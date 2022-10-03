Providence Medicare Advantage Plans Available in Oregon and Washington; Southeast Washington Residents Access for the First Time

For the first time in Franklin, Benton, and Walla Walla Counties, Providence Medicare Advantage Plans will be available for 2023 coverage

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High-quality, affordable and comprehensive Providence Medicare Advantage Plans are available to residents of Oregon and Washington, including residents of Southeast Washington for the first time, during this year's Medicare Annual Enrollment Period. West coast, not-for-profit Providence Health Assurance (PHA) will provide several plans across the states. While many of the competitive plans feature a zero-dollar co-pay, all include coordinated care as part of the Providence Health System, which includes services through Providence Swedish and Kadlec Health Systems. Eligible Medicare beneficiaries can enroll in Providence Medicare Advantage plans during the 2023 annual enrollment period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

"At Providence, community health is an important part of our Mission, which is why we are pleased to continue to provide Medicare Advantage plans in Oregon and Washington and expand our offerings into Southeast Washington," said Don Antonucci, CEO of Providence Health Plan. "As part of the Providence family of organizations, members enjoy substantive coverage coordinated with high-quality care. As we continue to expand and grow, we look forward to serving additional communities with excellent coverage that is both accessible and affordable."

Additional benefits include a Flex dental card, coverage for hearing aids, fitness program memberships, a personal emergency response system, post-discharge meals, and wigs for those undergoing cancer treatment.

"Our promise to members and patients– know me, care for me, ease my way – is at the heart of what we do, driving us to serve our communities and provide for their care needs, when and where they need it most," said Antonucci. "We believe an important part of this is giving members the flexibility to keep their trusted care team intact and why we are part of an open network, making it less likely for members to change providers."

Providence Health Assurance is an HMO, HMO‐POS and HMO SNP with Medicare and Oregon Health Plan contracts. Enrollment in Providence Health Assurance depends on contract renewal. Other Providers are available in our network. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

About Providence Health Assurance

Providence Health Assurance (PHA) and its affiliates are an integral part of a 160-year-old not-for-profit health care collective that has set the health and well-being standard for the communities we serve. Providence Health Assurance provides high quality, affordable coverage to members via plans for small and large groups, self-insured plan sponsors, Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as individuals and families. We offer a range of benefits including comprehensive health care, 24/7 access to telehealth visits, behavioral health resources and personalized health coaching.

