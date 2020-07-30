Providence Treatment Acquires Main Line Recovery, Expands In-Network Agreements with Quest Behavioral Health

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Treatment, an outpatient addiction treatment provider with three locations in the Greater Philadelphia area, has acquired Main Line Recovery, an outpatient facility in Haverford, Pennsylvania, offering comprehensive assessment for behavioral health concerns and psychotherapy for individuals, couples, families and groups.

Main Line Recovery facility will officially operate under Providence Treatment's name effective August 1, 2020.

Providence Treatment, a state licensed, Joint Commission accredited treatment center, has provided quality healthcare for professionals and families affected by addiction. Providence Treatment is a recognized leader in the treatment of professionals with substance use disorders and associated mental health challenges. By providing state-of-the-art therapies with highly qualified clinicians and staff, Providence Treatment aids physicians, dentists, pharmacists, attorneys, commercial pilots, and others in overcoming the disease of addiction.

Providence Treatment also recently executed an agreement with Quest Behavioral Health, an insurer of behavioral health and addiction resources for the staff at University of Pennsylvania Hospital and other healthcare groups in the region. Providence Treatment is undertaking this venture as a way to expand its services for healthcare professionals at Penn Medicine. Especially during this critical time for our heroes on the front lines of the pandemic, healthcare workers are entitled to the highest quality of care with proven success.

With three locations in the greater Philadelphia area, Providence Treatment is a state licensed and Joint Commission accredited alcohol and drug addiction treatment center that provides evidence-based outpatient care. With a biopsychosocial and spiritual focus, Providence Treatment is committed to improving the lives of professionals struggling with the debilitating effects of alcohol and drug addition by utilizing an integrated care model to ensure reasonable skill and safety upon return to their profession. For more information, visit providencetreatment.com.

