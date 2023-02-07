Providence Partners Expands to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Partners, an Austin Texas IT and technical staffing and recruiting agency, is proud to announce hiring of Ryan Kovach as their new Fort Worth Division Branch Manager.

Providence Partners has been proudly serving the booming Austin IT and Tech staffing market for over a decade and is now expanding their operations to the Dallas Fort Worth area, with Ryan Kovach heading up the initiative.

Ryan brings over 25 years of staffing experience with an emphasis on business development and marketing.

Ryan has worked with and consulted for multi-national staffing agencies with more than a billion dollars in revenue as well as successfully launching two start-up agencies that quickly grew to multi-million dollar entities within 24 months.

If you are a hiring manager in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and are looking for highly skilled IT, tech, and engineering talent, you may reach out to Ryan Kovach at [email protected]

