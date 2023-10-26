Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the September 30, 2023 Quarter

AMESBURY, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $2.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company reported a net loss of $35.3 million, or ($2.15) per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $8.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $24.2 million, or ($1.47) per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

In announcing these results, Carol Houle, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer said, "The challenging rate environment continues to impact the entire industry resulting in an increased demand for deposits and a weakening demand for loans. While we have continued to see net interest margin compression throughout the quarter, our team has remained focused on cost management efforts to increase profitability."

"The leadership team took proactive steps and instituted a workforce realignment plan that resulted in eleven team members separating from the Bank. In addition, leadership has decided not to fill the positions of four team members that have left the Bank. These actions were in response to the new strategic plan which was materially different than the workforce infrastructure that had been built to support the prior plan," said Co-Chief Executive Officer Joe Reilly. "The eliminated roles did not target any single area, rather, they crossed many areas including risk, credit, operations, sales, and other departments. The reduction provides a cost savings of approximately 7% and will assist us with meeting our current stated business objectives."

Income Statement Results

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net interest and dividend income was $13.9 million, which represents a decrease of $1.0 million, or 6.8%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net interest and dividend income was negatively impacted by an increase in interest expense of $1.3 million, or 17.1%, to $9.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $8.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $352,000, or 1.5%, to $23.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to $22.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest expense increased primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 37 basis points to 3.41% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 3.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to rising interest rates and a larger proportion of the portfolio consisting of higher-cost money market accounts and savings accounts. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased $61.6 million, or 6.1%, to $1.07 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in the average balances of money market accounts and savings accounts.

Interest and dividend income increased due to an increase in the average balance of short-term investments and a higher yield on loans. The average balance of short-term investments increased $21.2 million to $257.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $236.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the average balance of short-term investments resulted in an increase of interest earned of $206,000 to $3.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The yield on loans increased 13 basis points to 5.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 5.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, resulting in an increase in interest and fees on loans of $159,000 to $19.8 million as of September 30, 2023. The increase in interest and fees on loans was partially offset by a decrease in average loan balances of $19.2 million, or 1.4%, to $1.33 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.35 billion for the quarter ended 30, 2023.

A credit loss benefit of $156,000 was recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to reduced loan balances in the commercial and enterprise value loan portfolios and improvements in the near-term Gross Domestic Product ("GDP") and unemployment rate forecasts. The credit loss benefit was partially offset by an increase in the reserve for individually analyzed loans of $483,000 within the enterprise value portfolio.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, noninterest income was $1.8 million, which represents an increase of $63,000, or 3.7%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The increase was due to an increase in customer services fees on deposit accounts, partially offset by a decrease in other income. Customer service fees on deposit accounts increased $134,000, or 17.4%, to $903,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $769,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to increased implementation and activity fees charged to Banking as a Service ("BaaS") customers. BaaS implementation and activity fees on deposit accounts was $357,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $238,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Other income decreased $67,000, or 50.0%, primarily due to insurance proceeds received for replacement of damaged equipment during the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, noninterest expense was $12.7 million, which represents a decrease of $36,000, or 0.3%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by an increase in deposit insurance and professional fees. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $333,000, or 4.1%, to $7.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $8.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 primarily due to an evaluation of anticipated year-end bonus payouts. Deposit insurance increased $132,000, or 35.9%, to $500,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $368,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to an increase in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's ("FDIC") insurance assessment rate schedules. Professional fees increased $115,000, or 12.5%, to $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $919,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to increased consulting services related to the development of deposit service processes.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, net interest and dividend income was $13.9 million, which represents a decrease of $5.9 million, or 29.7%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The net interest and dividend income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was negatively impacted by an increase in interest expense of $8.4 million to $9.3 million compared to $952,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which was partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $2.5 million, or 12.2%, to $23.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $20.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Interest expense increased primarily due to rising interest rates and a larger proportion of higher-cost money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings accounts in the portfolio. Rising interest rates resulted in an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 297 basis points to 3.41% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase in interest expense was also driven by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $305.0 million, or 39.8%, to $1.07 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $765.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Interest and dividend income increased primarily due to rising interest rates, which resulted in an increased yield on interest-earning assets of 68 basis points to 5.76% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 5.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Rising interest rates and higher average balances resulted in interest on short-term investments of $3.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $357,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Interest earned on loans decreased $300,000 to $19.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $20.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, due to a reduction in the average balance of loans to $1.33 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 from $1.53 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in interest earned on loans was partially offset by a 69 basis point increase in the yield on loans to 5.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 5.28% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

A credit loss benefit of $156,000 was recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to reduced loan balances in the commercial and enterprise value loan portfolios and improvements in the near-term GDP and unemployment rate forecasts. The credit loss benefit was partially offset by an increase in the reserve for individually analyzed loans of $483,000 within the enterprise value portfolio. The credit loss expense of $56.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was driven by volatility in the Bitcoin markets during the second half of 2022, resulting in net charge-offs of $46.2 million relating to loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, noninterest income was $1.8 million, which represents an increase of $426,000, or 31.8%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to increases in service charges and fees and customer service fees on deposit accounts. Service charges and fees increased $289,000, or 130.2%, to $511,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $222,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to income from loan payoff charges on commercial real estate loans. Customer service fees on deposit accounts increased $114,000, or 14.4%, to $903,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $789,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to increased implementation and activity fees charged to BaaS customers, partially offset by fees generated from customer debit card usage. BaaS implementation and activity fees on deposit accounts was $357,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $105,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, noninterest expense was $12.7 million, which represents an increase of $671,000, or 5.6%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to increases in deposit insurance expense, professional fees, marketing expense, salaries and employee benefits, and software depreciation and implementation, partially offset by a decrease in other expenses. Deposit insurance increased $339,000, or 210.6%, to $500,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $161,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, due to an increase in the FDIC's insurance assessment rate schedules. Professional fees increased $298,000, or 40.5%, to $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $736,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to an increase in audit and compliance costs. Marketing fees increased $137,000, or 207.6%, to $203,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $66,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to advertising. Salaries and employee benefits increased $123,000, or 1.6%, to $7.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from $7.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, due to increased staff. Software depreciation and implementation increased $111,000, or 27.9%, to $509,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to software licenses needed for increased staff. Other expenses decreased $291,000, or 25.8%, to $837,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to elevated loan servicing expenses relating to loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net interest and dividend income was $44.6 million, which represents a decrease of $11.7 million, or 20.7%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to rising interest rates, which resulted in increased costs of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 260 basis points to 2.90% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The cost of borrowings increased 184 basis points to 3.94% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 2.10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net interest and dividend income was further supported by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities of $192.6 million, or 23.9%, which was due to an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $159.5 million, or 20.2%, and an increase in average total borrowings of $33.1 million, or 211.6%.

Interest and dividend income increased $8.4 million, or 14.4%, to $66.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $58.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest on short-term investments of $5.7 million and an increase in interest and fees on loans of $2.6 million, or 4.5%. The yield on short-term investments increased 410 basis points to 4.87% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.77% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The yield on loans increased 75 basis points to 5.85% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 5.10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

A credit loss expense of $556,000 was recognized for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a credit loss expense of $57.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which represents a decrease of $56.8 million, or 99.0%. The credit loss expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily driven by the need to replenish the allowance due net charge-offs that occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 in the enterprise value portfolio. The expense was partially offset by improvements in the near-term Gross Domestic Product ("GDP") and unemployment rate forecasts, as well as a reduction of the loan balances in the commercial real estate, commercial, and enterprise value loan portfolios The credit loss expense of $57.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was primarily caused by net charge-offs of $47.8 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, noninterest income was $5.4 million, which represents an increase of $1.2 million, or 28.6%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to customer service fees on deposit accounts, service charges and fees, and other income, partially offset by a decrease in gain on loans sold. Customer service fees on deposit accounts increased $662,000, or 33.3%, to $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, due to implementation and activity fees charged to BaaS customers. BaaS implementation and activity fees on deposit accounts was $840,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $184,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Service charges and fees increased $439,000 to $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, due to income from loan payoff charges on commercial real estate loans. Other income increased $330,000 primarily due to gains on sales of other repossessed assets and insurance proceeds received for replacement of damaged equipment. Gain on loans sold decreased $272,000 primarily due to the sale of residential mortgage loans in June 2022. No loans were sold in 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, noninterest expense was $38.7 million, which represents an increase of $3.9 million, or 11.3% compared to $34.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to salaries and employee benefits, professional fees, deposit insurance expense, and software depreciation and implementation expense, partially offset by decreases in write downs of other assets and receivables and other expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.3 million, or 10.2%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in staff to support strategic initiatives within the deposit products and services. Professional fees increased $1.2 million, or 54.4%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 due to increased legal, audit, and compliance costs which were elevated for the first quarter of 2023, due to the events that led to losses recorded during 2022. Deposit insurance increased $680,000, or 145.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in the FDIC's insurance assessment rate schedules. Software depreciation and implementation expenses increased $390,000, or 38.3%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 primarily due to software licenses needed for increased staff. Write downs of other assets and receivables decreased $395,000 due to a write down of an SBA receivable in the first quarter of 2022. Other expenses decreased $355,000, or 13.0%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to elevated loan servicing expenses relating to loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet Results

Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 reflect the Bank's continued focus on its revised business plan, operations and risk tolerance in light of the events and the losses that occurred in late 2022. Concerted efforts have been made to revise the Bank's business practices and strategies so as to better monitor and manage the risk position, capital position, liquidity, growth of the Bank's BaaS operations and overall asset growth. In this regard, the Bank re-established metrics and limitations in these areas to better manage and monitor the Bank's overall risk position, including generally managing overall asset growth to 5% per year, and adopting more comprehensive capital management policies and procedures.

September 30, 2023 Compared to June 30, 2023

Total assets increased $46.9 million, or 2.7%, to $1.81 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.76 billion at June 30, 2023. The primary reason for the increase was increases in cash and cash equivalents partially offset by a decrease in net loans. Cash and cash equivalents increased $68.5 million, or 23.0%, primarily due to increased deposit balances. The Bank deems certain deposits expected to be short-term as volatile. The Bank held $249.7 million of these deposits as of September 30, 2023, compared to $171.3 million as of June 30, 2023. These deposits are currently being held as cash in short-term investments. Included in volatile deposits are $136.9 million relating to three specialty deposit relationships that will be exiting the Bank prior to year-end.

Net loans decreased $19.9 million, or 1.5%, to $1.31 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.33 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in commercial loans of $11.1 million, or 5.9%, and enterprise value loans of $4.1 million, or 0.9%. The Bank's continued efforts to reduce its digital asset lending portfolio resulted in a decrease of $1.5 million, or 9.1%, to $15.3 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease in the digital asset loan portfolio was driven by paydowns.

Total liabilities increased $44.3 million, or 2.9%, to $1.59 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in deposits. Deposits were $1.49 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.45 billion as of June 30, 2023, which represents an increase of $41.6 million, or 2.9%. This increase included an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $60.2 million, or 5.8%, offset by a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $18.5 million, or 4.6%. Interest-bearing deposits increased primarily due to an increase in utilization of brokered certificates of deposit, which increased $29.6 million, or 15.5%, and were $220.0 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $190.4 million as of June 30, 2023. Specialty deposits increased $5.5 million, or 2.1%, to $266.4 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $260.9 million as of June 30, 2023. Specialty deposits consist of deposits from BaaS and digital asset customers. BaaS deposits totaled $213.9 million as of September 30, 2023, which represents a $21.7 million, or 9.2%, decrease from June 30, 2023. Digital asset deposits totaled $52.5 million as of September 30, 2023, which represents a $27.2 million, or 107.8%, increase from June 30, 2023. Management continues to refine the criteria for specialty deposit relationships and will exit when deemed appropriate. As a result of review and refinement of eligibility criteria, three specialty deposit relationships totaling $136.9 million as of September 30, 2023, will be exiting the Bank prior to year-end. The relationships are currently deemed volatile and are included in the amount being held as cash in short-term investments. Total borrowings increased $9.9 million, or 12.5%, to $89.7 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $79.8 million at June 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, shareholders' equity was $217.6 million compared to $215.1 million at June 30, 2023, which represents an increase of $2.5 million, or 1.2%. The increase was primarily due to net income of $2.5 million, stock-based compensation expense of $329,000, and employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $213,000, partially offset by other comprehensive loss of $502,000.

September 30, 2023 Compared to December 31, 2022

Total assets increased $172.1 million, or 10.5%, to $1.81 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2022 due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by decreases in net loans and other repossessed assets. Cash and cash equivalents increased $285.7 million, or 354.4% due to increased deposit balances and a decrease in net loans. The Bank deems certain deposits expected to be short-term as volatile. The Bank held $249.7 million of these deposits as of September 30, 2023 as cash in short-term investments. No deposits were held as volatile as of December 31, 2022. Other repossessed assets decreased $6.1 million due to the sale of the remaining cryptocurrency mining rigs that were repossessed during 2022.

Net loans decreased $102.4 million, or 7.2%, and were $1.31 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by decreases in mortgage warehouse loans of $41.2 million, or 19.3%, commercial loans of $40.1 million, or 18.5%, commercial real estate loans of $15.6 million, or 3.4%, enterprise value loans of $6.3 million, or 1.4%, and digital asset loans. The Bank's continued efforts to reduce its digital asset portfolio resulted in a decrease of $25.5 million, or 62.6%. The decrease in the digital asset loan portfolio was driven by paydowns on outstanding lines of credit as well as the payoff of a $4.8 million loan secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs during the first quarter of 2023 and the payoff of a $5.7 million line of credit during the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in net loans was partially offset by an increase in the construction and land development portfolio of $23.1 million, or 31.9%.

Total liabilities increased $162.0 million, or 11.3%, to $1.59 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase in deposits, partially offset by a decrease in borrowings. Deposits were $1.49 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.28 billion as of December 31, 2022, which represents an increase of $210.1 million, or 16.4%. Specialty deposits increased $163.6 million, or 159.2%, to $266.4 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $102.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Specialty deposits consist of deposits from BaaS and digital asset customers. BaaS deposits totaled $213.9 million as of September 30, 2023, which represents a $168.6 million, or 372.5%, increase from December 31, 2022. Digital asset deposits totaled $52.5 million as of September 30, 2023, which represents a $5.0 million, or 8.7%, decrease from December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits was partially offset by a decrease in borrowings of $37.1 million, or 29.3%, primarily driven by a decrease in overnight borrowings.

As of September 30, 2023, shareholders' equity was $217.6 million compared to $207.5 million at December 31, 2022, which represents an increase of $10.0 million, or 4.8%. The increase was primarily due to net income of $8.0 million. Also contributing to the increase was a one-time, cumulative-effect adjustment for the adoption of CECL which increased retained earnings by $696,000. Shareholders' equity also increased due to stock-based compensation expense of $981,000, and employee stock ownership plan shares earned of $568,000, partially offset by other comprehensive loss of $193,000.

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

BankProv, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC), is a future-ready commercial bank for corporate clients, specializing in offering adaptive and technology-first banking solutions to niche markets. We are committed to offering state-of-the-art APIs (application programming interfaces) for all business clients and BaaS partners. Through our offerings, BankProv insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information about BankProv please visit our website www.bankprov.com or call 877-487-2977.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; global and national war and terrorism; trends in interest rates; inflation; potential recessionary conditions; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; a potential government shutdown; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses, changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents of the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet



















At

At

At

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022 (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

(unaudited)





Assets















Cash and due from banks $ 22,445

$ 32,254

$ 42,923 Short-term investments

343,924



265,604



37,706 Cash and cash equivalents

366,369



297,858



80,629 Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)

26,179



27,656



28,600 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

3,607



3,309



4,266 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $24,023, $23,981, and $28,069 as of















September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively

1,313,666



1,333,564



1,416,047 Bank owned life insurance

44,437



44,153



43,615 Premises and equipment, net

13,187



13,400



13,580 Other repossessed assets

—



—



6,051 Accrued interest receivable

5,585



5,007



6,597 Right-of-use assets

3,821



3,861



3,942 Deferred tax asset, net

15,599



15,722



16,793 Other assets

15,990



17,057



16,261 Total assets $ 1,808,440

$ 1,761,587

$ 1,636,381

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Noninterest-bearing $ 385,488

$ 404,012

$ 520,226 Interest-bearing

1,104,237



1,044,074



759,356 Total deposits

1,489,725



1,448,086



1,279,582 Borrowings:















Short-term borrowings

80,000



70,000



108,500 Long-term borrowings

9,730



9,763



18,329 Total borrowings

89,730



79,763



126,829 Operating lease liabilities

4,199



4,227



4,282 Other liabilities

7,206



14,439



18,146 Total liabilities

1,590,860



1,546,515



1,428,839 Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock; authorized 50,000 shares:















no shares issued and outstanding

—



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;















17,681,916, 17,684,720 and 17,669,698 shares issued and outstanding















at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively

177



177



177 Additional paid-in capital

123,808



123,444



122,847 Retained earnings

103,361



100,894



94,630 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,393)



(1,891)



(2,200) Unearned compensation - ESOP

(7,373)



(7,552)



(7,912) Total shareholders' equity

217,580



215,072



207,542 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,808,440

$ 1,761,587

$ 1,636,381

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Interest and dividend income:



























Interest and fees on loans $ 19,811

$ 19,652

$ 20,147

$ 59,469

$ 56,917 Interest and dividends on debt securities available-for-sale

233



246



203



717



576 Interest on short-term investments

3,184



2,978



357



6,545



816 Total interest and dividend income

23,228



22,876



20,707



66,731



58,309 Interest expense:



























Interest on deposits

9,113



7,670



846



20,684



1,777 Interest on short-term borrowings

196



230



34



1,250



34 Interest on long-term borrowings

31



74



72



191



213 Total interest expense

9,340



7,974



952



22,125



2,024 Net interest and dividend income

13,888



14,902



19,755



44,606



56,285 Credit loss (benefit) expense - loans

(105)



(740)



56,310



2,090



57,398 Credit loss (benefit) expense - off-balance sheet credit exposures

(51)



(327)



5



(1,534)



41 Total credit loss (benefit) expense

(156)



(1,067)



56,315



556



57,439 Net interest and dividend income after credit loss (benefit) expense

14,044



15,969



(36,560)



44,050



(1,154) Noninterest income:



























Customer service fees on deposit accounts

903



769



789



2,651



1,989 Service charges and fees - other

511



527



222



1,489



1,050 Bank owned life insurance income

284



272



264



822



778 Gain (loss) on loans sold, net

—



—



(12)



—



272 Other income

67



134



76



452



122 Total noninterest income

1,765



1,702



1,339



5,414



4,211 Noninterest expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

7,776



8,109



7,653



24,429



22,164 Occupancy expense

429



421



450



1,271



1,287 Equipment expense

148



151



147



443



428 Deposit insurance

500



368



161



1,146



466 Data processing

378



374



347



1,113



1,026 Marketing expense

203



161



66



447



263 Professional fees

1,034



919



736



3,356



2,173 Directors' compensation

178



164



255



542



776 Software depreciation and implementation

509



483



398



1,409



1,019 Insurance expense

451



450



448



1,353



1,343 Service fees

272



281



255



789



688 Write down of other assets and receivables

—



—



—



—



395 Other

837



870



1,128



2,379



2,734 Total noninterest expense

12,715



12,751



12,044



38,677



34,762 Income (loss) before income tax expense

3,094



4,920



(47,265)



10,787



(31,705) Income tax expense (benefit)

628



1,459



(11,956)



2,757



(7,540) Net income (loss) $ 2,466

$ 3,461

$ (35,309)

$ 8,030

$ (24,165) Earnings (loss) per share:



























Basic $ 0.15

$ 0.21

$ (2.15)

$ 0.48

$ (1.47) Diluted

0.15

$ 0.21

$ (2.15)



0.48

$ (1.47) Weighted Average Shares:



























Basic

16,604,886



16,568,664



16,456,274



16,568,331



16,477,933 Diluted

16,648,657



16,570,017



16,456,274



16,569,526



16,477,933

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited)



















































For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023



September 30, 2022







Interest











Interest













Interest





Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/



Average

Earned/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Paid

Rate (6)

Balance

Paid

Rate (6)



Balance

Paid

Rate (6) Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans (1)(2) $ 1,327,373

$ 19,811

5.97 %

$ 1,346,654

$ 19,652

5.84 %



$ 1,526,917

$ 20,147

5.28 % Short-term investments

257,580



3,184

4.94 %



236,367



2,978

5.04 %





70,178



357

2.03 % Debt securities available-for-sale

27,363



188

2.75 %



28,278



197

2.79 %





30,950



190

2.46 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,902



45

9.46 %



2,254



49

8.70 %





1,752



13

2.97 % Total interest-earning assets

1,614,218



23,228

5.76 %



1,613,553



22,876

5.67 %





1,629,797



20,707

5.08 % Non-interest earning assets

103,453













99,685















97,342









Total assets $ 1,717,671











$ 1,713,238













$ 1,727,139









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Savings accounts $ 184,239

$ 1,021

2.22 %

$ 149,625

$ 408

1.09 %



$ 157,096

$ 80

0.20 % Money market accounts

551,344



5,207

3.78 %



513,348



4,550

3.55 %





299,214



428

0.57 % NOW accounts

103,966



181

0.70 %



115,869



202

0.70 %





243,426



171

0.28 % Certificates of deposit

230,884



2,704

4.68 %



230,023



2,510

4.36 %





65,689



167

1.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits

1,070,433



9,113

3.41 %



1,008,865



7,670

3.04 %





765,425



846

0.44 % Borrowings















































Short-term borrowings

14,897



196

5.26 %



18,352



230

5.01 %





5,564



34

2.44 % Long-term borrowings

9,741



31

1.27 %



16,148



74

1.83 %





13,500



72

2.13 % Total borrowings

24,638



227

3.69 %



34,500



304

3.52 %





19,064



106

2.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,095,071



9,340

3.41 %



1,043,365



7,974

3.06 %





784,489



952

0.49 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing deposits

391,917













437,167















681,681









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

13,864













19,380















17,343









Total liabilities

1,500,852













1,499,912















1,483,513









Total equity

216,819













213,326















243,626









Total liabilities and















































equity $ 1,717,671











$ 1,713,238













$ 1,727,139









Net interest income





$ 13,888











$ 14,902













$ 19,755



Interest rate spread (3)











2.35 %













2.61 %















4.59 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 519,147











$ 570,188













$ 845,308









Net interest margin (5)











3.44 %













3.69 %















4.85 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

147.41 %













154.65 %















207.75 %















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes mortgage warehouse loan origination fee income of $199,000, $213,000, and $260,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (6) Annualized.



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022







Interest











Interest





Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Paid

Rate (6)

Balance

Paid

Rate (6) Assets:





























Interest-earning assets:





























Loans (1)(2) $ 1,355,086

$ 59,469

5.85 %

$ 1,487,273

$ 56,917

5.10 % Short-term investments

179,086



6,545

4.87 %



141,984



816

0.77 % Debt securities available-for-sale

28,118



577

2.74 %



33,135



555

2.23 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,262



140

8.25 %



1,312



21

2.13 % Total interest-earning assets

1,564,552



66,731

5.69 %



1,663,704



58,309

4.67 % Non-interest earning assets

106,722













90,648









Total assets $ 1,671,274











$ 1,754,352









Liabilities and shareholders' equity:





























Interest-bearing liabilities:





























Savings accounts $ 158,927

$ 1,540

1.29 %

$ 154,516

$ 171

0.15 % Money market accounts

460,129



11,669

3.38 %



341,019



888

0.35 % NOW accounts

115,568



529

0.61 %



233,529



389

0.22 % Certificates of deposit

215,625



6,946

4.30 %



61,717



329

0.71 % Total interest-bearing deposits

950,249



20,684

2.90 %



790,781



1,777

0.30 % Borrowings





























Short-term borrowings

34,098



1,250

4.89 %



2,161



34

2.10 % Long-term borrowings

14,701



191

1.73 %



13,500



213

2.10 % Total borrowings

48,799



1,441

3.94 %



15,661



247

2.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

999,048



22,125

2.95 %



806,442



2,024

0.33 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

441,006













688,784









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

17,880













19,311









Total liabilities

1,457,934













1,514,537









Total equity

213,340













239,815









Total liabilities and





























equity $ 1,671,274











$ 1,754,352









Net interest income





$ 44,606











$ 56,285



Interest rate spread (3)











2.74 %













4.34 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 565,504











$ 857,262









Net interest margin (5)











3.80 %













4.51 % Average interest-earning assets to





























interest-bearing liabilities

156.60 %













206.30 %















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes mortgage warehouse loan origination fee income of $674,000 and $841,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (6) Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Select Financial Highlights (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



September 30,

2023

2023

2022



2023



2022 Performance Ratios:



























Return (loss) on average assets (1)

0.57 %



0.81 %



(8.18 %)



0.64 %



(1.84 %) Return (loss) on average equity (1)

4.55 %



6.49 %



(57.97 %)



5.02 %



(13.44 %) Interest rate spread (1) (2)

2.34 %



2.61 %



4.59 %



2.73 %



4.34 % Net interest margin (1) (3)

3.44 %



3.69 %



4.85 %



3.80 %



4.51 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1)

2.96 %



2.98 %



2.79 %



3.09 %



2.64 % Efficiency ratio (4)

81.23 %



76.79 %



57.10 %



77.32 %



57.46 % Average interest-earning assets to



























average interest-bearing liabilities

147.41 %



154.65 %



207.75 %



156.60 %



206.30 % Average equity to average assets

12.62 %



12.45 %



14.11 %



12.77 %



13.67 %



At

At

At

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022 Asset Quality















Non-accrual loans:















Commercial real estate $ 155

$ 160

$ 56 Commercial

235



70



101 Enterprise value

4,114



4,310



92 Digital asset

15,248



16,768



26,488 Residential real estate

381



361



227 Construction and land development

—



—



— Consumer

4



—



— Mortgage warehouse

—



—



— Total non-accrual loans

20,137



21,669



26,964 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

—



—



— Other repossessed assets

—



—



6,051 Total non-performing assets $ 20,137

$ 21,669

$ 33,015 Asset Quality Ratios















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans (5)

1.80 %



1.77 %



1.94 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans

119.30 %



110.67 %



104.10 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)

1.51 %



1.60 %



1.87 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets

1.11 %



1.23 %



1.65 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets (6)

1.11 %



1.23 %



2.02 % Capital and Share Related















Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.0 %



12.2 %



12.7 % Book value per share $ 12.31

$ 12.16

$ 11.75 Market value per share $ 9.69

$ 8.28

$ 7.28 Shares outstanding

17,681,916



17,684,720



17,669,698





(1) Annualized. (2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net. (5) Loans are presented at amortized cost (excluding accrued interest). (6) Non-performing assets consists of non-accrual loans plus loans accruing but 90 days overdue and other repossessed assets.



At

At

At

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2023

2023

2022 (In thousands) Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent Commercial real estate $ 438,039

32.74 %

$ 438,029

32.26 %

$ 453,592

31.41 % Commercial

176,817

13.22 %



187,965

13.85 %



216,931

15.02 % Enterprise value

432,449

32.33 %



436,574

32.15 %



438,745

30.38 % Digital asset (1)

15,247

1.14 %



16,768

1.24 %



40,781

2.82 % Residential real estate

7,444

0.56 %



7,490

0.55 %



8,165

0.57 % Construction and land development

95,327

7.13 %



96,757

7.13 %



72,267

5.00 % Consumer

315

0.02 %



207

0.02 %



391

0.03 % Mortgage warehouse

172,051

12.86 %



173,755

12.80 %



213,244

14.77 %



1,337,689

100.00 %



1,357,545

100.00 %



1,444,116

100.00 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

(24,023)







(23,981)







(28,069)



Net loans $ 1,313,666





$ 1,333,564





$ 1,416,047









(1) Includes $15.2 million, $16.8 million, and $26.5 million in loans secured by cryptocurrency mining rigs at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The remaining balance at December 31, 2022 consisted of digital asset lines of credit.



At

At

At

September 30,

June 30,

December 31, (In thousands) 2023

2023

2022 Noninterest-bearing:















Demand (1) $ 385,488

$ 404,012

$ 520,226 Interest-bearing:















NOW

111,786



111,701



145,533 Regular savings

177,865



159,940



141,802 Money market deposits

541,200



530,964



318,417 Certificates of deposit:















Certificate accounts of $250,000 or more

21,027



20,869



11,449 Certificate accounts less than $250,000

252,359



220,600



142,155 Total interest-bearing (2)

1,104,237



1,044,074



759,356 Total deposits (3) $ 1,489,725

$ 1,448,086

$ 1,279,582





(1) Noninterest-bearing deposits included $15.6 million, $37.8 million, and $40.2 million in BaaS deposits as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2023, respectively. Noninterest-bearing deposits included $52.5 million, $20.8 million, and $40.3 million in digital assets deposits as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Interest-bearing deposits included $198.3 million in BaaS deposits and no digital assets deposits as of September 30, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits included $197.9 million and $4.4 million in BaaS and digital assets deposits, respectively, as of June 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2022, there were $5.0 million and $17.2 million interest-bearing BaaS and digital asset deposits, respectively. (3) Of total deposits as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insured approximately 57%, 53%, and 55%, respectively, and the remaining 43%, 47%, and 45%, respectively, were insured through the Depositors Insurance Fund ("DIF"). The DIF is a private, industry-sponsored insurance fund that insures all deposits above FDIC limits at member banks.

