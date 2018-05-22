Providence Medical Technology Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for DTRAX® Spinal System

"With the FDA 510(k) clearance of DTRAX Spinal System, Providence now has the only sterile-packaged, single-use set of instruments specifically cleared for posterior cervical fusion," said Providence CEO Jeff Smith. "Our unique, single-use instruments assist surgeons in performing the steps of a traditional posterior cervical fusion. We believe DTRAX represents a landmark innovation for cervical fusion benefiting patients, surgeons, facilities, and payers."

About DTRAX Spinal System

The DTRAX Spinal System is a set of surgical instruments indicated for performing posterior cervical fusion in patients with cervical degenerative disc disease. The system consists of several specialized single-use instruments including a facet joint access instrument, lateral mass decortication trephine, mallet, cannula, decortication rasp, decortication burr, and bone graft tamp.

These instruments allow surgeons to access the posterior cervical spine to perform posterior cervical fusion by decorticating the bony surfaces of the posterior lateral mass and articular surfaces of the facet joints. The instruments then enable the application of autograft or allograft bone. The diameter of the largest instrument is less than 1cm, which allows the surgeon to use a variety of surgical techniques including a tissue-sparing technique that reduces the dissection and stripping of muscles. View a video animation of the surgical technique

About Providence

Providence Medical Technology, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company focused on innovative solutions for cervical spinal conditions. The company has pioneered a proprietary approach to posterior cervical fusion and has developed surgical instrumentation and implants that offer unique benefits to the $2 billion worldwide cervical spine market.

The Providence family of products includes the DTRAX® Spinal Instrumentation System, CAVUX® intervertebral implants, and ALLY® bone and facet screws. All products are sterile-packaged and single-use to maximize perioperative efficiency and ensure consistent quality and performance.

For more information, please visit www.providencemt.com.

