Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the June 30, 2024 Quarter

AMESBURY, Mass., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported a net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $3.3 million, or a loss of $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and net income of $3.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company's loss on average assets was 0.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a return on average assets of 1.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a return on average assets of 0.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 0.21%, compared to 0.68% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company's loss on average equity was 5.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a return on average equity of 8.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a return on average equity of 6.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company's return on average equity was 1.48%, compared to 5.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

In announcing these results, Joseph Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to make positive strides in the execution of our strategic plan, including reducing our risk profile through the elimination of our digital asset lending portfolio and decreasing our exposure to enterprise value lending, while managing our balance sheet to improve projected earnings. This quarter's results were overshadowed by a large reserve booked in our enterprise value portfolio and, coupled with the prevailing interest rate environment putting continued pressure on funding costs, resulted in a net loss for the quarter. We are confident that our current efforts to improve asset quality and earnings will provide the foundation to shift the mix of our loan portfolio towards traditional real estate and commercial lending, while reducing our cost of funds by capitalizing on the optionality presented by our funding positioning."

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $12.0 million, a decrease of $533,000, or 4.3%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $2.9 million, or 19.8%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.10% and 3.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.28% and 3.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 2.61% and 3.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $24.4 million, a decrease of $6.3 million, or 20.4%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.19% and 3.33%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.96%, and 3.99%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decreases in net interest income for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the respective prior periods, are illustrative of the funding cost challenges that financial institutions are currently experiencing.

Total interest and dividend income was $21.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $163,000, or 0.7%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 4.4%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 5.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of two basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 32 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, total interest and dividend income was $43.9 million, an increase of $404,000, or 0.9%, from the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 5.98% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 33 basis points from the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Bank continues to produce a high-yielding loan portfolio, at 6.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which helps to offset the effects of the highly competitive and rate-driven deposit market.

Total interest expense was $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $370,000, or 3.9%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of $1.9 million, or 24.4%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $9.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $267,000, or 2.9%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of $1.9 million, or 25.3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in interest expense on deposits from the prior quarter and the prior year quarter was primarily due to an 18 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 3.87% from the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 83 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2023, reflecting the higher interest rate environment and a greater proportion of deposits in higher-yielding products. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $312,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $103,000, or 49.3%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $8,000, or 2.6%, over the prior year quarter. The increase in interest expense on borrowings from the prior quarter was primarily driven by an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $5.2 million, or 23.9%, and a 78 basis point increase in the cost of borrowings, to 4.61%. The increase in interest expense on borrowings from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by an increase in the cost of borrowings of 109 basis points, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of borrowings of $7.4 million, or 21.5%. The Company's total cost of funds was 3.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is an increase of 20 basis points, from 3.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of 83 basis points from 3.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Total interest expense increased $6.7 million, or 52.3%, to $19.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $12.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $18.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $7.4 million, or 63.7%, from the six months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in the cost of average interest-bearing deposits of 118 basis points, to 3.78%, and an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $113.6 million, or 12.8%. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, interest expense on borrowings decreased $693,000, or 57.1%, primarily due to a decrease in average total borrowings of $36.6 million, or 59.9%, partially offset by an increase in the cost of borrowings of 28 basis points, to 4.26%. The Company's total cost of funds was 3.79% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, which is an increase of 110 basis points, from 2.69%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Mr. Reilly noted, "Amidst a highly competitive landscape for retail deposits, we are leveraging our marketing efforts to drive growth. By expanding our online presence and implementing targeted marketing campaigns, we aim to attract and secure more deposits. These initiatives are complemented by our continued commitment to community reengagement."

The Company recognized a $6.5 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to a $5.6 million credit loss benefit recognized for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a $1.1 million credit loss benefit recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the provision for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to a $7.1 million individually analyzed reserve on a $17.6 million enterprise value relationship, partially offset by a reduction in the general provision due primarily to decreases in the commercial, construction and land development, and enterprise value portfolios. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recognized an $877,000 provision for credit losses, compared to $712,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The provision recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by the $7.1 million individually analyzed reserve in the enterprise value portfolio, partially offset by the first quarter payoff of an enterprise value loan that resulted in the elimination of $1.1 million in related reserves, a settlement with a digital asset lending customer which resulted in a $3.8 million reduction in related reserves and reductions in the general provision due primarily to decreases in the enterprise value and commercial portfolios which each carry a higher rate of reserve than other segments of the portfolio.

Net charge-offs totaled $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $22,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $91,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $2.1 million compared to $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Charge-offs for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, were primarily related to the aforementioned settlement with a digital asset customer.

Non-accrual loans were $21.3 million, or 1.29% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $12.4 million, or 0.74% of total assets, as of March 31, 2024 and $16.5 million, or 0.99% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in non-accrual loans as of June 30, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase in non-accrual enterprise value loans offset by a reduction in non-accrual loans resulting from the settlement and partial charge-off of the Bank's last remaining digital asset loan relationship.

Mr. Reilly noted, "The increase in non-accrual loans during the second quarter was primarily due to modifications executed on a $17.6 million enterprise value relationship to a customer that is currently undergoing a period of transition. While we are disappointed in the impact on our results, we remain diligent in our efforts to detect loans that are experiencing signs of stress and value them appropriately as we proactively work out troubled credits."

Noninterest income was $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income decreased $770,000, or 21.1%, to $2.9 million from $3.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest expense was $11.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $12.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $12.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease of $1.1 million, or 9.0%, compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to an $852,000, or 10.5%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits and a decrease in professional fees of $330,000, or 25.1%. The decrease in noninterest expense of $1.2 million, or 9.1%, from the prior year quarter, was primarily due to an $816,000, or 10.1%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits. Noninterest expense was $24.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 6.3%, from $26.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million, or 7.3% and a decrease in insurance expenses of $298,000, or 33.0%. The decreases in all periods presented was due to the realization of expected reductions resulting from the Bank lowering its risk appetite and experiencing a reduction in the level of resources required to successfully run our existing operations.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 27.7%, compared to a provision of $1.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.5%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a provision of $1.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 29.7%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for income tax of $439,000, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.8%, compared to $2.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 27.7%, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Total assets were $1.65 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $12.0 million, or 0.7%, from $1.66 billion at March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $23.5 million, or 1.4%, from $1.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $171.6 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $19.2 million, or 10.1% from March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $48.7 million, or 22.1%, from December 31, 2023, primarily due to decreases in deposits and increases in net loans, partially offset by increases in borrowings. Net loans were $1.35 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $8.8 million, or 0.7%, from March 31, 2024 and $28.2 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in net loans over the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase of $44.1 million, or 20.8%, in mortgage warehouse loans and an increase of $32.1 million, or 6.7%, in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases of $20.1 million, or 12.2% in commercial loans, $19.6 million, or 25.6%, in construction and land development loans, $13.1 million, or 3.2%, in enterprise value loans, and a $10.1 million decrease in digital asset loans resulting from the settlement and partial charge off of the last remaining loan in the digital asset portfolio. These changes also reflect $22.4 million in construction and land development loans that converted to permanent commercial real estate loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net loans for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was primarily due to an increase of $89.9 million, or 54.0%, in mortgage warehouse loans, and an increase of $41.5 million, or 8.8% in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by decreases of $39.5 million, or 9.1%, in enterprise value loans, $31.4 million, or 17.8%, in commercial loans, $20.7 million, or 26.6%, in construction and land development loans, and a $12.3 million decrease resulting from the closure of the digital asset loan portfolio. These changes reflect $27.2 million in construction and land development loans that converted to permanent commercial real estate loans during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The changing mix of the loan portfolio in all periods presented illustrates our commitment to shift our focus to more traditional banking products and reflects efforts to align our balance sheet with our current risk appetite. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $20.3 million, or 1.49% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $16.0 million, or 1.18% of total loans, as of March 31, 2024, and $21.6 million, or 1.61% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses of $4.3 million, or 27.1%, from March 31, 2024, was primarily driven by a provision of $6.5 million and was partially offset by a $2.1 million charge-off of individually analyzed reserves related to the settlement of the final digital asset loan. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses of $1.2 million, or 5.7%, from December 31, 2023, was primarily driven by reductions in the general provision due primarily to decreases in the enterprise value and commercial portfolios which each carry a higher rate of reserve than other segments of the portfolio.

Total deposits were $1.265 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $67.4 million, or 5.1%, from $1.332 billion at March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $66.6 million, or 5.0%, from $1.331 billion at December 31, 2023. The decreases in deposits were primarily due to decreases in high-cost deposits obtained through a national exchange, which decreased $82.3 million, or 49.6%, from March 31, 2024, and $53.3 million, or 38.9%, from December 31, 2023. Brokered deposits totaled $185.1 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $5.0 million, or 2.8%, from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $10.4 million, or 5.3%, from December 31, 2023. Retail deposits totaled $731.0 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $9.7 million, or 1.3%, from March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $7.0 million, or 0.9% from December 31, 2023. Total borrowings were $147.6 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $58.0 million, or 64.6%, from March 31, 2024 and $42.9 million, or 41.0%, from December 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $224.3 million, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 1.3%, from March 31, 2024, and an increase of $2.4 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2023. The changes are primarily due to fluctuations in the Company's net income. Shareholders' equity to total assets was 13.6% at June 30, 2024, compared to 13.7% at March 31, 2024, and 13.3% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $12.70 at June 30, 2024, a decrease from $12.87 at March 31, 2024, but an increase from $12.55 at December 31, 2023. Market value per share increased to $10.19 at June 30, 2024, an increase of 12.0% from $9.10 at March 31, 2024, and an increase of 1.2% from $10.07 at December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank was categorized as well capitalized under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Mr. Reilly concluded, "After four years of closed doors, our main office in Amesbury, Massachusetts, reopened to the public in early May 2024. It was wonderful to see our once vibrant lobby again filled with customers, employees, and members of the community. We are thrilled to reconnect with everyone in person and look forward to fostering strong relationships and supporting the community as we move forward."

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is the holding company for BankProv, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester/Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date on which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; interest rates; inflation; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our level and methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses; changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; global and national war and terrorism; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Investor contact:

Joseph Reilly

President and Chief Executive Officer

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

[email protected]

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet





At



At



At





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,





2024



2024



2023

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)









Assets























Cash and due from banks

$ 19,192



$ 21,341



$ 22,200

Short-term investments



152,425





169,510





198,132

Cash and cash equivalents



171,617





190,851





220,332

Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)



27,328





27,912





28,571

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



5,121





3,605





4,056

Loans:























Commercial real estate



510,395





478,293





468,928

Construction and land development



57,145





76,785





77,851

Residential real estate



6,671





6,932





7,169

Mortgage Warehouse



256,516





212,389





166,567

Commercial



144,700





164,789





176,124

Enterprise value



394,177





407,233





433,633

Digital asset



—





10,071





12,289

Consumer



92





88





168

Total Loans



1,369,696





1,356,580





1,342,729

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(20,341)





(16,006)





(21,571)

Net loans



1,349,355





1,340,574





1,321,158

Bank owned life insurance



45,357





45,037





44,735

Premises and equipment, net



12,713





12,835





12,986

Accrued interest receivable



6,396





5,921





6,090

Right-of-use assets



3,704





3,739





3,780

Deferred tax asset, net



14,462





13,048





14,461

Other assets



10,749





15,236





14,140

Total assets

$ 1,646,802



$ 1,658,758



$ 1,670,309

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 311,814



$ 310,343



$ 308,769

NOW



84,811





66,019





93,812

Regular savings



168,387





258,776





231,593

Money market deposits



452,139





450,596





456,408

Certificates of deposit



247,504





246,344





240,640

Total deposits



1,264,655





1,332,078





1,331,222

Borrowings:























Short-term borrowings



138,000





80,000





95,000

Long-term borrowings



9,630





9,663





9,697

Total borrowings



147,630





89,663





104,697

Operating lease liabilities



4,118





4,142





4,171

Other liabilities



6,064





5,632





8,317

Total liabilities



1,422,467





1,431,515





1,448,407

Shareholders' equity:























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—





—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,667,327, 17,659,146, and

17,677,479 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively



177





177





177

Additional paid-in capital



124,665





124,415





124,129

Retained earnings



107,963





111,266





106,285

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,637)





(1,602)





(1,496)

Unearned compensation - ESOP



(6,833)





(7,013)





(7,193)

Total shareholders' equity



224,335





227,243





221,902

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,646,802



$ 1,658,758



$ 1,670,309



Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024



2024



2023



2024



2023

Interest and dividend income:







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 20,311



$ 20,069



$ 19,652



$ 40,380



$ 39,658

Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale



243





237





246





480





484

Interest on short-term investments



1,318





1,729





2,978





3,047





3,361

Total interest and dividend income



21,872





22,035





22,876





43,907





43,503

Interest expense:







































Interest on deposits



9,607





9,340





7,670





18,947





11,571

Interest on short-term borrowings



281





178





230





459





1,054

Interest on long-term borrowings



31





31





74





62





160

Total interest expense



9,919





9,549





7,974





19,468





12,785

Net interest and dividend income



11,953





12,486





14,902





24,439





30,718

Credit loss expense (benefit) - loans



6,467





(5,543)





(740)





924





2,195

Credit loss (benefit) - off-balance sheet credit exposures



(9)





(38)





(327)





(47)





(1,483)

Total credit loss expense (benefit)



6,458





(5,581)





(1,067)





877





712

Net interest and dividend income after credit loss expense (benefit)



5,495





18,067





15,969





23,562





30,006

Noninterest income:







































Customer service fees on deposit accounts



665





674





769





1,339





1,748

Service charges and fees - other



349





309





527





658





978

Bank owned life insurance income



319





302





272





621





538

Other income



190





71





134





261





385

Total noninterest income



1,523





1,356





1,702





2,879





3,649

Noninterest expense:







































Salaries and employee benefits



7,293





8,145





8,109





15,438





16,653

Occupancy expense



407





443





421





850





842

Equipment expense



160





152





151





312





295

Deposit insurance



321





333





368





654





646

Data processing



402





413





374





815





735

Marketing expense



76





18





161





94





244

Professional fees



984





1,314





919





2,298





2,322

Directors' compensation



177





174





164





351





364

Software depreciation and implementation



584





543





483





1,127





900

Insurance expense



303





301





450





604





902

Service fees



234





242





281





476





517

Other



653





657





870





1,310





1,542

Total noninterest expense



11,594





12,735





12,751





24,329





25,962

(Loss) income before income tax expense



(4,576)





6,688





4,920





2,112





7,693

Income tax (benefit) expense



(1,268)





1,707





1,459





439





2,129

Net (loss) income

$ (3,308)



$ 4,981



$ 3,461



$ 1,673



$ 5,564

(Loss) earnings per share:







































Basic

$ (0.20)



$ 0.30



$ 0.21



$ 0.10



$ 0.34

Diluted

$ (0.20)



$ 0.30



$ 0.21



$ 0.10



$ 0.34

Weighted Average Shares:







































Basic



16,706,793





16,669,451





16,568,664





16,688,122





16,549,751

Diluted



16,729,012





16,720,653





16,570,017





16,723,763





16,550,666



Provident Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





2024



2024



2023













Interest



















Interest



















Interest













Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)

Assets:







































































Interest-earning assets:







































































Loans (1)

$ 1,328,650



$ 20,311





6.11 %

$ 1,323,260



$ 20,069





6.07 %

$ 1,346,654



$ 19,652





5.84 % Short-term investments



102,395





1,318





5.15 %



123,546





1,729





5.60 %



236,367





2,978





5.04 % Debt securities available-for-sale



27,485





206





3.00 %



28,234





205





2.90 %



28,278





197





2.79 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



1,865





37





7.94 %



1,783





32





7.18 %



2,254





49





8.70 % Total interest-earning assets



1,460,395





21,872





5.99 %



1,476,823





22,035





5.97 %



1,613,553





22,876





5.67 % Noninterest earning assets



104,388





















98,890





















99,685

















Total assets

$ 1,564,783



















$ 1,575,713



















$ 1,713,238

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity:







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:







































































Savings accounts

$ 215,344



$ 1,646





3.06 %

$ 244,148



$ 1,961





3.21 %

$ 149,625



$ 408





1.09 % Money market accounts



456,566





4,499





3.94 %



454,883





4,238





3.73 %



513,348





4,550





3.55 % NOW accounts



69,737





225





1.29 %



82,831





183





0.88 %



115,869





202





0.70 % Certificates of deposit



251,361





3,237





5.15 %



230,616





2,958





5.13 %



230,023





2,510





4.36 % Total interest-bearing deposits



993,008





9,607





3.87 %



1,012,478





9,340





3.69 %



1,008,865





7,670





3.04 % Borrowings







































































Short-term borrowings



17,439





281





6.45 %



12,181





178





5.85 %



18,352





230





5.01 % Long-term borrowings



9,642





31





1.29 %



9,675





31





1.28 %



16,148





74





1.83 % Total borrowings



27,081





312





4.61 %



21,856





209





3.83 %



34,500





304





3.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,020,089





9,919





3.89 %



1,034,334





9,549





3.69 %



1,043,365





7,974





3.06 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:







































































Noninterest-bearing deposits



306,081





















306,349





















437,167

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



10,519





















12,041





















19,380

















Total liabilities



1,336,689





















1,352,724





















1,499,912

















Total equity



228,094





















222,989





















213,326

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,564,783



















$ 1,575,713



















$ 1,713,238

















Net interest income









$ 11,953



















$ 12,486



















$ 14,902









Interest rate spread (2)



















2.10 %



















2.28 %



















2.61 % Net interest-earning assets (3)

$ 440,306



















$ 442,489



















$ 570,188

















Net interest margin (4)



















3.27 %



















3.38 %



















3.69 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



143.16 %



















142.78 %



















154.65 %





















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes $660,000, $734,000, and $956,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Annualized.





For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023













Interest



















Interest













Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)

$ 1,325,955



$ 40,380





6.09 %

$ 1,369,172



$ 39,658





5.79 % Short-term investments



112,971





3,047





5.39 %



139,189





3,361





4.83 % Debt securities available-for-sale



27,859





411





2.95 %



28,501





389





2.73 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



1,824





69





7.57 %



2,445





95





7.77 % Total interest-earning assets



1,468,609





43,907





5.98 %



1,539,307





43,503





5.65 % Noninterest earning assets



101,639





















108,385

















Total assets

$ 1,570,248



















$ 1,647,692

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Savings accounts

$ 229,746



$ 3,607





3.14 %

$ 146,061



$ 519





0.71 % Money market accounts



455,724





8,737





3.83 %



413,765





6,463





3.12 % NOW accounts



76,284





408





1.07 %



121,466





348





0.57 % Certificates of deposit



240,989





6,195





5.14 %



207,870





4,241





4.08 % Total interest-bearing deposits



1,002,743





18,947





3.78 %



889,162





11,571





2.60 % Borrowings















































Short-term borrowings



14,811





459





6.20 %



43,857





1,054





4.81 % Long-term borrowings



9,658





62





1.28 %



17,222





160





1.86 % Total borrowings



24,469





521





4.26 %



61,079





1,214





3.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,027,212





19,468





3.79 %



950,241





12,785





2.69 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



306,215





















465,958

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



11,280





















19,921

















Total liabilities



1,344,707





















1,436,120

















Total equity



225,541





















211,572

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,570,248



















$ 1,647,692

















Net interest income









$ 24,439



















$ 30,718









Interest rate spread (2)



















2.19 %



















2.96 % Net interest-earning assets (3)

$ 441,397



















$ 589,066

















Net interest margin (4)



















3.33 %



















3.99 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



142.97 %



















161.99 %





















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes $1.4 million and $2.1 million in loan fee income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net-interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Select Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,





2024



2024



2023



2024



2023

Performance Ratios:







































(Loss) return on average assets (1)



(0.85) %



1.26 %



0.81 %



0.21 %



0.68 % (Loss) return on average equity (1)



(5.80) %



8.93 %



6.49 %



1.48 %



5.26 % Interest rate spread (1) (2)



2.10 %



2.28 %



2.61 %



2.19 %



2.96 % Net interest margin (1) (3)



3.27 %



3.38 %



3.69 %



3.33 %



3.99 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1)



2.96 %



3.23 %



2.98 %



3.10 %



3.15 % Efficiency ratio (4)



86.03 %



92.00 %



76.79 %



89.06 %



75.54 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



143.16 %



142.78 %



154.65 %



142.97 %



161.99 % Average equity to average assets



14.58 %



14.15 %



12.45 %



14.36 %



12.84 %





At



At



At





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024



2024



2023

Asset Quality























Non-accrual loans:























Commercial real estate

$ 60



$ —



$ —

Residential real estate



352





357





376

Commercial



1,864





1,923





1,857

Enterprise value



19,038





—





1,991

Digital asset



—





10,071





12,289

Consumer



2





1





4

Total non-accrual loans



21,316





12,352





16,517

Total non-performing assets

$ 21,316



$ 12,352



$ 16,517



























Asset Quality Ratios























Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total loans (5)



1.49 %



1.18 %



1.61 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of non-performing loans



95.43 %



129.58 %



130.60 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)



1.56 %



0.91 %



1.23 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets



1.29 %



0.74 %



0.99 %

























Capital and Share Related























Shareholders' equity to total assets



13.62 %



13.70 %



13.29 % Book value per share

$ 12.70



$ 12.87



$ 12.55

Market value per share

$ 10.19



$ 9.10



$ 10.07

Shares outstanding



17,667,327





17,659,146





17,677,479







(1) Annualized. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (4) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net. (5) Loans are presented at amortized cost.

SOURCE Provident Bancorp Inc.