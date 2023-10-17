Providence Medicare Advantage Plans Available in Oregon and Washington; New Offerings Mean Excellent Benefits with No Referrals

Expanded coverage options are designed specifically to meet the needs of Pacific Northwest residents

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a continued effort to make life richer and simpler for older adults, Providence Medicare Advantage Plans now offer high-quality, affordable, and comprehensive new offerings to residents of Oregon and Washington, including residents of Southeast Washington. West Coast, non-profit Providence Health Assurance (PHA) has expanded coverage to include a new and robust dental offering –partnering with Delta Dental—reduced pharmacy costs, and improved access to care. Also new for 2024, Providence Medicare Advantage Plans require no referrals.

Providence Medicare Advantage Plans give members access to award-winning Providence hospitals, clinics, and physicians in the region while maintaining the flexibility of an open, local network. Eligible Medicare beneficiaries can enroll in Providence Medicare Advantage Plans during the 2024 Annual Enrollment Period from October 15 to December 7, 2023.

"We aim to provide the best healthcare experiences by offering our members easy-to-access, and affordable physical and behavioral health coverage from the Providence providers they know and trust," said Shannon Drotning, Market President, Consumer and Specialty, Providence Health Plan. "In addition to some of the new and more robust offerings available in the Pacific Northwest in 2024, we are also proud to offer benefits to those who qualify for a Dual Special Needs Plan (D-SNP), providing Medicare and Medicaid access for our most vulnerable residents in the Portland Metro area."

In addition to new and expanded offerings, Providence has reduced or flattened premiums on its most popular healthcare plans to maintain affordability for Americans on Medicare who are often on a fixed income. This means members pay less for enhanced benefits while still having the ability to schedule appointments with the doctors of their choice.

"As the population of people on Medicare continues to grow in Oregon and Washington, it's more important than ever to ensure we're providing the quality coverage Medicare beneficiaries need to stay active, happy, and healthy," Drotning said. "As a mission-driven non-profit, Providence is dedicated to meeting the health needs of the communities we serve, easing the way for all members to ensure they have access to high-quality, trusted care."

To learn more about Providence Medicare Advantage Plans, please visit the Providence Health Assurance website.

About Providence Health Assurance

Providence Health Assurance (PHA) and its affiliates are an integral part of a 160-year-old non-profit health care collective that has set the health and well-being standard for the communities we serve. Providence Health Assurance provides high quality, affordable coverage to members via plans for Medicare, and Medicaid beneficiaries. We offer a range of benefits including comprehensive health care, 24/7 access to telehealth visits, behavioral health resources and personalized health coaching.

Providence Health Assurance is an HMO, HMO‐POS and HMO SNP with Medicare and Oregon Health Plan contracts. Enrollment in Providence Health Assurance depends on contract renewal.

Other Providers are available in our network. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

