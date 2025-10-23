Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $2.7 Million for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

AMESBURY, Mass., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $2.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and net income of $716,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $7.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The Company's return on average assets was 0.70% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 0.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 0.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company's return on average equity was 4.45% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 4.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 1.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's return on average assets was 0.67%, compared to 0.20% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's return on average equity was 4.32%, compared to 1.41% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net interest and dividend income was $13.2 million, a decrease of $341,000, or 2.5%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and a $777,000, or 6.3%, increase from the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.63% and 3.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, respectively, compared to 2.79% and 3.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, respectively, and 2.19% and 3.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest and dividend income was $39.6 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 7.4%, compared to $36.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.68% and 3.70% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, compared to 2.19%, and 3.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Total interest and dividend income was $21.3 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 5.0%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company's yield on interest earning assets was 5.92% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, 5.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 6.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, total interest and dividend income was $63.2 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 4.7%, from $66.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 5.90% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 12 basis points from 6.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the yield on the loan portfolio was 6.13%, an increase of four basis points from 6.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and a decrease of 12 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the yield on the loan portfolio was 6.07%, representing an eight basis point reduction from the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Total interest expense was $8.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $351,000, or 4.5%, from $7.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $1.9 million, or 18.9%, from $10.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Interest expense on deposits was $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a $616,000, or 8.5%, increase from $7.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, that was due to a $27.4 million, or 2.9%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a 17 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense on deposits decreased $1.2 million, or 13.1%, from $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to a 55 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $14.0 million, or 1.5%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense on borrowings was $247,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing decreases of $265,000, or 51.8%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $705,000, or 74.1%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024, driven by decreases in the average balance and cost of borrowings compared to prior periods. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.29% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 14 basis points from 3.15% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and a decrease of 63 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Total interest expense decreased $5.9 million, or 20.0%, to $23.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $29.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Interest expense on deposits was $22.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 19.7%, from $28.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was driven by a 59 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, from 3.80% to 3.21% and a decrease in the average balance of deposits, primarily due to a decrease in higher-cost savings accounts obtained through listing services. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, interest expense on borrowings decreased $378,000, or 25.7%, primarily due to a 131 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.22% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of 61 basis points from 3.83% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in interest expense compared to the prior year reflects the Bank's proactive management of deposit pricing in response to prevailing interest rate trends, as well as a strategic balancing of funding sources in anticipation of rate movements and liquidity needs.

The Company recognized a $418,000 credit loss benefit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to a $378,000 benefit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and a $1.7 million credit loss expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recognized an $808,000 credit loss benefit, compared to a credit loss expense of $2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The credit loss benefit for the 2025 periods was primarily driven by a reduction in pooled reserves, largely reflecting a decline in total loans, specifically within the enterprise value portfolio, which typically carries a higher reserve rate than other loan categories. This benefit was partially offset by a year-to-date increase of $662,000 in individually analyzed reserves, primarily recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Net charge-offs totaled $29,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net recoveries of $20,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and net charge-offs of $84,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $6,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Noninterest income was $1.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, noninterest income increased $582,000, or 12.7%, to $5.2 million, from $4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Noninterest income includes a $745,000 gain on a sale/leaseback transaction for the Bank's main office building, recognized during the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense was $11.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $657,000, or 5.4%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $142,000, or 1.2%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a reduction in merger-related expenses, and the reversal of a previously recognized loss contingency of $350,000 in the third quarter of 2025. This contingency, originally recorded under other expenses in connection with the previously-disclosed Wells Notice received from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), was reversed following the SEC's determination that it would not recommend enforcement action. Noninterest expense was $35.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $948,000, or 2.6%, from $35.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in professional fees of $582,000, or 18.8%. Nondeductible merger-related expenses, primarily included in professional fees were more than offset by continued improvements in organizational efficiency.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 28.4%, compared to $1.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.2%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $132,000, or an effective tax rate of 15.6%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for income tax of $2.9 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 27.8%, compared to $571,000, or an effective tax rate of 19.3%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in effective tax rates in 2025 was primarily due to nondeductible merger-related expenses, which totaled $847,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Total assets were $1.49 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $49.3 million, or 3.2%, from $1.54 billion at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $101.5 million, or 6.4%, from $1.59 billion at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $28,000 from June 30, 2025, and $40.3 million, or 23.8%, from December 31, 2024. Net loans were $1.25 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $42.5 million, or 3.3%, from June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $54.5 million, or 4.2%, from December 31, 2024. The decrease in net loans over the prior quarter was primarily due to decreases in mortgage warehouse loans of $31.9 million, or 11.2% and the strategic decrease in enterprise value loans of $14.4 million, or 5.8%, partially offset by targeted growth of commercial real estate loans of $16.6 million, or 2.9%. over the prior quarter. The decrease in net loans from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to the decrease in enterprise value loans of $77.8 million, or 25.1%, partially offset by an increase in the commercial real estate portfolio of $38.0 million, or 6.8%.

The allowance for credit losses for loans was $20.4 million, or 1.61% of total loans, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $20.8 million, or 1.58% of total loans, as of June 30, 2025, and $21.1 million, or 1.59% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans were $34.4 million, or 2.31% of total assets, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $34.4 million, or 2.24% of total assets as of June 30, 2025, and $20.9 million, or 1.31% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $1.23 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $25.6 million, or 2.0%, from $1.26 billion at June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $76.6 million, or 5.8%, from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease in deposits from June 30, 2025 was primarily due to a $12.3 million, or 51.0%, decrease in listing service deposits and a $15.0 million, or 9.1%, decrease in brokered deposits. The decrease in deposits from December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $40.6 million, or 3.7%, decrease in retail deposits and a $35.8 million, or 75.2%, decrease in listing service deposits. Total borrowings were $7.5 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $27.0 million, or 78.4%, from June 30, 2025, and a decrease of $37.1 million, or 83.3%, from December 31, 2024, reflecting a proactive liquidity management strategy that aims to balance funding sources resulting in a reduced need to utilize short-term funding for current operations at September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $241.0 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 1.5%, from June 30, 2025, and an increase of $9.9 million, or 4.3%, from December 31, 2024 primarily due to the Company's net income. Shareholders' equity to total assets was 16.2% at September 30, 2025, compared to 15.4% at June 30, 2025 and 14.5% at December 31, 2024. Book value per share was $13.55 at September 30, 2025, an increase from $13.35 at June 30, 2025 and $12.99 at December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank was categorized as well capitalized under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is the holding company for BankProv, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester/Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date on which they are given). These factors include: those related to the status of our proposed merger with NB Bancorp, Inc., general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions; interest rates; inflation; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; the impact of the federal government shutdown; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; changes in investor sentiment and consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses; our ability to successfully shift the balance sheet to that of a traditional community bank; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our level and methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses; changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; global and national war and terrorism; the impact of a pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet























At



At



At





September 30,



June 30,



December 31,





2025



2025



2024

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)









Assets























Cash and due from banks

$ 19,373



$ 21,700



$ 27,536

Short-term investments



109,508





107,209





141,606

Cash and cash equivalents



128,881





128,909





169,142

Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)



24,441





24,534





25,693

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



1,004





2,242





2,697

Loans:























Commercial real estate



597,361





580,750





559,325

Construction and land development



29,895





37,362





28,097

Residential real estate



4,972





4,936





6,008

Mortgage warehouse



252,208





284,154





259,181

Commercial



154,858





160,596





163,927

Enterprise value



231,991





246,382





309,786

Consumer



93





85





271

Total loans



1,271,378





1,314,265





1,326,595

Allowance for credit losses for loans



(20,414)





(20,796)





(21,087)

Net loans



1,250,964





1,293,469





1,305,508

Bank owned life insurance



47,028





46,679





46,017

Premises and equipment, net



10,062





10,127





10,188

Accrued interest receivable



4,210





4,877





5,296

Right-of-use assets



5,431





5,488





3,429

Deferred tax asset, net



11,890





12,631





13,808

Other assets



7,712





11,925





11,392

Total assets

$ 1,491,623



$ 1,540,881



$ 1,593,170

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 280,288



$ 287,927



$ 351,528

NOW



87,268





103,115





83,270

Regular savings



90,578





105,123





132,198

Money market deposits



470,800





463,100





463,687

Certificates of deposit



303,457





298,713





278,277

Total deposits



1,232,391





1,257,978





1,308,960

Borrowings:























Short-term borrowings



3,000





25,000





35,000

Long-term borrowings



4,462





9,495





9,563

Total borrowings



7,462





34,495





44,563

Operating lease liabilities



5,900





5,939





3,862

Commitments and contingencies



—





350





—

Other liabilities



4,841





4,748





4,698

Total liabilities



1,250,594





1,303,510





1,362,083

Shareholders' equity:























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,782,946, 17,785,538, and 17,788,543 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



178





178





178

Additional paid-in capital



126,772





126,329





125,446

Retained earnings



121,225





118,555





113,561

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,212)





(1,578)





(1,625)

Unearned compensation - ESOP



(5,934)





(6,113)





(6,473)

Total shareholders' equity



241,029





237,371





231,087

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,491,623



$ 1,540,881



$ 1,593,170



Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025



2025



2024



2025



2024

Interest and dividend income:







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 19,606



$ 20,085



$ 21,257



$ 58,998



$ 61,637

Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale



220





231





240





711





720

Interest on short-term investments



1,484





984





932





3,481





3,979

Total interest and dividend income



21,310





21,300





22,429





63,190





66,336

Interest expense:







































Interest on deposits



7,877





7,261





9,068





22,507





28,015

Interest on short-term borrowings



219





482





916





1,007





1,375

Interest on long-term borrowings



28





30





36





88





98

Total interest expense



8,124





7,773





10,020





23,602





29,488

Net interest and dividend income



13,186





13,527





12,409





39,588





36,848

Credit loss (benefit) expense - loans



(353)





(384)





1,666





(667)





2,590

Credit loss (benefit) expense - off-balance sheet credit exposures



(65)





6





27





(141)





(20)

Total credit loss (benefit) expense



(418)





(378)





1,693





(808)





2,570

Net interest and dividend income after credit loss (benefit) expense



13,604





13,905





10,716





40,396





34,278

Noninterest income:







































Customer service fees on deposit accounts



686





690





813





2,091





2,152

Service charges and fees - other



306





442





486





1,024





1,144

Bank owned life insurance income



349





335





327





1,011





948

Other income



217





764





82





1,043





343

Total noninterest income



1,558





2,231





1,708





5,169





4,587

Noninterest expense:







































Salaries and employee benefits



7,749





7,338





7,267





22,663





22,705

Occupancy expense



426





376





452





1,250





1,302

Equipment expense



115





120





159





379





471

Deposit insurance



331





294





334





957





988

Data processing



429





410





416





1,260





1,231

Marketing expense



61





62





57





168





151

Professional fees



823





1,124





800





2,516





3,098

Directors' compensation



197





197





233





589





584

Software depreciation and implementation



532





532





614





1,617





1,741

Insurance expense



224





224





303





669





907

Service fees



294





371





405





983





881

Other



253





1,043





536





1,906





1,846

Total noninterest expense



11,434





12,091





11,576





34,957





35,905

Income before income tax expense



3,728





4,045





848





10,608





2,960

Income tax expense



1,058





1,221





132





2,944





571

Net income

$ 2,670



$ 2,824



$ 716



$ 7,664



$ 2,389

Earnings per share:







































Basic

$ 0.16



$ 0.17



$ 0.04



$ 0.45



$ 0.14

Diluted

$ 0.16



$ 0.17



$ 0.04



$ 0.45



$ 0.14

Weighted Average Shares:







































Basic



16,897,892





16,860,744





16,748,404





16,860,555





16,708,363

Diluted



17,071,693





16,954,078





16,811,614





16,982,799





16,754,858



Provident Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2025



June 30, 2025



September 30, 2024













Interest



















Interest



















Interest













Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)

Assets:







































































Interest-earning assets:







































































Loans (1)

$ 1,278,662



$ 19,606





6.13 %

$ 1,320,244



$ 20,085





6.09 %

$ 1,359,712



$ 21,257





6.25 % Short-term investments



134,014





1,484





4.43 %



87,843





984





4.48 %



78,925





932





4.72 % Debt securities available-for-sale



24,360





172





2.82 %



24,786





182





2.94 %



27,367





201





2.94 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



1,984





48





9.68 %



2,596





49





7.55 %



3,476





39





4.49 % Total interest-earning assets



1,439,020





21,310





5.92 %



1,435,469





21,300





5.94 %



1,469,480





22,429





6.11 % Noninterest earning assets



84,381





















87,489





















94,258

















Total assets

$ 1,523,401



















$ 1,522,958



















$ 1,563,738

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity:







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:







































































Savings accounts

$ 100,987



$ 204





0.81 %

$ 106,622



$ 215





0.81 %

$ 155,726



$ 898





2.31 % Money market accounts



474,957





4,023





3.39 %



446,440





3,733





3.34 %



479,276





4,823





4.03 % NOW accounts



84,974





333





1.57 %



92,260





395





1.71 %



79,527





311





1.56 % Certificates of deposit



298,997





3,317





4.44 %



287,166





2,918





4.06 %



231,373





3,036





5.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits



959,915





7,877





3.28 %



932,488





7,261





3.11 %



945,902





9,068





3.83 % Borrowings







































































Short-term borrowings



20,196





219





4.34 %



43,989





482





4.38 %



66,727





916





5.49 % Long-term borrowings



8,604





28





1.30 %



9,507





30





1.26 %



9,607





36





1.50 % Total borrowings



28,800





247





3.43 %



53,496





512





3.83 %



76,334





952





4.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



988,715





8,124





3.29 %



985,984





7,773





3.15 %



1,022,236





10,020





3.92 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:







































































Noninterest-bearing deposits



283,626





















292,421





















305,124

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



11,184





















7,920





















10,377

















Total liabilities



1,283,525





















1,286,325





















1,337,737

















Total equity



239,876





















236,633





















226,001

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,523,401



















$ 1,522,958



















$ 1,563,738

















Net interest income









$ 13,186



















$ 13,527



















$ 12,409









Interest rate spread (2)



















2.63 %



















2.79 %



















2.19 % Net interest-earning assets (3)

$ 450,305



















$ 449,485



















$ 447,244

















Net interest margin (4)



















3.67 %



















3.77 %



















3.38 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



145.54 %



















145.59 %



















143.75 %





















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes $679,000, $659,000, and $796,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (5) Annualized.





For the Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024













Interest



















Interest













Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)

$ 1,296,782



$ 58,998





6.07 %

$ 1,337,289



$ 61,637





6.15 % Short-term investments



104,179





3,481





4.46 %



101,539





3,979





5.22 % Debt securities available-for-sale



24,909





543





2.91 %



27,694





612





2.95 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,423





168





9.24 %



2,379





108





6.05 % Total interest-earning assets



1,428,293





63,190





5.90 %



1,468,901





66,336





6.02 % Noninterest earning assets



88,020





















99,161

















Total assets

$ 1,516,313



















$ 1,568,062

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Savings accounts

$ 108,709



$ 682





0.84 %

$ 204,892



$ 4,505





2.93 % Money market accounts



456,496





11,512





3.36 %



463,632





13,560





3.90 % NOW accounts



83,420





985





1.57 %



77,373





718





1.24 % Certificates of deposit



285,124





9,328





4.36 %



237,760





9,232





5.18 % Total interest-bearing deposits



933,749





22,507





3.21 %



983,657





28,015





3.80 % Borrowings















































Short-term borrowings



33,971





1,007





3.95 %



32,242





1,375





5.69 % Long-term borrowings



9,214





88





1.27 %



9,642





98





1.36 % Total borrowings



43,185





1,095





3.38 %



41,884





1,473





4.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



976,934





23,602





3.22 %



1,025,541





29,488





3.83 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



293,472





















305,849

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



9,138





















10,977

















Total liabilities



1,279,544





















1,342,367

















Total equity



236,769





















225,695

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,516,313



















$ 1,568,062

















Net interest income









$ 39,588



















$ 36,848









Interest rate spread (2)



















2.68 %



















2.19 % Net interest-earning assets (3)

$ 451,359



















$ 443,360

















Net interest margin (4)



















3.70 %



















3.34 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



146.20 %



















143.23 %





















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes $2.1 million and $2.2 million in loan fee income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (5) Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Select Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2025



2025



2024



2025



2024

Performance Ratios:







































Return on average assets (1)



0.70 %



0.74 %



0.18 %



0.67 %



0.20 % Return on average equity (1)



4.45 %



4.77 %



1.27 %



4.32 %



1.41 % Interest rate spread (1) (2)



2.63 %



2.79 %



2.19 %



2.68 %



2.19 % Net interest margin (1) (3)



3.67 %



3.77 %



3.38 %



3.70 %



3.34 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1)



3.00 %



3.18 %



2.96 %



3.07 %



3.05 % Efficiency ratio (4)



77.55 %



76.73 %



82.00 %



78.10 %



86.65 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



145.54 %



145.59 %



143.75 %



146.20 %



143.23 % Average equity to average assets



15.75 %



15.54 %



14.45 %



15.61 %



14.39 %





At



At



At





September 30,



June 30,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025



2025



2024

Asset Quality























Non-accrual loans:























Commercial real estate

$ 53



$ 54



$ 57

Residential real estate



414





420





366

Commercial



1,511





1,536





1,543

Enterprise value



32,422





32,430





18,920

Consumer



—





—





1

Total non-accrual loans



34,400





34,440





20,887

Total non-performing assets

$ 34,400



$ 34,440



$ 20,887



























Asset Quality Ratios























Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of total loans (5)



1.61 %



1.58 %



1.59 % Allowance for credit losses for loans as a percent of non-performing loans



59.34 %



60.38 %



100.96 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)



2.71 %



2.62 %



1.57 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets



2.31 %



2.24 %



1.31 %

























Capital and Share Related























Shareholders' equity to total assets



16.16 %



15.40 %



14.50 % Book value per share

$ 13.55



$ 13.35



$ 12.99

Market value per share

$ 12.53



$ 12.49



$ 11.40

Shares outstanding



17,782,946





17,785,538





17,788,543







(1) Annualized. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (4) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net (if applicable). (5) Loans are presented at amortized cost.

SOURCE Provident Bancorp, Inc.