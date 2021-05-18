Providence Releases 2020 Report Showcasing $1.7 Billion in Community Support

Last year, Providence invested more than $1.7 billion in improving the health of its communities Tweet this

Why Providence Addressed Each Key Initiative in 2020:

Foundations of health: ensuring our communities' most basic needs such as food, shelter, and education are met, while investing in long-term solutions. Providence recognizes that to attain health, we need a healthy planet. We also recognize that systemic injustices contribute to health disparities. Each of these pillars contribute to the foundations needed for a healthy life.

Reducing barriers to care: providing equitable access to compassionate care, helping people and communities overcome challenges and reducing stigma regardless of circumstances. In 2020, Providence invested $276 million in uncompensated care.

Community resilience: building capacity at the local level to keep our communities strong and providing stability in unpredictable times. We are committed to improving community health through targeted investments and partnerships across the seven states we serve. At home and beyond our borders, we work closely with social services, charitable foundations, community and faith-based organizations, universities, and other partners to identify and respond to the greatest needs.

Innovating for the future: pursuing innovation to help people live their healthiest lives. In an increasingly uncertain world, we are responding to the signs of the times by seeking new opportunities to better serve our patients while making our services more convenient, accessible and affordable.

"The community health investment team responds to our Mission's call to serve," said Justin Crowe, senior vice president of community partnerships. "By generating resources for our community programs and partners, we're creating an ecosystem that amplifies the voices of our local communities and promotes health, grassroots advocacy and a culture of inter-connectedness."

The community investments include the costs of uncompensated care for Medicaid, free or low-cost care, and many other programs and initiatives focused on improving the health of our communities, increasing access to care and making care more affordable.

These intentional investments make it possible for people to live their healthiest lives and allow our communities to reinvest in other vital programs. Caring for our communities has never been more important. To see community investments by state, visit the Annual Report to Our Communities website to view regional reports.

