Providence Treatment Is NOW a Dual Diagnosis Provider

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Treatment is pleased to have received the license from Pennsylvania Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) to provide outpatient mental health services to all adults and older adult clients. With two facilities conveniently located in downtown Philadelphia and in the Western suburb of Media, Providence Treatment is geographically well positioned to serve residents who live in the Southeast region of Pennsylvania and the neighboring tri-state area.

Additionally, Providence Treatment is an effective and affordable option as an in-network provider with all major insurers including all Blue Cross Companies, Aetna, Cigna/Evernorth, United/Optum, Quest BH and Tricare for access of treatment to all members residing in Pennsylvania and the neighboring States.

We are accepting new clients for our award-winning substance abuse and related drug, alcohol and dual behavioral health treatment programs with high accountability to assist them to sustain long term recovery from dual diagnosis and co-occurring disorders associated with substance abuse and return to work or school.

Launch of Enhanced Healthcare Professional (HCP) Treatment Program

Providence Treatment has been evaluating and treating healthcare professionals since 2013. We work with many state authorities from Washington DC to Hawaii, and assist many medical schools throughout the country, supporting trainees with challenging barriers to their success. The newly enhanced Healthcare Professional (HCP) treatment program offers an average of 7-8 hours per day of either physician facilitated groups and individual treatment or recovery education and program training with available housing. We provide ongoing assessment of progress and return to work readiness which may include neuropsychological testing. The goal is to assist our healthcare professional clients to return to practice with enhanced coping skills and interpersonal competencies.

About Providence Treatment

Providence Treatment, a state licensed and Joint Commission accredited facility, has provided award-winning healthcare services for a wide variety of people affected by addictive use and behavioral health disorders. A recognized leader in the treatment of professionals, Providence Treatment's programs are individualized for the needs of physicians, dentists, pharmacists, nurses, attorneys, pilots, and others in high-pressure career paths. Individuals who participate in our care, receive state-of-the-art therapies, with a bio-psychosocial and spiritually integrated approach, from the Center's highly qualified clinicians and staff.

Contact:

Gabe Lau, PhD

866-247-3307

[email protected]

SOURCE Providence Treatment