Providence St. Jude Medical Center Earns #1 Ranking in California in New Report

Fullerton hospital leads state in patient outcomes for stroke diagnosis and treatment, according to new analysis by Healthgrades

FULLERTON, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After comparing the clinical performance of California hospitals in treating stroke, Healthgrades—a national leader in healthcare measurement and transparency—ranked Providence St. Jude Medical Center as the state's best performing hospital.

While this is the first year Healthgrades has used patient outcomes to determine state rankings, the ratings organization earlier this year announced its annual America's 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care: an honor Providence St. Jude has earned three years in a row.

"We're grateful to be recognized as the best in California," explains Providence St. Jude Chief Executive, Laura Ramos. "But we're more grateful for what it means for our patients: more mothers, fathers, husbands, and wives returned to their families."

The Fullerton hospital also ranked fourth in the state for Critical Care based on superior outcomes in conditions from pulmonary embolism and respiratory failure to sepsis and diabetic emergencies. Like stroke, the critical care top ranking follows three years of being named one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care by Healthgrades.

Only four other hospitals in California matched Providence St. Jude's accomplishment of ranking among the top five in multiple areas: Stanford University Medical Center, Cedars Sinai Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, and UC Davis Medical Center.

"Being ranked as the best in the state is a testament to Providence St. Jude's ongoing commitment to top quality care. Their deep medical expertise has built a track record of delivering positive outcomes for their patients," said Dr. Brad Bowman, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science, Healthgrades. For almost 25 years, Healthgrades' mission has been to provide transparent hospital ratings, using comprehensive data insights not available anywhere else, allowing consumers to make better healthcare decisions. "Patients can feel confident knowing they have access to #1 ranked care at Providence St. Jude."

Additional Healthgrades' distinctions earned by the tertiary care hospital this year include: America's 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care, America's 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery, and America's 100 Best Hospitals in overall clinical quality. Designated as an elite Comprehensive Stroke Center by The Joint Commission, Providence St. Jude offers some of the nation's most advanced neuro-interventional, neurosurgical, and neuro-rehabilitation capabilities and serves as a referral center for other hospitals with difficult or challenging cases.

"There has always been something unique about the passion our doctors and caregivers bring to creating extraordinary care," explains Sajen Mathews, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Providence St. Jude, pointing to another recent award: being named the top hospital in the state for culture and caregiver engagement by Modern Healthcare. "Consistently earning the state and nation's top quality honors begins with a culture where outstanding is simply a starting point."

Healthgrades evaluates hospital quality for conditions and procedures based solely on clinical outcomes to help consumers understand, compare and evaluate hospital performance. Visit healthgrades.com to see a full list of rankings and methodology.

About Providence Southern California

Providence Southern California is a not-for-profit Catholic health network of 11 hospitals, approximately 120 clinics, TrinityCare Hospice and its TrinityKids Care pediatric hospice, Providence High School, home health care services, eight wellness centers and numerous physician groups. Together these ministries, including secular affiliates and some representing other faiths, generate $7.5 billion in net revenue and have approximately 35,000 employees – called caregivers – and nearly 5,200 physicians on staff. Providence Southern California is part of Providence, a health system of 111,000 caregivers serving in 51 hospitals, 829 clinics and a comprehensive range of services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. PSJH strives to increase access to health care and bring quality, compassionate care to those we serve, with a focus on those most in need.

