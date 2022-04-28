Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for the March 31, 2022 Quarter and Continues Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividends of $0.04 per Share

AMESBURY, Mass., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for The Provident Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $5.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.21 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and $4.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share, which will be paid on May 27, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 13, 2022.

In reporting these results, Dave Mansfield, Chief Executive Officer said, "We entered 2022 eager to see the financial impact of our digital asset and banking as a service strategic initiatives. With our partnerships in these spaces gaining momentum, I am happy to report that we ended the quarter as enthusiastically as we entered it. We met or exceeded our digital asset and banking as a service deposit goals. Because of the successful growth in these non-interest bearing deposits we were able to keep interest rates low and allow for runoff of interest-bearing deposit balances. We are excited by the success we have had and are eager to continue with our pursuit of new and creative digital banking solutions."

Income Statement Results

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Compared to Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net interest and dividend income was $17.9 million, which represents an increase of $1.5 million, or 9.2% when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in average interest earning assets of $21.6 million, or 1.3% which was primarily due to an increase of $88.9 million, or 6.5%, in the average loan balances, partially offset by a decrease in short-term investments of $68.0 million, or 33.2%. The increase in interest and dividend income was further supported by an increase in the yield on interest earning assets of 28 basis points to 4.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 4.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Also contributing to the increase in net interest and dividend income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was a decrease in interest expense of $122,000, or 18.9%, to $525,000 compared to $647,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Interest expense decreased primarily due to a decrease in average interest-bearing deposits of $40.2 million, or 4.8% coupled with a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of four basis points to 0.23% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was the result of strategic initiatives of the Bank. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits was due to the lower interest rate environment which prevailed through most of the first quarter of 2022 and the higher percentage of core deposits in the portfolio.

Provision for loan losses of $83,000 were recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The changes in the provision were based on management's assessment of economic conditions, loan portfolio growth and composition changes, historical charge-off trends, levels of problem loans and other asset quality trends. Commercial loan growth of $27.0 million was primarily driven by a cash-secured loan which is considered to have no credit risk; therefore we have not provided for losses on this loan. This growth was offset by a decrease in our mortgage warehouse portfolio of $30.2 million, or 11.9%. These changes within our loan portfolio were the primary drivers of lower provision quarter over quarter.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.32% as of March 31, 2022 compared to 1.34% as of December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses provided for 10.26 times coverage of non-performing loans as of March 31, 2022 compared to 6.74times as of December 31, 2021. Non-performing loans were $1.9 million, or 0.10%, of total assets as of March 31, 2022 compared to $2.9 million, or 0.17%, of total assets as of December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, the largest non-performing loan relationship totaling $1.3 million was evaluated for impairment and specific reserves of $1.2 million were allocated.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, noninterest income was $1.3 million, which represents an increase of $98,000, or 8.0%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to an increase in other income of $61,000, or 132.6% which was mostly due to gains on sold loans of $97,000. Noninterest income also increased due to an increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts of $46,000, or 8.6%. The increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts was primarily due to an increase in business account service charges resulting from growth in our business accounts related to our expanded product offerings to digital asset and banking as a service business customers.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, noninterest expense was $11.4 million, which represents a decrease of $399,000, or 3.4%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by an increase in insurance expense and a write down of a receivable balance in the first quarter of 2022. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $1.3 million, or 15.1% primarily due to a $984,000 expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to the Resignation, Separation Agreement and Full and Final Release of Claims with our President and Chief Lending Officer, as reported on Current Report on Form 8-K on November 1, 2021. Insurance expense increased $405,000, or 964.3%, due to a renewal and reassessment that incorporates consideration of our digital asset product strategies. There was a write down of an SBA receivable in the first quarter of 2022 after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined that $395,000 was uncollectible.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Compared to Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net interest and dividend income was $17.9 million, which represents an increase of $3.0 million, or 20.2% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The primary reason for the increase was an increase in interest and dividend income of $2.6 million, or 16.1%. Interest and dividend income increased due to an increase in average interest earning assets of $158.2 million when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in average interest earnings assets was primarily due to an increase in the average loan balances of $129.1 million, or 9.8% and an increase in short term investments of $24.8 million, or 22.1%. The increase in interest and dividend income was further supported by an increase in the yield on interest earning assets of 20 basis points to 4.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 4.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Also contributing to the increase in net interest and dividend income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was a decrease in interest expense of $456,000, or 46.5%, to $525,000 compared to $981,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Interest expense decreased primarily due to a decrease in average interest bearing deposits of $46.6 million, or 5.5% coupled with a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 20 basis points to 0.23% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 when compared to the same quarter in 2021. The decrease in interest bearing deposits was the result of strategic initiatives of the Bank. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits was due to the lower interest rate environment which prevailed through most of the first quarter of 2022 and the higher percentage of core deposits in the portfolio.

Provision for loan losses of $83,000 were recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $753,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The changes in the provision were based on management's assessment of economic conditions, loan portfolio growth and composition changes, historical charge-off trends, levels of problem loans and other asset quality trends.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.32% as of March 31, 2022 compared to 1.43% as of March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses provided 10.26 times coverage of non-performing loans as of March 31, 2022 compared to 25.53 times as of March 31, 2021. Non-performing loans were $1.9 million, or 0.10%, of total assets as of March 31, 2022 compared to $7.5 million, or 0.48%, of total assets as of March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, the largest non-performing loan relationship totaling $1.3 million was evaluated for impairment and specific reserves of $1.2 million were allocated.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, noninterest income was $1.3 million, which represents an increase of $302,000, or 29.7% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts of $202,000, or 53.3%, an increase of $37,000, or 52.9% in other income and an increase in bank owned life insurance income of $37,000, or 16.9%. The increase in customer service fees on deposit accounts is attributable to fees generated from cash vault services for our customers who operate Bitcoin ATMs, as well as growth in our business accounts related to our expanded product offerings to digital asset and banking as a service ("BaaS") customers. The increase in other income is primarily attributable to gains on sold loans and the increase in bank owned life insurance income is primarily due to the purchase of additional insurance policies in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, noninterest expense was $11.4 million, which represents an increase of $2.2 million, or 23.9% when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense is primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, insurance expense, a write down of a receivable balance in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase in professional fees. The increase of $712,000, or 11.0%, in salary and employee benefits was primarily due to an increase in staff to support the development and implementation of new technologies and specialty lending products. The increase in insurance expense of $413,000, or 1,214.7%, is due to a renewal and reassessment that incorporates consideration of our digital asset product strategies. There was a write down of an SBA receivable in the first quarter of 2022 after the Company evaluated the collectability and determined that $395,000 was uncollectible. Professional fees increased $297,000, or 68.9%, primarily due to increased legal fees and audit and compliance costs.

Balance Sheet Results

March 31, 2022 Compared to December 31, 2021

As of March 31, 2022, total assets have increased $62.7 million, or 3.6%, to $1.79 billion compared to $1.73 billion at December 31, 2021. The primary reasons for the increase are increases in cash and cash equivalents and net loans, partially offset by a decrease in debt securities available-for-sale. The increase in cash and cash equivalents of $63.0 million, or 41.1% is primarily due to an increase in deposits. Net loans increased $3.6 million, or 0.3%, and were $1.44 billion as of March 31, 2022 compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in net loans was due to an increase in commercial loans of $27.0 million, or 3.7% and construction and land development loans of $8.7 million, or 20.3%, partially offset by decreases in mortgage warehouse loans of $30.2 million, or 11.9%, commercial real estate loans of $2.4 million, or 0.6%, consumer loans of $497,000, or 32.7%, and residential real estate loans of $409,000, or 50.4%. Our commercial loan growth was primarily due to a $30.0 million cash-secured loan issued during the first quarter as well as growth in our enterprise value portfolio of $15.5 million, or 4.56% and our renewable energy portfolio of $2.1 million, or 3.4%. These increases in commercial loan growth were offset by a decrease in PPP loans of $10.4 million, or 83.3%, and a decrease in our digital asset loans of $8.6 million, or 7.1%. Digital asset loans decreased primarily due to the pay-down of an existing $35.0 million credit line, which was offset by $29.1 million in new digital asset loans. The decrease in debt securities available-for-sale was primarily due to principal paydowns on government mortgage-backed securities and unrealized losses during the first quarter.

Total liabilities increased $60.0 million, or 4.0%, from December 31, 2021 due to increased deposits. Deposits were $1.52 billion as of March 31, 2022, representing an increase of $62.4 million, or 4.3%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase in deposits was primarily due to an increase of $115.5 million, or 14.0%, in NOW and demand deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $53.3 million, or 12.7% in money market accounts. NOW and demand deposits increased primarily due to new and expanded relationships with traditional, digital asset, and BaaS customers. Deposit relationships with digital asset customers totaled $179.4 million at March 31, 2022, representing an increase of $79.7 million, or 80.0%. Deposit relationships with BaaS customers totaled $94.3 million at March 31, 2022, representing an increase of $34.4 million, or 57.5% from December 31, 2021. In addition, the Bank has increased its focus on growing noninterest-bearing deposit balances and as of March 31, 2022 noninterest-bearing deposits represented 49.1% of total deposits compared to 42.9% at December 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, shareholders' equity was $236.5 million compared to $233.8 million at December 31, 2021, representing an increase of $2.8 million, or 1.2%. The increase was primarily due to net income of $5.5 million, stock based compensation expense of $445,000 and employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $383,000, partially offset by the repurchase of 95,229 shares of common stock for $1.5 million, $673,000 from dividends paid, and a decrease in other comprehensive income of $1.3 million.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

BankProv, legally operating as The Provident Bank, is a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC). BankProv is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets, including cryptocurrency, renewable energy, fin-tech and search fund lending. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS (Banking as a Service) partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information about BankProv please visit our website www.bankprov.com or call 877-487-2977.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; the effects of any pandemic; global and national war and terrorism; trends in interest rates; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; and the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents of the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet



At

At

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 (Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)





Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 24,694

$ 22,470 Short-term investments

191,382



130,645 Cash and cash equivalents

216,076



153,115 Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)

33,740



36,837 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

785



785 Loans held for sale

21,508



22,846 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $19,296 and $19,496 as of









March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

1,437,429



1,433,803 Bank owned life insurance

42,825



42,569 Premises and equipment, net

14,062



14,258 Accrued interest receivable

6,400



5,703 Right-of-use assets

4,062



4,102 Other assets

15,123



15,265 Total assets $ 1,792,010

$ 1,729,283











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing $ 747,194

$ 626,587 Interest-bearing

775,075



833,308 Total deposits

1,522,269



1,459,895 Long-term borrowings

13,500



13,500 Operating lease liabilities

4,361



4,387 Other liabilities

15,335



17,719 Total liabilities

1,555,465



1,495,501 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock; authorized 50,000 shares:









no shares issued and outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;









17,796,542 and 17,854,649 shares issued and outstanding









at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

178



179 Additional paid-in capital

122,504



123,498 Retained earnings

122,939



118,087 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(625)



649 Unearned compensation - ESOP

(8,451)



(8,631) Total shareholders' equity

236,545



233,782 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,792,010

$ 1,729,283

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2021 Interest and dividend income:















Interest and fees on loans $ 18,212

$ 16,794

$ 15,697 Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale

179



184



169 Interest on short-term investments

59



87



23 Total interest and dividend income

18,450



17,065



15,889 Interest expense:















Interest on deposits

455



575



911 Interest on borrowings

70



72



70 Total interest expense

525



647



981 Net interest and dividend income

17,925



16,418



14,908 Provision for loan losses

83



1,233



753 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses

17,842



15,185



14,155 Noninterest income:















Customer service fees on deposit accounts

581



535



379 Service charges and fees - other

376



397



350 Bank owned life insurance income

256



244



219 Other income

107



46



70 Total noninterest income

1,320



1,222



1,018 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits

7,189



8,465



6,477 Occupancy expense

439



409



412 Equipment expense

138



137



122 Deposit insurance

151



141



106 Data processing

335



370



321 Marketing expense

127



125



37 Professional fees

728



773



431 Directors' compensation

254



218



254 Software depreciation and implementation

294



272



246 Write down of other assets and receivables

395



—



— Insurance expense

447



42



34 Other

914



858



773 Total noninterest expense

11,411



11,810



9,213 Income before income tax expense

7,751



4,597



5,960 Income tax expense

2,226



1,008



1,663 Net income $ 5,525

$ 3,589

$ 4,297 Earnings per share:















Basic $ 0.33

$ 0.22

$ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.32

$ 0.21

$ 0.24 Weighted Average Shares:















Basic

16,517,952



16,481,684



17,263,759 Diluted

17,028,057



17,180,466



17,558,160

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited)

















































For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2021







Interest











Interest











Interest





Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Paid

Rate (4)

Balance

Paid

Rate (4)

Balance

Paid

Rate (4) Assets:













































Interest-earning assets:













































Loans $ 1,446,695

$ 18,212

5.04%

$ 1,357,838

$ 16,794

4.95%

$ 1,317,638

$ 15,697

4.77% Short-term investments

136,954



59

0.17%



205,000



87

0.17%



112,198



23

0.08% Debt securities available-for-sale

35,820



175

1.95%



35,068



180

2.05%



31,344



166

2.12% Federal Home Loan Bank stock

785



4

2.04%



785



4

2.04%



895



3

1.34% Total interest-earning assets

1,620,254



18,450

4.55%



1,598,691



17,065

4.27%



1,462,075



15,889

4.35% Non-interest earning assets

108,115













81,143













66,157









Total assets $ 1,728,369











$ 1,679,834











$ 1,528,232









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:













































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































Savings accounts $ 153,480

$ 40

0.10%

$ 150,340

$ 39

0.10%

$ 151,375

$ 55

0.15% Money market accounts

392,874



250

0.25%



439,619



292

0.27%



375,078



477

0.51% NOW accounts

192,564



83

0.17%



179,265



132

0.29%



153,294



98

0.26% Certificates of deposit

60,627



82

0.54%



70,504



112

0.64%



166,388



281

0.68% Total interest-bearing deposits

799,545



455

0.23%



839,728



575

0.27%



846,135



911

0.43% Borrowings

13,500



70

2.07%



13,500



72

2.13%



13,500



70

2.07% Total interest-bearing liabilities

813,045



525

0.26%



853,228



647

0.30%



859,635



981

0.46% Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













































Noninterest-bearing deposits

657,784













573,059













412,350









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

21,064













20,045













17,987









Total liabilities

1,491,893













1,446,332













1,289,972









Total equity

236,476













233,502













238,260









Total liabilities and













































equity $ 1,728,369











$ 1,679,834











$ 1,528,232









Net interest income





$ 17,925











$ 16,418











$ 14,908



Interest rate spread (1)











4.29%













3.97%













3.89% Net interest-earning assets (2) $ 807,209











$ 745,463











$ 602,440









Net interest margin (3)











4.43%













4.11%













4.08% Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

199.28%













187.37%













170.08%















(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Select Financial Highlights (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2022

2021

2021

Performance Ratios:

















Return on average assets (1)

1.28%



0.85%



1.12%

Return on average equity (1)

9.35%



6.15%



7.21%

Interest rate spread (1) (3)

4.30%



3.97%



3.89%

Net interest margin (1) (4)

4.43%



4.11%



4.08%

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.64%



2.81%



2.41%

Efficiency ratio (5)

59.29%



66.95%



57.85%

Average interest-earning assets to

















average interest-bearing liabilities

199.28%



187.37%



170.08%

Average equity to average assets

13.68%



13.90%



15.59%





At

At

At

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2021 Asset Quality















Non-accrual loans:















Real estate:















Commercial $ —

$ —

$ — Residential

306



812



969 Construction and land development

—



—



— Commercial

1,569



2,080



6,469 Consumer

6



—



17 Mortgage warehouse

—



—



— Total non-accrual loans

1,881



2,892



7,455 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

—



—



— Other real estate owned

—



—



— Total non-performing assets $ 1,881

$ 2,892

$ 7,455 Asset Quality Ratios















Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans (2)

1.32%



1.34%



1.43% Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans

1025.84%



674.14%



255.29% Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (2)

0.13%



0.20%



0.56% Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets

0.10%



0.17%



0.48% Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets (6)

0.10%



0.17%



0.48% Capital and Share Related















Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.2%



13.5%



15.1% Book value per share $ 13.29

$ 13.09

$ 12.61 Market value per share $ 16.22

$ 18.60

$ 14.40 Shares outstanding

17,796,542



17,854,649



18,574,127





(1) Annualized where appropriate (2) Loans are presented before the allowance but include deferred costs/fees. (3) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (5) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net. (6) Non-performing assets consists of non-accrual loans plus loans accruing but 90 days overdue and OREO.



At

At

At

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent Loans



























Commercial real estate $ 429,842

29.44%

$ 432,275

29.66%

$ 435,034

32.65% Commercial (1)(2)

753,276

51.61%



726,241

49.83%



585,352

43.94% Residential real estate

403

0.03%



812

0.06%



29,901

2.24% Construction and land development

51,474

3.53%



42,800

2.94%



33,778

2.54% Consumer

1,022

0.07%



1,519

0.10%



4,136

0.31% Mortgage warehouse

223,593

15.32%



253,764

17.41%



244,066

18.32%



1,459,610

100.00%



1,457,411

100.00%



1,332,267

100.00% Allowance for loan losses

(19,296)







(19,496)







(19,032)



Deferred loan fees, net

(2,885)







(4,112)







(5,099)



Net loans $ 1,437,429





$ 1,433,803





$ 1,308,136







At

At

At

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2021 Deposits















NOW and demand $ 939,994

$ 824,471

$ 584,684 Regular savings

154,995



155,267



155,399 Money market deposits

366,277



419,625



386,842 Total non-certificate accounts (3)(4)

1,461,266



1,399,363



1,126,925

















Certificate accounts of $250,000 or more

5,084



5,078



5,186 Certificate accounts less than $250,000

55,919



55,454



153,113 Total certificate accounts

61,003



60,532



158,299 Total deposits $ 1,522,269

$ 1,459,895

$ 1,285,224





(1) Includes $2.1 million, $12.4 million, and $57.5 million in PPP loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Includes $111.9 million, $120.4 million, and $15.0 million in digital asset loans at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (3) Includes $179.4 million, $99.7 million, and $53.7 million in digital asset deposits at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (4) Includes $94.3 million, $59.9 million, and $5.5 million in banking as a service deposits at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

