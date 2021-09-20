Providence National Foundation Launches to Reimagine the Future of Health

Providence's foundations raised nearly $1 billion in the last three years to positively impact the lives of millions Tweet this

Providence's 40 local foundations have raised nearly $1 billion in the last three years to positively impact the lives of millions of people in its care. With the new National Foundation, Providence has an opportunity to lead the nation in health care philanthropy.

"Our generous donors and supporters make Providence's lifesaving, breakthrough treatments possible for patients today, and pave the way for future impact and a healthier world," says Laurie Kelley, chief philanthropy officer at Providence. " Providence National Foundation's Board of Directors guides the organization and helps cultivate new donors," adds Kelley. "Our board is comprised of some of the nation's most inspiring thought leaders and doers, along with Providence's top executive leaders and industry experts."

Providence National Foundation's funding priorities include:

Whole Person Care - Shifting the traditional health care model to personalized, whole person care. Caring for each patient's values, preferences and priorities to treat the whole person—mind, body and spirit—through all stages of life, bringing health, hope and healing, especially for those most vulnerable.

Innovation - Advancing technology, data and research to shape the future of health care and helping to identify and address some of the most complex problems in health care—from telehealth to genome sequencing, data mapping to scientific investigation.

Clinical Institutes - Leveraging clinical expertise and research to ensure excellence in patient care. All Providence regions have access to world-class centers of excellence—the latest research, data, best-practice findings and reports—making quality health services accessible in every community Providence serves.

Vulnerable Communities - Integrating mental health and social care to heal our vulnerable communities. Providence is committed to the total wellness of the community and considers social determinants of health, housing, and treatment of mental health and substance abuse as integral to creating the highest level of health for all people.

Health Equity - Promoting greater equity by eliminating disparities in health care. Providence believes health care is a human right and people of all backgrounds, cultures and identities deserve the best, most comprehensive care possible care.

Environmental Stewardship – Providence will work tirelessly to become carbon-negative by 2030 by championing environmental stewardship for a healthier planet. Providence is committed to mitigating the environmental impacts of its operations in the communities it serves.

"Our goal is to help solve some of our nation's most complex and systemic health issues to improve the health of everyone in our communities and beyond," says Dr. Hochman. "Especially those who are most vulnerable."

