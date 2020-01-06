Provident Bank Welcomes Digital Channels Director

In this newly created position, Mr. Treadway will be responsible for the management of all of the bank's digital channels, including ATMs, online and mobile banking, as well as collaborating closely with key internal business partners to ensure the bank has a shared and cohesive digital strategy that is integrated and aligned.

"I am thrilled to add Todd to our team. He understands what it takes to deliver a best-in-class online and mobile banking experience for consumers," said John Kamin, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer. "His expertise will be a welcome addition as we look to rollout enhanced digital and mobile solutions for our customers in the first quarter," added Kamin.

Mr. Treadway has more than 20 years' experience in banking technology, and digital and mobile delivery channels. Prior to joining Provident, he was Vice President, Digital Channels Manager with Old National Bank, Evansville, Ind., where he was he was instrumental in delivering world class digital experiences to their customers. Mr. Treadway holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from the University of Southern Indiana, Evansville.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS), which reported assets of $9.92 billion as of September 30, 2019. With $6.96 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

SOURCE Provident Bank

Related Links

http://www.provident.bank

