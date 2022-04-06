Providence St. Joseph Hospital Announces First Commercial Use in U.S. of Four-Dimensional Lung Imagery

New Software Solution Provides Animated View of Lung Function Using Legacy X-Ray Technology

ORANGE, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors at Providence St Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., today announced the first commercial use of 4DMedical's unique XV imaging solution to help clinicians better understand lung conditions. 4DMedical, an Australian medical technology company, provided the FDA-cleared, patented, four-dimensional lung imaging solution used to gain insight into regional lung performance of two patients, one with asthma and another with COPD.

"With this new imaging tool, physicians can detect areas of high and low ventilation with pinpoint accuracy across all parts of the lung, in all phases of the breath," said Ray Casciari, MD, a pulmonary physician with more than 40 years of experience at Providence St Joseph Hospital, Orange. "The resulting ventilation report is extremely clear and easily understood by providing clinicians with a color-coded and dynamic visualization of the patient's breathing lung, enhanced with four-dimensional animation."

Doctors are considering the use of four-dimensional scans in treatment plans for patients with long-term COVID.

"Until now, much of the attention to COVID has been around the epidemiology of its spread, and more recently regarding the effect of vaccines," said Andreas Fouras, PhD, CEO of 4DMedical. "Health authorities are increasingly focusing on how to assess, understand and manage the lingering effects of those expressing long-term COVID."

4DMedical's XV Technology™ is a cloud subscription service and can be implemented immediately with no capital expenditure by using existing hospital and clinical infrastructure. Imaging departments electronically transmit radiographic images collected with existing fluoroscopy equipment to 4DMedical. The XV Technology software automatically analyzes and applies its proprietary algorithms to identify and quantify regional functional impairment in both lungs. The resulting report numerically quantifies and graphically displays the regional impairments, which can then be used by clinicians to better understand the patient's current functional state and assess the most effective therapeutic action.

"The potential for 4DMedical's XV Technology to play a role in surveillance of lung function is unprecedented, along with the capacity to monitor the effectiveness of pharmaceutical and other interventions for the treatment of those diseases," said Jeremy Zoch, PhD, MHA, FACHE, chief executive of Providence St Joseph. "Doctors have never been able to see lungs with this level of richness and detail before. We're proud of our commitment to bring the latest in life-changing technology to our doctors, patients and community."

About Providence St. Joseph Hospital:

Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California is a nationally recognized, 463-bed, not-for-profit Catholic hospital founded in 1929 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange. Fully accredited by The Joint Commission and designated as a Magnet hospital for nursing excellence, St. Joseph Hospital's reputation for clinical excellence and compassionate, family-centered care draws patients from all over the United States. St. Joseph Hospital is part of Providence, a health system serving in 52 hospitals with a comprehensive range of services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. For more information visit www.providence.org/StJoseph.

About 4DMedical:

4DMedical (founded in 2013) changed name to 4DMedical in May 2020. 4DMedical is a medical technology company aiming to deliver the global gold standard in respiratory diagnostics for all lung disorders including: coronavirus, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis and cancer.

The unique 4DMedical technology accurately and quickly scans lung function as the patient breathes, to provide sensitive, early diagnosis and to monitor changes over time. Our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) scans deliver much more complete results, showing even subtle variations in lung function down to the finest details, using lower levels of radiation than traditional methods.

Respiratory diagnosis is a $30 billion per annum global industry. Through its technology 4DMedical provides clinicians with greater insights into diseases of the lung. 4DMedical is focused on providing better information to doctors and patients about lung function. Better information means better decisions, and better outcomes.

