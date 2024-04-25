Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $5.0 Million

AMESBURY, Mass., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $5.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $2.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31,2023 and $2.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company's return on average assets was 1.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 0.70% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 0.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company's return on average equity was 8.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 5.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 4.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

In announcing these results, Joseph Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, said, "The banking industry continues to face pressure from a challenging interest rate environment, so we are excited to report earnings for the quarter of $5.0 million. These earnings highlight the Bank's successful efforts to improve asset quality, stabilize our net interest margin and reduce certain large, recurring expenses. We are happy to report that in early April 2024, the Bank exited our one remaining digital asset lending relationship, fully eliminating our lending exposure in this area. We look forward to experiencing continued benefits from successfully executing the Company's strategic plan by mindfully managing our balance sheet in response to market conditions and seeking opportunities to reduce operating expenses."

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $12.5 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 8.0%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $3.3 million, or 21.1%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.28% and 3.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 2.36% and 3.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 3.38% and 4.32%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decreases in net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to the respective prior periods, are illustrative of the general challenges faced by the banking industry due to the current interest rate environment.

Total interest and dividend income was $22.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 6.5%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and an increase of $1.4 million, or 6.8%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 5.97% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of two basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and an increase of 34 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Total interest expense was $9.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $452,000, or 4.5%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and an increase of $4.7 million, or 98.5% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $9.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $565,000, or 5.7%, from the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and an increase of $5.4 million, or 139.4% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in interest expense on deposits from the prior quarter was primarily due to a $73.1 million, or 6.7%, decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest expense from the prior year quarter was due to both an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $244.4 million, or 31.8%, and an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 166 basis points. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $209,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $113,000, or 117.7%, from the prior quarter, and a decrease of $701,000 over the prior year quarter. The increase in interest expense on borrowings from the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $6.1 million, or 39.0%. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in the average balance of borrowings of $66.1 million, or 75.2%. The Company's total cost of funds was 3.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which is an increase of six basis points, from 3.63%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and an increase of 144 basis points from 2.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Mr. Reilly noted, "The ongoing 'higher for longer' interest rate environment continues to drive heavy competition in attracting low-cost deposits to the Bank. In response, we have enhanced our connection to the local markets in which we operate, understanding that the long, successful history of the Bank has only been made possible by the support of these communities. This engagement has resulted in a market presence that cultivates our most valued relationships and opportunities, rooted in trust and mutual benefit, where the Bank has established itself as a leading reliable, local banking partner."

The Company recognized a credit loss benefit of $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to a $1.2 million credit loss benefit recognized for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and a $1.8 million provision for credit losses recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $16.0 million, or 1.18% of total loans, as of March 31, 2024, compared to $21.6 million, or 1.61% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023, and $24.8 million, or 1.84% of total loans, as of March 31, 2023. The $5.6 million credit loss benefit and the resulting reduction in the allowance for credit losses is primarily due to a reduction in reserves on individually analyzed loans totaling $4.9 million and a general provision reversal of $675,000. An enterprise value loan, totaling $2.0 million, that was individually analyzed for reserves, paid off during the quarter, resulting in the elimination of $1.1 million in related reserves. The remaining $3.8 million reduction in the individually analyzed reserves was driven by the Company reaching a settlement with a digital asset borrower, which closed subsequent to quarter end. The reserves and loan balance at March 31, 2024 represent the remaining exposure on this digital asset loan.

Net charge-offs totaled $22,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $3.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Non-performing assets were $12.4 million, or 0.74% of total assets, as of March 31, 2024, compared to $16.5 million, or 0.99% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023 and $31.5 million, or 1.85% of total assets, as of March 31, 2023. These improvements were primarily a result of the reduction in individually analyzed loans and associated reserves, and indicative of the Bank's continued efforts to improve asset quality.

Mr. Reilly noted "Management has been successful in reducing our exposure to non-performing assets, which decreased approximately 25% since December 31, 2023. We will continue to focus on lowering our risk profile by directing our growth towards traditional lending segments, including commercial real estate, and proactively resolving troubled credits."

Noninterest income was $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease of $291,000, or 17.7%, compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in customer service fees on deposit accounts. The decrease of $591,000, or 30.4% from the prior year quarter was primarily due to decreases in customer service fees on deposit accounts and gains on sale of other repossessed assets in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense was $12.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $12.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $13.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase of $279,000, or 2.2%, compared to prior quarter was primarily due to a $1.3 million, or 19.1%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, which includes $577,000 in expenses related to the Company's separation with a former executive. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in other expense of $358,000, or 35.3%, a decrease in marketing expense of $175,000, or 90.7%, a decrease in professional fees of $173,000, or 11.6%, a decrease in insurance expense of $150,000, or 33.3%, and a decrease in service fees of $123,000, or 33.7%. The decrease in noninterest expense of $476,000, or 3.6%, from the prior year quarter, was primarily due to a $399,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits. The decreases over prior periods represent the Bank's continued endeavor to decrease its noninterest expenses, including the termination of certain vendor partnerships and consulting agreements.

Mr. Reilly noted, "We have focused on reducing our expenses by thoroughly analyzing recurring costs and eliminating unnecessary spend, through renegotiating contracts and reviewing the necessity of other expenses with a higher level of scrutiny. We will continue to review our processes to identify cost save opportunities and lower our recurring noninterest expenses."

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.5%, compared to $1.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 26.7%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $670,000, or an effective tax rate of 24.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Total assets were $1.66 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $11.6 million, or 0.7%, from $1.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $29.5 million, or 13.4%, totaling $190.9 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $220.3 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase in net loans and a decrease in borrowings. Net loans were $1.34 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $19.4 million, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2023, primarily due to increases of $45.8 million in mortgage warehouse loans and $9.4 million in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases of $26.4 million in enterprise value loans and $11.3 million in commercial loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $5.6 million, or 25.8%, to $16.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, related to the previously discussed reductions to reserves on individually analyzed loans.

Total deposits were $1.332 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $856,000, or 0.1%, from $1.331 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits obtained through a national exchange increased $29.0 million, or 21.2% and enterprise value deposits increased $2.9 million, or 2.4%. These increases were offset by decreases in retail deposits of $16.7 million, or 2.3%, and brokered deposits of $15.4 million, or 7.9%. Total borrowings were $89.7 million at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $15.0 million, or 14.4%, when compared to December 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, shareholders' equity increased $5.3 million, or 2.4%, to $227.2 million compared to $221.9 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to first quarter net income of $5.0 million. Stockholders' equity to total assets was 13.7% at March 31, 2024, compared to 13.3% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share increased to $12.87 at March 31, 2024, from $12.55 at December 31, 2023. Market value per share decreased 9.6% to $9.10 at March 31, 2024, from $10.07 at December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation categorized the Bank as well capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Mr. Reilly concluded, "The Company is executing its strategic plan into 2024, and has successfully done so through the first quarter, proving its resiliency in a difficult market. We will continue to work hard to reinforce the pillars of our strong foundation and face our challenges with the same resolve that has brought us almost 200 years of successfully serving our communities and stakeholders."

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is the holding company for BankProv, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester/Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets























At

At

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024

2023 Assets (Unaudited)





Cash and due from banks $ 21,341

$ 22,200 Short-term investments

169,510



198,132 Cash and cash equivalents

190,851



220,332 Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)

27,912



28,571 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

3,605



4,056 Loans:









Commercial real estate

478,293



468,928 Construction and land development

76,785



77,851 Residential real estate

6,932



7,169 Mortgage warehouse

212,389



166,567 Commercial

164,789



176,124 Enterprise value

407,233



433,633 Digital asset

10,071



12,289 Consumer

88



168 Total loans

1,356,580



1,342,729 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(16,006)



(21,571) Net loans

1,340,574



1,321,158 Bank owned life insurance

45,037



44,735 Premises and equipment, net

12,835



12,986 Accrued interest receivable

5,921



6,090 Right-of-use assets

3,739



3,780 Deferred tax asset, net

13,048



14,461 Other assets

15,236



14,140 Total assets $ 1,658,758

$ 1,670,309 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 310,343

$ 308,769 NOW

66,019



93,812 Regular savings

258,776



231,593 Money market deposits

450,596



456,408 Certificates of deposit

246,344



240,640 Total deposits

1,332,078



1,331,222 Borrowings:









Short-term borrowings

80,000



95,000 Long-term borrowings

9,663



9,697 Total borrowings

89,663



104,697 Operating lease liabilities

4,142



4,171 Other liabilities

5,632



8,317 Total liabilities

1,431,515



1,448,407 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock; authorized 50,000 shares: no shares issued and outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,659,146 and 17,677,479 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

177



177 Additional paid-in capital

124,415



124,129 Retained earnings

111,266



106,285 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,602)



(1,496) Unearned compensation - ESOP

(7,013)



(7,193) Total shareholders' equity

227,243



221,902 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,658,758

$ 1,670,309

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023

2023 Interest and dividend income:















Interest and fees on loans $ 20,069

$ 20,000

$ 20,006 Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale

237



232



238 Interest on short-term investments

1,729



3,334



383 Total interest and dividend income

22,035



23,566



20,627 Interest expense:















Interest on deposits

9,340



9,905



3,901 Interest on short-term borrowings

178



64



824 Interest on long-term borrowings

31



32



86 Total interest expense

9,549



10,001



4,811 Net interest and dividend income

12,486



13,565



15,816 Credit loss (benefit) expense - loans

(5,543)



(1,227)



2,935 Credit loss benefit - off-balance sheet credit exposures

(38)



(7)



(1,156) Total credit loss (benefit) expense

(5,581)



(1,234)



1,779 Net interest and dividend income after credit loss (benefit) expense

18,067



14,799



14,037 Noninterest income:















Customer service fees on deposit accounts

674



1,007



979 Service charges and fees - other

309



336



451 Bank owned life insurance income

302



298



266 Other income

71



6



251 Total noninterest income

1,356



1,647



1,947 Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits

8,145



6,837



8,544 Occupancy expense

443



421



421 Equipment expense

152



156



144 Deposit insurance

333



368



278 Data processing

413



432



361 Marketing expense

18



193



83 Professional fees

1,314



1,487



1,403 Directors' compensation

174



135



200 Software depreciation and implementation

543



596



417 Insurance expense

301



451



452 Service fees

242



365



236 Other

657



1,015



672 Total noninterest expense

12,735



12,456



13,211 Income before income tax expense

6,688



3,990



2,773 Income tax expense

1,707



1,066



670 Net income $ 4,981

$ 2,924

$ 2,103 Earnings per share:















Basic $ 0.30

$ 0.18

$ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.30

$ 0.18

$ 0.13 Weighted Average Shares:















Basic

16,669,451



16,639,142



16,530,627 Diluted

16,720,653



16,690,937



16,531,266

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited)



















































For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,



March 31,

2024

2023



2023







Interest











Interest













Interest





Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/



Average

Earned/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Paid

Rate (5)

Balance

Paid

Rate (5)



Balance

Paid

Rate (5) Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1) $ 1,323,260

$ 20,069

6.07 %

$ 1,328,658

$ 20,000

6.02 %



$ 1,391,941

$ 20,006

5.75 % Short-term investments

123,546



1,729

5.60 %



216,722



3,334

6.15 %





40,931



383

3.74 % Debt securities available-for-sale

28,234



205

2.90 %



25,968



192

2.96 %





28,727



193

2.69 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,783



32

7.18 %



1,507



40

10.62 %





2,639



45

6.82 % Total interest-earning assets

1,476,823



22,035

5.97 %



1,572,855



23,566

5.99 %





1,464,238



20,627

5.63 % Non-interest earning assets

98,890













100,634















117,178









Total assets $ 1,575,713











$ 1,673,489













$ 1,581,416









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Savings accounts $ 244,148

$ 1,961

3.21 %

$ 219,162

$ 1,588

2.90 %



$ 142,457

$ 111

0.31 % Money market accounts

454,883



4,238

3.73 %



518,511



4,935

3.81 %





313,077



1,913

2.44 % NOW accounts

82,831



183

0.88 %



100,653



239

0.95 %





127,124



146

0.46 % Certificates of deposit

230,616



2,958

5.13 %



247,206



3,143

5.09 %





185,470



1,731

3.73 % Total interest-bearing deposits

1,012,478



9,340

3.69 %



1,085,532



9,905

3.65 %





768,128



3,901

2.03 % Borrowings















































Short-term borrowings

12,181



178

5.85 %



6,011



64

4.26 %





69,647



824

4.73 % Long-term borrowings

9,675



31

1.28 %



9,708



32

1.32 %





18,307



86

1.88 % Total borrowings

21,856



209

3.83 %



15,719



96

2.44 %





87,954



910

4.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,034,334



9,549

3.69 %



1,101,251



10,001

3.63 %





856,082



4,811

2.25 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits

306,349













338,712















495,067









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,041













14,212















20,469









Total liabilities

1,352,724













1,454,175















1,371,618









Total equity

222,989













219,314















209,798









Total liabilities and equity $ 1,575,713











$ 1,673,489













$ 1,581,416









Net interest income





$ 12,486











$ 13,565













$ 15,816



Interest rate spread (2)











2.28 %













2.36 %















3.38 % Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 442,489











$ 471,604













$ 608,156









Net interest margin (4)











3.38 %













3.45 %















4.32 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

142.78 %













142.82 %















171.04 %















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes $734,000, $649,000, and $1.2 million in loan fee income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Select Financial Highlights (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2024

2023

2023

Performance Ratios:

















Return (Loss) on average assets (1)

1.26 %



0.70 %



0.53 %

Return (Loss) on average equity (1)

8.93 %



5.33 %



4.01 %

Interest rate spread (1) (2)

2.28 %



2.36 %



3.38 %

Net interest margin (1) (3)

3.38 %



3.45 %



4.32 %

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

3.23 %



2.98 %



3.34 %

Efficiency ratio (4)

92.00 %



81.88 %



74.37 %

Average interest-earning assets to

















average interest-bearing liabilities

142.78 %



142.82 %



171.04 %

Average equity to average assets

14.15 %



13.11 %



13.27 %









































At

At

At

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2023 Asset Quality















Non-accrual loans:















Commercial real estate $ —

$ —

$ 55 Residential real estate

357



376



224 Commercial

1,923



1,857



193 Enterprise value

—



1,991



4,397 Digital asset

10,071



12,289



26,602 Consumer

1



4



— Total non-accrual loans

12,352



16,517



31,471 Total non-performing assets $ 12,352

$ 16,517

$ 31,471

















Asset Quality Ratios















Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans (5)

1.18 %



1.61 %



1.84 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans

129.58 %



130.60 %



78.84 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)

0.91 %



1.23 %



2.33 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets

0.74 %



0.99 %



1.85 %

















Capital and Share Related















Stockholders' equity to total assets

13.7 %



13.3 %



12.4 % Book value per share $ 12.87

$ 12.55

$ 11.95 Market value per share $ 9.10

$ 10.07

$ 6.84 Shares outstanding

17,659,146



17,677,479



17,693,818





(1) Annualized. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (4) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net. (5) Loans are presented before the allowance but include deferred costs/fees.

