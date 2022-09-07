Providence Treatment Expands Services to Boston, MA

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Treatment, an award-winning addiction treatment provider for professionals with substance use disorders, has two offices in Philadelphia, one office in downtown Honolulu, Hawai'i, and now has opened its 4th office in the Longwood section of Boston, Massachusetts. Boston is a major hub for both medical training and employing healthcare professionals in their various Health Systems. Providence Treatment understands the needs of professionals with an addiction. Drawing from the industry's best practices and the 12 Step fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous, Providence Treatment has developed a bio-psychosocial spiritual addiction treatment program tailored to meet the needs of residents living in the Boston Metropolitan area. We are extremely excited about our expansion to New England! Learn more about us by visiting www.providencetreatment.com.

Expanding in-network accessibility with Cigna/Evernorth

Providence Treatment, a premier addiction treatment provider with two offices in the Philadelphia area, and offices in Boston, MA and Honolulu, HI, recently executed an agreement with Cigna/Evernorth to become an in-network provider to all Cigna members. We are undertaking this venture to extend our reach to all Cigna members, particularly those clients with professional backgrounds who need highly structured programs with high accountability to assist them to sustain long-term recovery from substance abuse. At present, Providence Treatment is an in-network provider with all major insurers including all Blue Cross Companies, Aetna, Quest Behavioral Health and Cigna/Evernorth.

About Providence Treatment

Providence Treatment, a state licensed and Joint Commission accredited facility, has provided award-winning healthcare services for a wide variety of people affected by addictive use disorders. A recognized leader in the treatment of professionals, Providence Treatment's programs are individualized for the needs of physicians, dentists, pharmacists, attorneys, pilots, and others in high-pressure career paths. Individuals who participate in our care receive state-of-the-art therapies, with a bio-psychosocial and spiritually integrated approach, from the center's highly qualified clinicians and staff.

