Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the September 30, 2024 Quarter

AMESBURY, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $716,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and net income of $2.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $2.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company's return on average assets was 0.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a loss on average assets of 0.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a return on average assets of 0.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 0.20%, compared to 0.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company's return on average equity was 1.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a loss on average equity of 5.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a return on average equity of 4.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's return on average equity was 1.41%, compared to 5.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

In announcing these results, Joseph Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report net income for the quarter as we continue to execute our strategic plan. These results once again include an increase to a valuation adjustment on a loan relationship in our enterprise value portfolio, which somewhat overshadows positive momentum in the general achievement of our strategic objectives. We are excited that our exhaustive efforts to strengthen our retail deposit base are yielding positive results, with consistent increases in our branch activity and balances since the prior quarter and throughout 2024. These results are enabling us to run off high-cost third-party deposits, strengthen our liquidity position and optimize the benefit from the late-September interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve, which should serve to highlight the importance of these efforts and result in meaningful reductions in our cost of funds."

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $12.4 million, an increase of $456,000, or 3.8%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $1.5 million, or 10.6%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.19% and 3.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.10% and 3.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 2.35% and 3.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $36.8 million, a decrease of $7.8 million, or 17.4%, compared to $44.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.19% and 3.34%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.74%, and 3.80%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. 

Total interest and dividend income was $22.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $557,000, or 2.5%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $799,000, or 3.4%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 6.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 12 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 35 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total interest and dividend income was $66.3 million, a decrease of $395,000, or 0.6%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 6.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 33 basis points from the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Total interest expense was $10.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $101,000, or 1.0%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of $680,000, or 7.3%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $539,000, or 5.6%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $45,000, or 0.5%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in interest expense on deposits from the prior quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $47.1 million, or 4.7%, and a four-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 3.83%. The decrease in interest expense on deposits from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $124.5 million, or 11.6%, partially offset by a 42-basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $952,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $640,000, or 205.1%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $725,000, or 319.4%, over the prior year quarter. The increase in interest expense on borrowings from the prior quarter and the prior year quarter was primarily driven by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and an increase in the cost of borrowings. The average balance of borrowings increased $49.3 million, or 181.9%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $51.7 million, or 209.8%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2023.  The cost of borrowings was 4.99% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 38 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 130 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.92% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which is an increase of three basis points, from 3.89%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 51 basis points from 3.41% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Total interest expense increased $7.4 million, or 33.3%, to $29.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $22.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $28.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $7.3 million, or 35.4%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits of 90 basis points, to 3.80%, and an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $33.4 million, or 3.5%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, interest expense on borrowings increased $32,000, or 2.2%, primarily due to an increase in the cost of borrowings of 75 basis points, to 4.69%, partially offset by a decrease in average total borrowings of $6.9 million, or 14.2%. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.83% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, which is an increase of 88 basis points, from 2.95%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company recognized a $1.7 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $6.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a $156,000 credit loss benefit recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The provision for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by an additional $1.7 million reserve on a $17.6 million enterprise value relationship, which now carries a total of $8.8 million in individually analyzed reserves. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recognized a $2.6 million provision for credit losses, compared to $556,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, due to an $8.8 million individually analyzed reserve in the enterprise value portfolio that was partially offset by the first quarter payoff of an enterprise value loan that resulted in the elimination of $1.1 million in related reserves, a settlement with a digital asset lending customer which resulted in a $3.8 million reduction in related reserves and the elimination of that portfolio and reductions in the general allowance due primarily to decreases in the enterprise value and commercial segments, which each carry a higher reserve rate than other lending segments. 

Net charge-offs totaled $84,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and net recoveries of $147,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $2.2 million, compared to $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were primarily related to the aforementioned settlement with a digital asset lending customer. 

Non-accrual loans were $37.2 million, or 2.25% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $21.3 million, or 1.29% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024 and $16.5 million, or 0.99% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in non-accrual loans as of September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by a $16.2 million construction and land development loan relationship placed on non-accrual in the third quarter after the loan became delinquent and conversations with the borrower indicated their inability to meet current and future debt obligations.

Mr. Reilly noted "The Bank has evaluated the construction and land development loan relationship placed on non-accrual status in the third quarter. The Bank, due to the high collateral value of the project, is exploring options to work out or exit this relationship as efficiently as possible. We continue to closely monitor our portfolios to detect and address any weaknesses in specific relationships and mitigate the impact of troubled credits."

Noninterest income was $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income decreased $827,000, or 15.3%, to $4.6 million, from $5.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Noninterest expense was $11.6 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, compared to $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense from the prior year quarter of $1.1 million, or 9.0%, was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $509,000, or 6.5%, mainly resulting from a reduction in headcount; a decrease in other expenses of $301,000, or 36.0%, primarily due to a reduction in expenses related to the workout and closure of the digital asset portfolio; and a decrease in professional fees of $234,000, or 22.6%, primarily due to reductions in legal and consulting expenses. Noninterest expense was $35.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 7.2%, from $38.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.7 million, or 7.1%, other expenses of $533,000, or 22.4%, and insurance expenses of $446,000, or 33.0%.

Mr. Reilly noted "Our institution has concentrated efforts on improving our risk profile by redirecting our focus to traditional community banking. This endeavor presented an opportunity to comprehensively evaluate operating expenses to eliminate costs that no longer support our current strategy or risk appetite. While these efforts are ongoing, we have completed an evaluation to reduce our professional services, including legal and consulting costs, and carried out a workforce reduction of over five percent of our employee base during the quarter. While our employees will always be a top priority and the foundation of our core values, these unfortunate measures were required to ensure a responsible deployment of resources that closely aligns with current strategic objectives." 

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $132,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a provision of $628,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for income tax of $571,000, reflecting an effective tax rate of 19.3%, compared to $2.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Total assets were $1.65 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.4 million, or 0.1%, from $1.65 billion at June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $22.1 million, or 1.3%, from $1.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $138.7 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $33.0 million, or 19.2%, from June 30, 2024 primarily due to an increase in net loans and a decrease in borrowings, offset by an increase in total deposits. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $81.7 million, or 37.1%, from December 31, 2023, primarily due to decreases in deposits and increases in net loans, partially offset by increases in borrowings. Net loans were $1.39 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $37.3 million, or 2.8%, from June 30, 2024 and $65.5 million, or 5.0%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in net loans over the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans of $38.6 million, or 7.6%, mortgage warehouse loans of $36.4 million, or 14.2%, and commercial loans of $25.8 million, or 17.8%, partially offset by decreases in enterprise value loans of $46.0 million, or 11.7%, and construction and land development loans of $15.7 million, or 27.6%. These changes reflect approximately $33.8 million of loans reclassified from the enterprise value portfolio to the commercial portfolio, following an internal review performed in the third quarter to identify loans in this segment that share the collateral and risk characteristics of a traditional commercial loan. These changes also reflect the reclassification of $20.3 million in construction and land development loans that converted to permanent commercial real estate loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to increases in mortgage warehouse loans of $126.3 million, or 75.8%, and commercial real estate loans of $80.1 million, or 17.1%, partially offset by decreases in enterprise value loans of $85.5 million, or 19.7%, construction and land development loans of $36.5 million, or 46.8%, and a $12.3 million decrease resulting from the closure of the digital asset loan portfolio. These changes reflect $47.3 million in construction and land development loans that converted to permanent commercial real estate loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as well as the reclassification of approximately $33.8 million in loans from the enterprise value to the commercial portfolio. The changing mix of the loan portfolio in all periods presented is illustrative of our current strategy to reduce exposure in our enterprise value lending portfolio in favor of more traditional commercial lending products. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $21.9 million, or 1.56% of total loans, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $20.3 million, or 1.49% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024, and $21.6 million, or 1.61% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses from June 30, 2024 of $1.6 million, or 7.8%, was primarily driven by a provision of $1.7 million, which was due to additional reserves on an individually analyzed loan relationship. The increase in the allowance for credit losses of $352,000, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2023, was primarily driven by an increase in reserves on individually analyzed loans offset by reductions in the general provision due primarily to decreases in the enterprise value and commercial segments, which each carry a higher rate of reserve than other segments of the portfolio.

Total deposits were $1.29 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $23.8 million, or 1.9%, from $1.26 billion at June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $42.7 million, or 3.2%, from $1.33 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits from June 30, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase in retail deposits of $59.5 million, or 8.1%, partially offset by a decrease in deposits obtained through listing services of $23.4 million, or 27.9%, and a decrease in brokered deposits of $20.1 million or, 10.8%. The decrease in deposits from December 31, 2023, was primarily driven by a decrease in deposits obtained through listing services of $76.6 million, or 56.0%, and a decrease in brokered deposits of $30.5 million, or 15.6%, partially offset by an increase in retail deposits of $52.5 million, or 7.1%. Total borrowings were $124.6 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $23.0 million, or 15.6%, from June 30, 2024 and an increase of $19.9 million, or 19.0%, from December 31, 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $226.2 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 0.8%, from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $4.3 million, or 1.9%, from December 31, 2023. The increases include the Company's net income, which totaled $716,000 and $2.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. Shareholders' equity to total assets was 13.7% at September 30, 2024, compared to 13.6% at June 30, 2024, and 13.3% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $12.76 at September 30, 2024, an increase from $12.70 at June 30, 2024, and $12.55 at December 31, 2023. Market value per share increased to $10.79 at September 30, 2024, an increase of 5.9% from $10.19 at June 30, 2024, and an increase of 7.2% from $10.07 at December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank was categorized as well capitalized under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Mr. Reilly concluded, "As we enter the final quarter of 2024, our primary focus remains an unwavering commitment to our employees, customers and stakeholders. I am always pleased to see the many ways our employees are fulfilling our core values while delivering trusted banking services to our customers. The relationships we have cultivated or strengthened by proactively engaging with the communities we serve have provided the natural pathway to efficiently achieve our strategic objectives."

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is the holding company for BankProv, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester/Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date on which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; interest rates; inflation; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; our ability to successfully shift the balance sheet to that of a traditional community bank; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our level and methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses; changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; global and national war and terrorism; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Investor contact:

Joseph Reilly
President and Chief Executive Officer
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
[email protected]

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet



At

At

At


September 30,

June 30,

December 31,


2024

2024

2023

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)




Assets











Cash and due from banks

$

29,555

$

19,192

$

22,200

Short-term investments

109,110


152,425


198,132

Cash and cash equivalents

138,665


171,617


220,332

Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)

27,426


27,328


28,571

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

3,619


5,121


4,056

Loans:











Commercial real estate

549,029


510,395


468,928

Construction and land development

41,401


57,145


77,851

Residential real estate

6,517


6,671


7,169

Mortgage warehouse

292,866


256,516


166,567

Commercial

170,514


144,700


176,124

Enterprise value

348,171


394,177


433,633

Digital asset







12,289

Consumer

94


92


168

Total Loans

1,408,592


1,369,696


1,342,729

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(21,923)


(20,341)


(21,571)

Net loans

1,386,669


1,349,355


1,321,158

Bank owned life insurance

45,683


45,357


44,735

Premises and equipment, net

10,343


12,713


12,986

Accrued interest receivable

5,247


6,396


6,090

Right-of-use assets

3,467


3,704


3,780

Deferred tax asset, net

14,805


14,462


14,461

Other assets

12,280


10,749


14,140

Total assets

$

1,648,204

$

1,646,802

$

1,670,309

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

318,475

$

311,814

$

308,769

NOW

92,349


84,811


93,812

Regular savings

140,979


168,387


231,593

Money market deposits

468,099


452,139


456,408

Certificates of deposit

268,593


247,504


240,640

Total deposits

1,288,495


1,264,655


1,331,222

Borrowings:











Short-term borrowings

115,000


138,000


95,000

Long-term borrowings

9,597


9,630


9,697

Total borrowings

124,597


147,630


104,697

Operating lease liabilities

3,891


4,118


4,171

Other liabilities

5,063


6,064


8,317

Total liabilities

1,422,046


1,422,467


1,448,407

Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding








Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;
17,730,843, 17,667,327, and 17,677,479 shares issued and outstanding at
September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively

177


177


177

Additional paid-in capital

125,056


124,665


124,129

Retained earnings

108,679


107,963


106,285

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,101)


(1,637)


(1,496)

Unearned compensation - ESOP

(6,653)


(6,833)


(7,193)

Total shareholders' equity

226,158


224,335


221,902

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,648,204

$

1,646,802

$

1,670,309

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September
30,

June 30,

September
30,

September
30,

September
30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest and dividend income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$

21,257

$

20,311

$

19,811

$

61,637

$

59,469

Interest and dividends on debt securities available-
for-sale

240


243


233


720


717

Interest on short-term investments

932


1,318


3,184


3,979


6,545

Total interest and dividend income

22,429


21,872


23,228


66,336


66,731

Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits

9,068


9,607


9,113


28,015


20,684

Interest on short-term borrowings

916


281


196


1,375


1,250

Interest on long-term borrowings

36


31


31


98


191

Total interest expense

10,020


9,919


9,340


29,488


22,125

Net interest and dividend income

12,409


11,953


13,888


36,848


44,606

Credit loss expense (benefit) - loans

1,666


6,467


(105)


2,590


2,090

Credit loss expense (benefit) - off-balance sheet
credit exposures

27


(9)


(51)


(20)


(1,534)

Total credit loss expense (benefit)

1,693


6,458


(156)


2,570


556

Net interest and dividend income after credit loss
expense (benefit)

10,716


5,495


14,044


34,278


44,050

Noninterest income:



















Customer service fees on deposit accounts

813


665


903


2,152


2,651

Service charges and fees - other

486


349


511


1,144


1,489

Bank owned life insurance income

327


319


284


948


822

Other income

82


190


67


343


452

Total noninterest income

1,708


1,523


1,765


4,587


5,414

Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

7,267


7,293


7,776


22,705


24,429

Occupancy expense

452


407


429


1,302


1,271

Equipment expense

159


160


148


471


443

Deposit insurance

334


321


500


988


1,146

Data processing

416


402


378


1,231


1,113

Marketing expense

57


76


203


151


447

Professional fees

800


984


1,034


3,098


3,356

Directors' compensation

233


177


178


584


542

Software depreciation and implementation

614


584


509


1,741


1,409

Insurance expense

303


303


451


907


1,353

Service fees

405


234


272


881


789

Other

536


653


837


1,846


2,379

Total noninterest expense

11,576


11,594


12,715


35,905


38,677

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

848


(4,576)


3,094


2,960


10,787

Income tax expense (benefit)

132


(1,268)


628


571


2,757

Net income (loss)

$

716

$

(3,308)

$

2,466

$

2,389

$

8,030

Earnings (loss) per share:



















Basic

$

0.04

$

(0.20)

$

0.15

$

0.14

$

0.48

Diluted

$

0.04

$

(0.20)

$

0.15

$

0.14

$

0.48

Weighted Average Shares:



















Basic

16,748,404


16,706,793


16,604,886


16,708,363


16,568,331

Diluted

16,811,614


16,706,793


16,648,657


16,754,858


16,569,526

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Income Analysis

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended


September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023






Interest






Interest









Interest






Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Paid

Rate
(5)

Balance

Paid

Rate (5)

Balance

Paid

Rate (5)

Assets:
































Interest-earning assets:
































Loans (1)

$

1,359,712

$

21,257

6.25 %

$

1,328,650

$

20,311


6.11

%

$

1,327,373

$

19,811


5.97

%

Short-term investments

78,925


932

4.72 %

102,395


1,318


5.15

%

257,580


3,184


4.94

%

Debt securities available-
for-sale

27,367


201

2.94 %

27,485


206


3.00

%

27,363


188


2.75

%

Federal Home Loan Bank
stock

3,476


39

4.49 %

1,865


37


7.94

%

1,902


45


9.46

%

Total interest-earning
assets

1,469,480


22,429

6.11 %

1,460,395


21,872


5.99

%

1,614,218


23,228


5.76

%

Noninterest earning assets

94,258







104,388










103,453








Total assets

$

1,563,738






$

1,564,783









$

1,717,671








Liabilities and
shareholders' equity:
































Interest-bearing liabilities:
































Savings accounts

$

155,726

$

898

2.31 %

$

215,344

$

1,646


3.06

%

$

184,239

$

1,021


2.22

%

Money market accounts

479,276


4,823

4.03 %

456,566


4,499


3.94

%

551,344


5,207


3.78

%

NOW accounts

79,527


311

1.56 %

69,737


225


1.29

%

103,966


181


0.70

%

Certificates of deposit

231,373


3,036

5.25 %

251,361


3,237


5.15

%

230,884


2,704


4.68

%

Total interest-bearing
deposits

945,902


9,068

3.83 %

993,008


9,607


3.87

%

1,070,433


9,113


3.41

%

Borrowings
































Short-term borrowings

66,727


916

5.49 %

17,439


281


6.45

%

14,897


196


5.26

%

Long-term borrowings

9,607


36

1.50 %

9,642


31


1.29

%

9,741


31


1.27

%

Total borrowings

76,334


952

4.99 %

27,081


312


4.61

%

24,638


227


3.69

%

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

1,022,236


10,020

3.92 %

1,020,089


9,919


3.89

%

1,095,071


9,340


3.41

%

Noninterest-bearing
liabilities:
































Noninterest-bearing
deposits

305,124







306,081










391,917








Other noninterest-bearing
liabilities

10,377







10,519










13,864








Total liabilities

1,337,737







1,336,689










1,500,852








Total equity

226,001







228,094










216,819








Total liabilities and equity

$

1,563,738






$

1,564,783









$

1,717,671








Net interest income




$

12,409






$

11,953









$

13,888




Interest rate spread (2)







2.19 %









2.10

%









2.35

%

Net interest-earning assets
(3)

$

447,244






$

440,306









$

519,147








Net interest margin (4)







3.38 %









3.27

%









3.44

%

Average interest-earning
assets to interest-bearing
liabilities

143.75

%






143.16

%









147.41

%







(1)

Interest earned/paid on loans includes $796,000, $660,000, and $921,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5)

Annualized.


For the Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023






Interest






Interest






Average

Earned/

Yield/

Average

Earned/

Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Paid

Rate
(5)

Balance

Paid

Rate (5)

Assets:




















Interest-earning assets:




















Loans (1)

$

1,337,289

$

61,637

6.15 %

$

1,355,086

$

59,469


5.85

%

Short-term investments

101,539


3,979

5.22 %

179,086


6,545


4.87

%

Debt securities available-for-sale

27,694


612

2.95 %

28,118


577


2.74

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,379


108

6.05 %

2,262


140


8.25

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,468,901


66,336

6.02 %

1,564,552


66,731


5.69

%

Noninterest earning assets

99,161







106,722








Total assets

$

1,568,062






$

1,671,274








Liabilities and shareholders' equity:




















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Savings accounts

$

204,892

$

4,505

2.93 %

$

158,927

$

1,540


1.29

%

Money market accounts

463,632


13,560

3.90 %

460,129


11,669


3.38

%

NOW accounts

77,373


718

1.24 %

115,568


529


0.61

%

Certificates of deposit

237,760


9,232

5.18 %

215,625


6,946


4.30

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

983,657


28,015

3.80 %

950,249


20,684


2.90

%

Borrowings




















Short-term borrowings

32,242


1,375

5.69 %

34,098


1,250


4.89

%

Long-term borrowings

9,642


98

1.36 %

14,701


191


1.73

%

Total borrowings

41,884


1,473

4.69 %

48,799


1,441


3.94

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,025,541


29,488

3.83 %

999,048


22,125


2.95

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




















Noninterest-bearing deposits

305,849







441,006








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,977







17,880








Total liabilities

1,342,367







1,457,934








Total equity

225,695







213,340








Total liabilities and equity

$

1,568,062






$

1,671,274








Net interest income




$

36,848






$

44,606




Interest rate spread (2)







2.19 %









2.74

%

Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

443,360






$

565,504








Net interest margin (4)







3.34 %









3.80

%

Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities

143.23

%






156.60

%







(1)

Interest earned/paid on loans includes $2.2 million and $3.1 million in loan fee income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Net-interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5)

Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Select Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


September
30,

June 30,

September
30,

September 30,


2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Performance Ratios:



















Return (loss) on average assets (1)

0.18

%

(0.85)

%

0.57

%

0.20

%

0.64

%

Return (loss) on average equity (1)

1.27

%

(5.80)

%

4.55

%

1.41

%

5.02

%

Interest rate spread (1) (2)

2.19

%

2.10

%

2.35

%

2.19

%

2.74

%

Net interest margin (1) (3)

3.38

%

3.27

%

3.44

%

3.34

%

3.80

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (1)

2.96

%

2.96

%

2.96

%

3.05

%

3.09

%

Efficiency ratio (4)

82.00

%

86.03

%

81.23

%

86.65

%

77.32

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-
     bearing liabilities

143.75

%

143.16

%

147.41

%

143.23

%

156.60

%

Average equity to average assets

14.45

%

14.58

%

12.62

%

14.39

%

12.77

%


At

At

At


September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

Asset Quality











Non-accrual loans:











Commercial real estate

$

58

$

60

$


Construction and land development

16,212






Residential real estate

347


352


376

Commercial

1,553


1,864


1,857

Enterprise value

18,990


19,038


1,991

Digital asset







12,289

Consumer

1


2


4

Total non-accrual loans

37,161


21,316


16,517

Total non-performing assets

$

37,161

$

21,316

$

16,517













Asset Quality Ratios











Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total loans (5)

1.56

%

1.49

%

1.61

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of non-performing loans

58.99

%

95.43

%

130.60

%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)

2.64

%

1.56

%

1.23

%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets

2.25

%

1.29

%

0.99

%













Capital and Share Related











Shareholders' equity to total assets

13.72

%

13.62

%

13.29

%

Book value per share

$

12.76

$

12.70

$

12.55

Market value per share

$

10.79

$

10.19

$

10.07

Shares outstanding

17,730,843


17,667,327


17,677,479

(1)

Annualized.

(2)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(4)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net.

(5)

Loans are presented at amortized cost.

