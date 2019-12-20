Providence Place Senior Living Focuses on Team Member Recognition Through Ceca Foundation Program

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Place Senior Living, with six campuses throughout Central & Eastern Pennsylvania, has implemented an innovative engagement program to recognize exceptional healthcare workers. Partnering with the Ceca Foundation, the company has launched the award program & technology in the Drums (Hazleton) market and plans to roll it out to all campuses throughout 2020. The partnership supports the company's mission to support and recognize their team members that go above and beyond for each other and the community residents.

The Ceca Foundation was established in 2013 to celebrate caregiver excellence. Since the launch of the program in 2014, more than 20,000 nominations have been submitted by peers, residents, patients, and families to recognize those healthcare workers for caregiving excellence. More than 650 individuals have been selected for the Ceca Award which recognizes the winners through celebrations and a cash award. In cooperation with its healthcare facility partners, Ceca operates the program and underwrites most costs for its innovative software and cash awards. It has now partnered with 50 hospitals, nursing, hospice, and mental health facilities around the country.

"The Ceca Foundation program brought a lot of positivity and engagement to our team members at the senior living campus. The participation was fantastic and supports our larger mission of creating a caring, collaborative and positive environment for residents and co-workers alike. We are excited to bring this program and spirit to our other five communities soon as well," noted Rick Barley, COO Providence Place Senior Living.

"We've enjoyed working with Providence Place in Drums, PA, and are delighted to work with these five additional communities and continue our expansion into Pennsylvania. Success in improving the experience of patients, residents and family members who come to these facilities for care will allow us to accelerate adoption of the Ceca Award program by other care communities across the country," added Nate Hamme, President of Ceca Foundation.

About Ceca Foundation:

Ceca Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Washington, DC partners with hospitals, nursing, and other healthcare communities to recognize their exceptional caregivers. Ceca seeks to improve the patient experience by publicly recognizing caregivers through its innovative technology platforms (including its software and CecaTV network), support services, and monetary awards. For more information, visit www.CecaFoundation.org.

About Providence Place Senior Living: The Leader Family owns and operates 17 communities in the state of Pennsylvania, with headquarters in the Hershey area. Providence Place operates 6 of those communities in central and eastern Pennsylvania and offers Independent Living, Personal Care, Assisted Living and Memory Support Services to about 700 seniors companywide.

