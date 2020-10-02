Providence, RI 5G Mobile Wirelness Access: Verizon Wireless Case Study Database 2020 - Site Number, Latitude Coordinate, Longitude Coordinate, Street Address/Nearest Cross Street, US Zip Code
This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Providence, RI.
The report focuses on the following issues:
- Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
- Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
- Analyze the type of poles used
- Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
- Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
- Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells
Features
- 5G Site Maps
- Deployment Analysis of 5G Sites
- Case Study 1: 5G Site with Wireless Facilities Pole Type
- Case Study 2: 5G Site with Wooden Utility Pole Type
The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:
- 5G Radio Node Site Number
- 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
- 5G Radio Node US Zip Code
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions:
CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES
- U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
- Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmWave 5G networks
- New Potential 5G NR Mid-Band Spectrum
CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE
- 5G eMBB Services Launched
CHAPTER 3: CITY OF PROVIDENCE 5G MOBILE NETWORK
- Example of Colocated 4G/5G Small Cell Site
- Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS
- Upper South Providence
- Lower South Providence
- Elmwood
- Mount Hope
- College Hill
- Smith Hill
- Elmhurst
CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 1
CHAPTER 5: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 2
Companies Mentioned
- Ericsson
- Samsung
- Spectrum Holdings
- Verizon
