Providence Treatment Opens Honolulu Office

HONOLULU, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Treatment, an outpatient addiction treatment provider with two offices in Philadelphia, has opened its third location in downtown Honolulu, Hawaii. Their CEO, Dr. William J. Heran, first began his work in Honolulu more than 35 years ago. Through his extensive experience in Hawai'i, Dr. Heran has a deep understanding of local cultures and clinical needs. He has experience in Hawai'i treating individuals and their families with substance use disorders, mental illness, and psychological trauma on the islands. Drawing from industry's best practices and the 12 Step fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous, Providence Treatment has developed a bio-psychosocial spiritual outpatient addiction treatment program tailored to meet the needs of people living in Hawaii.

The Honolulu office officially opened for operation on August 15, 2020.

Executive Sober Living for Professionals

The affiliated Providence Recovery Residence is proud to offer sober living services to professional men seeking comfort and support during the early phases of recovery. While in sober living, residents are engaged in productive work, a rigorous treatment program, and daily recovery activities. This 10-bed executive sober living residence is located in the western suburbs of Philadelphia.

By the summer of 2021, Providence Recovery Residence also plans to open a second sober living residence in Center City, Philadelphia. This location will increase Providence Recovery Residence's capacity by 12 additional beds, allowing a larger number of people to access crucial addiction treatment and support services.

About Providence Treatment

Providence Treatment, a state licensed and Joint Commission accredited facility, has provided award-winning healthcare services for a wide variety of people affected by addiction. A recognized leader in the treatment of professionals, Providence Treatment's programs are individualized for the needs of physicians, dentists, pharmacists, attorneys, pilots, and others in high-pressure career paths. Individuals who participate in addiction treatment programming receive state-of-the-art therapies from the center's highly qualified clinicians and staff members.

