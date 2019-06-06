Provident Charter School Awarded 21st Century Grant Funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Education

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Charter School, Pennsylvania's only school designed for children with dyslexia, today announces the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has awarded funding for a $2 million, five-year Cohort 10 grant to operate a 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) for students in 2nd through 8th grades. Funding for the $400,000/per year grant begins July 1, 2019 and ends June 30, 2024.

The Troy Hill-based school plans to partner with several community providers, including Attack Theater, Tree Pittsburgh, Zang Taekwondo, and the Ivins Outreach Center to operate the 21st CCLC, which will help support the Commonwealth's educational priorities, including STEM/STEAM education, workforce, career/college readiness, planning for transitional vocational/technical services, and addressing underserved geographic locations.

"We are honored to be selected as a grant recipient from the Pennsylvania Department of Education," said David Zeiler, CEO, Provident Charter School. "And, we are extremely proud Provident Charter School meets the Commonwealth's rigorous standards to help children achieve their full potential. The grant will help us to continue our mission of educating students with language-based learning differences, such as dyslexia."

In addition to academics, 21st CCLC grantees, including Provident Charter School, may also use the funds to carry out a broad array of activities that advance student academic achievement and support student success. These activities include after school, summer, Saturdays, and holiday programming; academic enrichment programs; literacy education programs; programs that support a healthy and active lifestyle; and drug prevention and counseling programs, among other efforts.

About 21st CCLC

The 21st CCLC grant is a competitive grant, which provides federal funding to establish community learning centers that provide academic, artistic, and cultural enrichment opportunities for students and their families. These opportunities must occur during non-school hours or periods when school is not in session to help eligible students meet state and local standards in core academic subjects. Centers must also offer students a broad array of activities, which complement their regular academic programs, as well as offer literacy and other educational services to families. The 21st CCLC program is authorized under Title IV, Part B of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by the, Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015.

About Provident Charter School

Founded in 2016 and based in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill community, Provident Charter School is designed for children with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences to access their potential by providing a high quality, well-rounded education delivered through multi-sensory instructional methods and individual learning plans. Provident Charter School is different than traditional schools as it offers an environment tailored for supporting students who are struggling to read. As a publicly-funded charter school, services and expertise are provided free of charge. www.providentcharterschool.org

