Providence Treatment Appoints New Managing Director

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 2023, Providence Treatment has appointed Jennifer Herrmann to lead its business development, strategic management, and innovation across our national continuum. Jennifer shares over 25 years of progressive leadership guiding organizational impact and the development of innovative strategies which bridge infrastructure with stakeholders in both for-profit and non-profit settings. As a seasoned Executive, Jennifer has driven the evolution of concepts into achievable strategies through Executive positions such as Vice President of Organizational Advancement, Executive Director, and Corporate Quality and Compliance. Jennifer attended Drexel University, where she earned her associate's, bachelor's, and master's degrees. With her extensive process and tactical management experience, Jennifer will help advance the imperatives which drive the mission of Providence Treatment.

Expanding in-network accessibility with Optum/United Behavioral Health in Massachusetts

Providence Treatment, a premier addiction treatment provider with offices in Boston, Philadelphia and Honolulu recently executed an agreement with Optum/United Behavioral Health to become an in-network provider to all UBH members in Massachusetts, effective December 11, 2023. We are undertaking this venture as a way to extend our reach to all UBH members, particularly those clients with professional backgrounds from Mass General Brigham (MGB) and Tufts health system who are in need of highly structured programs with high accountability to assist them to sustain long term recovery from substance abuse. At present, Providence Treatment is an in-network provider with all major insurers including all Blue Cross Companies, Aetna, Cigna/Evernorth and UBH in Massachusetts.

About Providence Treatment

Providence Treatment, a state licensed and Joint Commission accredited facility, has provided award-winning healthcare services for a wide variety of people affected by addictive use disorders. A recognized leader in the treatment of professionals, Providence Treatment's programs are individualized for the needs of physicians, dentists, pharmacists, nurses, attorneys, pilots, and others in high-pressure career paths. Individuals who participate in our care, receive state-of-the-art therapies, with a bio-psychosocial and spiritually integrated approach, from the Center's highly qualified clinicians and staff.

