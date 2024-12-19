Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Mid-Florida Endodontics on its Partnership with SRM Equity Partners

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Mid-Florida Endodontics ("MFE") on its partnership with SRM Equity Partners ("SRM"). MFE is the premier provider of endodontic services across the rapidly growing and highly attractive Central Florida market.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director, Scott Davis, and Vice President, Chris Schlesinger. Greenburg Traurig served as legal counsel to MFE, while McGuireWoods served as legal counsel to SRM.

Provident provided exceptional representation and guidance. We deeply valued their expertise and personal approach. Post this

"Provident provided exceptional representation and guidance. They fully grasped our goals, the landscape, and the key players, ultimately connecting us with the perfect partner. We deeply valued their expertise, insight, and personal approach throughout the process," stated Dr. Brad Lipkin, Co-Founder of MFE.

"MFE presented a unique investment opportunity in a highly sought after and under consolidated sub-sector of dentistry. This allowed us to effectively position the business to both strategic and financial investors, and ultimately fulfill the shareholders' goal of remaining a standalone platform and seize on the opportunity to expand throughout the Southeast market," commented Davis.

"Drs. Isler, Lipkin, and the MFE team have built an impressive organization delivering the highest quality specialty care across Central Florida. We were excited to guide MFE through this process and facilitate its partnership with an experienced investor that will support the platform's next phase of growth," stated Schlesinger.

About Mid-Florida Endodontics

MFE specializes in delivering high-quality root canal treatment and other endodontic services at ten convenient locations across Central Florida. Their state-of-the-art facilities are designed to create a calm and comfortable environment, ensuring a pleasant experience for every patient. With a team of 11 skilled endodontists, MFE is dedicated to offering exceptional endodontic care tailored to individual needs. Visit https://www.midfloridarootcanals.com/ to learn more.

About SRM Equity

SRM Equity Partners is a leading, operationally-focused, private equity firm growing businesses in the lower middle market. SRM primarily focuses on investments within the business/industrial services, specialty manufacturing/distribution, and healthcare sectors. Visit https://www.srmequity.com/ for more information.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including specialty dentistry and endodontics. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com and follow Provident on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners