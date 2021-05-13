Providence Senior Living Hires Vice President of Operations, Gary Iversen

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence One Partners is pleased to welcome Gary Iversen as the Vice President of Operations for Providence Senior Living (PSL). Iversen will be spearheading and overseeing daily operations of all properties, leadership and team development, and aid in growth of acquired or newly built properties. Additionally, he will serve as the interim Executive Director for Providence Living at Maitland, PSL's new memory care assisted living community currently under construction and scheduled to open in Central Florida in 2021.

Providence One Partners

Iversen has served the elder community in healthcare and senior living industries for more than 25 years. As an executive director in local, regional, and national roles, his experience spans multidimensional senior care portfolios throughout the country, including independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing. Iversen holds an MBA from the University of Redlands, and a BA from Chapman University in Orange, California. Through previous executive roles, his knowledge and extensive breadth of the senior care market have leveraged several key providers such as Atria, Sunrise, and Five Star Senior Living.

"Gary has an innate way of connecting with people," says Michelle Pierce, COO of Providence One Partners. "Our business is not business at all, rather a relationship with families and their loved ones. His ability to interpret and be sensitive to their needs, combined with his leadership in senior care, make him a perfect fit for this role."

Iversen has a passion for senior living and demonstrates that through thoughtful care and extraordinary comfort. Caring for those who can't care for themselves, as well as serving resident families and caregivers, is both a privilege and a calling. Iversen competently delivers expert care while reducing family anxiety and stress.

Iversen, along with every staff member of Providence Living at Maitland, is dementia-trained and certified. Caring for those who live with Alzheimer's and other memory challenges is the cornerstone of this community. In addition to Iversen's leadership, each team member brings a commitment and passion to helping residents and families along this very unique journey.

To learn more about Providence Living at Maitland community, visit their website at www.providencemaitland.com.

Providence Senior Living, LLC is a Providence One Partners company; a multi-disciplined real estate development, investment, and management company based in Lake Mary, Florida. Providence Senior living is focused on providing a unique journey to their residents and families by providing individualized, integrated services, education, and activities within communities designed to optimize safety and quality of life. Providence has developed, built, and asset managed four senior living communities in Florida since 2011.

Providence One Partners

Contact: Michelle Pierce

Phone: 407.333.0900

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

gary-iversen-vice-president-of.jpg

Gary Iversen, Vice President of Operations



SOURCE Providence One Partners