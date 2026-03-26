Providence Mission Hospital Receives $10 Million Gift for New Health Center in Rancho Mission Viejo as Need for Health Services in Orange County Increases

The newly opened 'Kathy Williams Family Health Center' named for donor, former patient and longtime supporter, expands access to primary, specialty and urgent care for Orange County residents

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Mission Hospital Foundation today announced the new Kathy Williams Family Health Center in Rancho Mission Viejo, expanding access to high-quality primary, specialty and urgent care services for the growing South Orange County community.

The new health center is named in recognition of a $10 million gift from grateful patient and longtime Providence Mission Hospital supporter Kathy Williams, whose giving reflects her deep commitment to supporting outstanding health care in her community.

"I'm grateful for the care I received at Providence Mission Hospital and wanted to support the caregivers and programs that make such a difference for patients and families," said Kathy Williams. "It means a great deal to me to know this center will help bring important health services directly into the community."

The newly opened Kathy Williams Family Health Center brings together a wide range of primary and specialty care services in one convenient location, making it easier for South Orange County residents and families to access trusted care close to home.

"Philanthropy allows us to move faster and think bigger about how we care for our communities," says Nicole Balsalmo, chief philanthropy officer, Providence Mission Hospital Foundation. "Kathy's gift reflects what is possible when a grateful patient partners with us to expand access to the care and services our community depends on."

Comprehensive Care Close to Home

Located at 28881 Airoso St. in Rancho Mission Viejo, the new center will be staffed by physicians from Providence Mission Heritage Medical Group, including board-certified family doctors, internists and specialists. Initial services launching in spring include:

Primary Care

Endocrinology

Urgent Care

Additional services becoming available in fall 2026 include:

OB-GYN

Dermatology

Rheumatology

Comprehensive imaging services: MRI, CT, X-ray and mammography

"Kathy's remarkable gift represents an investment in the health and well-being of the growing South Orange County region," says Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive Seth Teigen. "We are honored by her support and grateful for her vision in helping us expand our footprint to benefit our Rancho Mission Viejo neighbors."

The Kathy Williams Family Health Center represents an important step in Providence Mission Hospital's commitment to expanding access to care for the rapidly growing communities of South Orange County. The facility is the hospital's second community-based health center—following its San Clemente location—and reflects its continued focus on meeting the evolving needs of the people it serves.

About Providence Mission Hospital Foundation

Providence Mission Hospital Foundation is the philanthropic catalyst for the two Providence Mission Hospital locations in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach. For 50 years, the Foundation and the community's partnership have advanced the work of both hospitals to provide the highest level of patient care for the Orange County region.

About Providence Mission Hospital

Providence Mission Hospital is a state-of-the art, 482-bed, acute care hospital in Mission Viejo, California. As a verified adult and pediatric Level II trauma center, Mission Hospital provides a full range of specialty health care services, including cardiovascular, neuroscience and spine, orthopedics, cancer care, women's services, and mental health and wellness. Its Laguna Beach hospital offers emergency, intensive care, medical-surgical/telemetry services, orthopedics and general surgery services. Rady Children's Hospital at Mission is a 48-bed facility that is the area's only dedicated pediatric hospital.

SOURCE Providence Mission Hospital Foundation