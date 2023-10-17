Providence Medicare Advantage Plans Unveils New Benefits Aimed at Improving the Lives of Beneficiaries in Orange County

Expanded coverage options are designed specifically to meet the needs of Southern California residents

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Medicare Advantage Plans returns to Orange County California this year with a host of new affordable and comprehensive benefits aimed at improving the health and well-being of Medicare eligible adults. West coast, non-profit Providence Health Assurance (PHA) will provide 2024 coverage to residents featuring $3,100 to cover dental-related expenses and reduced pharmacy costs — all in a $0 premium plan.

Providence Medicare Advantage Plans gives members access to award-winning Providence hospitals, clinics, and physicians in the region while also maintaining the flexibility of an open, local network. Eligible Medicare beneficiaries can enroll in the Providence Medicare Advantage plan during the 2024 Annual Enrollment Period from October 15 to December 7, 2023.

"We listened to the Southern California community, and as a result, we've made changes to our Medicare Advantage plan to make benefits more attractive and relevant for area residents," said Shannon Drotning, Market President, Consumer and Specialty, Providence Health Plan. "We're pleased to provide enhanced Medicare Advantage plan offerings like the $3,100 dental card that continue to anticipate and meet the whole-health needs of our members."

Providence spent the first year in the Southern California market learning more about residents' specific healthcare needs. Now entering year two, they have added new and expanded offerings to its popular $0 premium Medicare Advantage plan to maintain affordability for Medicare-eligible Southern Californians. This means members pay less for enhanced benefits to meet their specific healthcare needs while still having the ability to schedule appointments with the doctors of their choice.

"The population of people on Medicare continues to grow in Southern California and is expected to double by 2050, which means it's more important than ever to ensure we're providing the quality coverage Medicare beneficiaries need to stay active, happy, and healthy," Drotning said. "Providence Medicare Advantage Plans is dedicated to easing the way for all members with new offerings that increase access to high-quality, trusted care."

To learn more, please visit ProvidenceTrueHealth.com/OC.

About Providence Health Assurance

Providence Health Assurance (PHA) and its affiliates are an integral part of a 160-year-old non-profit health care collective that has set the health and well-being standard for the communities we serve. Providence Health Assurance provides high quality, affordable coverage to members via plans for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. We offer a range of benefits including comprehensive health care, 24/7 access to telehealth visits, behavioral health resources and personalized health coaching.

Disclaimer: Providence Health Assurance is an HMO, HMO–POS and HMO SNP with Medicare and Oregon Health Plan contracts. Enrollment in Providence Health Assurance depends on contract renewal.

Other Providers are available in our network. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

