoing commitment and continued growth as a 100-percent ENERGY STAR Certified home builder," said Sean Junker, President and COO of Providence Homes. "Today, we are designing and building the highest quality and most energy-efficient homes we have ever built at Providence Homes."

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

The highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards is the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award. EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition. Winners hail from a network of thousands of small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500® organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners .

About Providence Homes

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Providence Homes is committed to providing the highest standards of residential construction in northeast Florida. As one of Jacksonville's only 100-percent ENERGY STAR® Certified home builders, Providence Homes pledges to make a difference in the industry by building every home with the same detail and commitment to excellence they would with their own. Since 2009, Providence Homes has built more than 2,000 ENERGY STAR homes helping Jacksonville families save over $8,500,000 in energy bills.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts

SOURCE Providence Homes, Inc.