Providence St. Joseph Health Helps Ease, Enhance End-Of-Life Care

"End of life is a topic both health systems and patients don't typically want to discuss," says Ira Byock, M.D., founder and chief medical officer of Providence St. Joseph Health's Institute for Human Caring, which is leading efforts to helping patients, families and caregivers experience the best care possible, especially during life-limiting illness. "In caring for the whole person and the entire life experience, we are normalizing the conversation and taking on these initiatives to transform the way we care for those with serious illness through the end of life."

"Every year, thousands spend their last days in hospitals and ICUs suffering needlessly, subjected to overly aggressive, inevitably futile and expensive treatments," Dr. Byock says. "We can and must do better."

To help make the final days less difficult and more comfortable for families, PSJH is introducing several innovative tools:

PSJH is offering a new advance directive online toolkit, available in multiple languages and tailored for each of the seven states where the health system operates. The free resource makes it simpler for people to make it known what type of care they'd want if they were unable to speak for themselves. The directives are stored and easily accessed in PSJH's electronic medical record system

The health system provides a full view of a patient's goals for care through new customizations of its electronic health record system. Goals-of-care conversations and advance directives are highly visible to the treating physician at each PSJH facility. And, the system alerts doctors if ordered treatments go against a patient's requests.

Simple fact-based videos and other resources are prescribed for patients and families to help them understand their medical conditions and options for care near the end of life.

Physicians and staff are provided tools and extensive communication training to facilitate meaningful and compassionate conversations with patients and loved ones during one of life's most difficult times.

Patients are actively engaged in shared decision-making to clarify achievable outcomes and goals for care prior to potentially burdensome treatments.

In working to change the conversation about end of life, PSJH also captures inspiring patient and family stories as part of its Hear Me Now series, a partnership with StoryCorps, which can be heard here. Read PSJH president and CEO Rod Hochman, M.D.'s blog about his parents' end-of-life care.

