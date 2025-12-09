Providence Medical Technology, Inc. Announces Compatibility of CORUS-GLX™ System with Globus Medical's Excelsius™ Navigation System for Posterior Lumbar Fusion

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Medical Technology, Inc., an innovator in solutions for spinal surgery, announces that its CORUS™ Navigation Access System-GLX ("CORUS-GLX System") is now compatible with Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS™ Robotic Navigation Platform for use during spinal fusion surgery. This new compatibility clearance strengthens Providence Medical Technology's lumbar fusion portfolio and underscores its commitment to improving surgical outcomes for high-risk spinal fusion patients.

The CORUS-GLX System is intended to assist surgeons in locating, accessing, and preparing facet joints for posterior fusion procedures in the lumbar spine (lower back). It enables surgeons to seamlessly integrate the CORUS instruments and implants with the ExcelsiusGPS™ Platform. Surgical guidance and robotic navigation are increasingly used in spinal procedures, providing enhanced visualization and precise control, particularly for less-invasive techniques.

The potential benefits of utilizing the CORUS-GLX System in combination with robotic navigation platforms include:

Enhanced accuracy and precision when utilizing surgical instruments and spinal implants, such as nonsegmental instrumentation like CORUS ™ -LX implants.

-LX implants. Improved real-time visualization of the facet joints and other anatomical structures during procedures.

Streamlined surgical workflow, potentially leading to shorter operative times and reduced risk of complications.

James Dowdell, MD, an Orthopedic Surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery and Instructor of Orthopedic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College, commented, "Integrating the CORUS-GLX System positions spine surgeons to perform tissue-sparing posterior lumbar fusion and facet fixation using advanced surgical navigation. This compatibility provides a precise, reproducible workflow to achieve fusion of the entire spinal segment, which is vital for durable outcomes in high-risk lumbar fusion patients."

"We are thrilled to integrate our CORUS technology with another leading robotic navigation platform," said Jeff Smith, CEO of Providence Medical Technology. "This compatibility is another step forward in our mission to establish Total Segment Fusion (TSF) as the standard of care in spinal fusion. Surgeons who use navigation in lumbar spine surgery can now readily integrate our tissue-sparing facet fixation and posterior fusion technology into their surgical workflow."

About Providence Medical Technology, Inc.

Providence Medical Technology, Inc. is a privately held medical device company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes and preventing surgical failures for high-risk spinal fusion patients. The company has pioneered innovative, tissue-sparing solutions for both cervical and lumbar spine surgery, with a core mission to establish Total Segment Fusion (TSF) – fusion of all three spinal joints – as the new standard of care for spinal fusion patients. Providence's portfolio is supported by a robust body of clinical evidence, including randomized controlled trials. All instruments and implants are sterile-packaged and single-use to ensure consistent quality and performance.

Indications for Use: The CORUS™ Navigation Access System-GLX for use with the CORUS™ Spinal System is intended to be used during spinal surgery to assist the surgeon in locating and preparing facet joints in either open, or minimally invasive procedures. The CORUS™ Navigation Access System-GLX is specifically designed for use with the Globus Medical ExcelsiusGPS™ which is intended for use as an aid for precisely locating anatomical structures and for the spatial positioning and orientation of an instrument holder or guide tube to be used by surgeons for navigating and/or guiding compatible surgical instruments in open or percutaneous procedures provided that the required fiducial markers and rigid patient anatomy can be identified on CT scans or fluoroscopy.

As with all medical devices, there are risks and considerations to device use. Please refer to the device labeling for a full discussion of potential risks, contraindications, warnings, precautions, and instructions for use. Rx only. View product safety information: providencemt.com/safety

