Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Mid-Atlantic Women's Care On Its Affiliation With Unified Women's Healthcare

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-Atlantic Women's Care, a comprehensive provider of healthcare to the women of Hampton Roads and surrounding areas, has affiliated with Unified Women's Healthcare. As one of the largest independent OB/GYN practices in the country, Mid-Atlantic Women's Care has more than 115 providers across 30 Care Centers and six Imaging Centers in Virginia and North Carolina. Provident Healthcare Partners (Provident) served as exclusive financial advisor to Mid-Atlantic Women's Care. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Mid-Atlantic Women's Care is a leader in women's health services in the Hampton Roads area, attracting a loyal patient base through its commitment to clinical quality. By affiliating with Unified Women's Healthcare, MAWC is poised to expand upon its success with additional infrastructure and capital resources," commented AJ Shekar, Senior Vice President at Provident.

About Mid-Atlantic Women's Care

Mid-Atlantic Women's Care, the premier OB/GYN group in Hampton Roads, was created in 1997 by the merger of 11 independent OB/GYN physician groups. These physician groups were carefully chosen and brought together because they represented the best physicians in the area. For additional information on Mid-Atlantic Women's Care, please visit https://www.midatlanticwomenscare.com/.

About Unified Women's Healthcare

Unified Women's Healthcare, headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, is the leading Physician Practice Management platform in the nation. The company assists Ob-Gyn practices to grow and thrive through operational and business support services in a unique, yet complementary model to preserve private practice. Offering stability, longevity and a legacy in the journey to transform women's healthcare, Unified presently supports Medical Affiliate practice groups in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Its focused, symbiotic relationship makes for a successful collaboration that benefits providers and the patients in their care. For additional information about Unified Women's Healthcare, visit https://unifiedwomenshealthcare.com/

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is an award-winning investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including within women's health. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information about Provident, visit: www.providenthp.com.

