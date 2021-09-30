Providence Invited to Speak at Race for our Planet on Carbon Negative Pledge

United Nations High Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping invites Providence to COP26 Tweet this

"Each year, the U.S. health care sector contributes 8.5% of the nation's greenhouse gases, and 27% of health care emissions worldwide. It is therefore imperative that health systems have a seat at the table to discuss solutions to mitigate climate change and reduce the impact of our operations," said Providence Chief Advocacy and Sustainability Officer Ali Santore, who will represent the health system at Race for our Planet on Friday, Oct. 1. "As one of the largest health care systems in the nation, Providence bears significant responsibility to lead the industry to change for the benefit our patients, employees, and the planet."

At Race for our Planet, Santore will address how Providence plans to uphold its carbon negative commitment, specifically through five focus areas: waste, energy/water, agriculture/food, chemicals, and transportation. Providence's early tactics and strategies include waste optimization, transition to renewable energy sources, local and sustainable foods, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from anesthetic agents and other chemicals, and reducing emissions from business travel, product delivery, fleet vehicles, and employee commuting.

"I believe we have to take action toward building a climate-resilient, decarbonized health system to create more equitable health care and environmental justice for the voiceless and underserved. Our response to this crisis aligns with our core value of justice, as we seek to ease the suffering of so many who feel the health impacts of climate change and pollution disproportionately," said Providence President and CEO Rod Hochman M.D. "I'm honored Providence was invited to speak at the Race for our Planet event because it's time for health systems to join the global climate conversation."

