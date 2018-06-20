Providence St. Joseph Health's Rod Hochman, MD and Rhonda Medows, MD Recognized among 50 Most Influential Physician Executives by Modern Healthcare

The recognition program acknowledges physicians working in health care who are deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential in terms of demonstrating leadership and impact. "From the opioid crisis to dramatic changes in public policy to a shifting reimbursement model, health care organizations are facing significant challenges. The physician executives on this year's list are at the forefront of driving change in the healthcare industry," said Matthew Weinstock, Modern Healthcare's managing editor.

Dr. Hochman leads Providence St. Joseph Health, the third-largest health system in the U.S, which includes Providence Health & Services, St. Joseph Health, and a diverse family of other organizations. Together, the health system has served the Western U.S. for 160 years and includes 119,000 caregivers who serve in 51 hospitals, 829 clinics and hundreds of programs and services in seven western states. The health system also includes an education ministry – Providence High School in Burbank, Calif., and the University of Providence in Great Falls, Mont. – and a supportive housing ministry.

Dr. Medows leads PSJH's endeavors in population health, which focus on improving the well-being of entire communities by increasing access, quality, and affordability for all. This initiative promises to change the way health care is delivered and involves an extensive effort including physicians, health plans, hospitals, and public and private insures. At PSJH, Dr. Medows oversees the Providence Health Plan, value-based care, payer strategy and contracting, physician services, care management, population health informatics and the affiliated Pacific Medical Group.

"Under Dr. Hochman's leadership, Providence St. Joseph Health has been a tireless voice for protecting and expanding access to care for those who are poor and vulnerable. The organization is also working rapidly to keep people healthy and make care more convenient and affordable through digital innovation, scientific wellness, population health and care for the whole person in mind, body and spirit," said Dick Blair, chairman of the Providence St. Joseph Health Board of Directors. "As for Dr. Medows, her ground-breaking efforts in population health are changing the health care landscape by going beyond the hospital walls and reaching deep into each community we serve, ensuring access to care and illness prevention for all. Both these leaders are bringing us closer to our vision of creating heath for a better world."

Dr. Hochman is a board member for the American Hospital Association (AHA), chair of AHA's Regional Policy Board 9 and chair of the board of trustees for the Catholic Health Association. He was the recipient of the 2017 Partners in Care Foundation Vision and Excellence in Health Care Leadership Award and was named the 2015 Innovator of the Year by Press Ganey. Dr. Medows has an extensive background in both the private health sector and government health programs including Medicare and Medicaid. She currently serves as a member of the Physician-Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee to make recommendations to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services on current and future physician payment models.

The complete ranking is a main feature in the June 18 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and profiles of the winners are available at ModernHealthcare.com/50MostInfluential. For information on the Modern Healthcare 50 Most Influential Physician Executives and Leaders Awards Program, contact:

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/providence-st-joseph-healths-rod-hochman-md-and-rhonda-medows-md-recognized-among-50-most-influential-physician-executives-by-modern-healthcare-300669086.html

SOURCE Providence St. Joseph Health