Providence St. Vincent Renames West Pavilion To Honor Phil And Penny Knight

The Knights most recent gift was $75 million in 2019. This gift – one of the largest ever made to a community hospital– was a catalyst for Providence Heart Institute to move forward with opening a heart transplant program in July of 2020. In a little over a year, 21 patients have received heart transplants and the program received CMS certification.

In addition to the transplant program, gifts from the Knights and other donors have allowed Providence Heart Institute to focus on three centers of activity to support health and innovation:

Clinical care: Providence Heart Institute is a national leader in new devices and treatments, with heart specialists coming to Portland for training. Providence Heart Institute performs the highest volume of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in Oregon , with over 2,200 procedures performed to date. The TAVR procedure has transformed the management of patients with valvular heart disease

More than 370,000 times a year, patients needing heart services rely on Providence hospitals and clinics for their care.

"In the end, we all want to make a difference – whether it's the work that we do here at Providence St. Vincent or in the community," said Dan Oseran, M.D., executive medical director of Providence Heart Institute. "Phil and Penny, and the many dedicated donors who have given to Providence Heart Institute and Providence St. Vincent over the years, have given us the tools to make that difference. Thanks to the generosity of this community, Providence patients have access to the latest innovation, research, prevention and treatments – now and into the future."

