Providence Place Senior Living Celebrates 25 Years of Serving Schuylkill County Seniors

POTTSVILLE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Place, a family-owned senior living company founded by former Pennsylvania governor George M. Leader, is celebrating 25 years of serving Pennsylvania seniors in 2024. Providence Place Senior Living of Pottsville, the company's first community, opened its doors to the public in August of 1999.

To celebrate this milestone, Providence Place will be hosting a 25th Anniversary Event for local community members, healthcare professionals and other friends of the company with an Open House on Friday, September 27th from 4pm to 7pm. Our Pottsville Executive Director, Julie Wallace, will be hosting the event and will also be celebrating 25 years of service at Providence Place.

"We are excited to mark this significant milestone for Providence Place of Pottsville. Throughout our company's growth and evolution, we have never forgotten the values we were founded on—caring service, authentic relationships, and a commitment to providing value. We are proud to have been of service to over 2,500 families and residents in the Schuylkill County region over the past 25 years," said David Leader, President & CEO.

Providence Place is proud to serve nearly 1,000 seniors state-wide at seven communities in central and eastern Pennsylvania and continues to be dedicated to offering quality care from a family-owned company. With communities in Pottsville, Pine Grove and Drums (Hazleton), this region is extremely important to our residents, families and team members. Other Providence Place communities include Lancaster, Dover (York), Chambersburg and Collegeville.

"We look forward to celebrating with everyone in September. The greater Pottsville community has built a foundation for our entire organization and aids in our commitment to providing Assisted Living and Memory Care at a reasonable price. As a family-owned and local organization, our roots in each community are the most important asset," Director of Marketing & Communications Laura Gifford said.

About Providence Place: Providence Place Senior Living of Pottsville is a licensed personal care and retirement community. The Leader Family owns and operates 17 communities in the state of Pennsylvania, with headquarters in the Hershey area. Providence Place operates 7 of those communities in central and eastern Pennsylvania and offers Independent Living, Personal Care, Assisted Living and Memory Support Services to nearly 1,000 seniors company-wide.

