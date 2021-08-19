Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Pacific Eye Surgeons In Its Partnership With Unifeye Vision Partners
Aug 19, 2021, 06:39 ET
BOSTON and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced that it has advised Pacific Eye Surgeons ("PES") in its partnership with Unifeye Vision Partners(UVP), a portfolio company of Waud Capital Partners. Serving both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties along the Central Coast of California, PES was founded in 2004 and offers a variety of services at its seven clinical locations, including routine and highly specialized eye care and the latest in laser eye surgery. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"I consider our choice of Provident as our advisor to be the single most significant decision leading to a successful transaction with our partner, UVP. The team provided expert market analysis and guidance in the initial stages, helped us find the right partner through their extensive contacts in the industry, and through diligence and innovative thinking were able to help find a path forward through some very complicated deal points. I would recommend Provident to any entity looking to explore a PE partnership," noted Ahmad Amir M.D., Managing Partner of PES.
"Led by Dr. Ahmad Amir, Pacific Eye Surgeons has developed a market-leading clinical reputation in the Central Coast, providing a highly complementary addition to UVP's growing presence in the Southern California market," stated Eric Major, Managing Director at Provident.
About Pacific Eye Surgeons
PES is committed to caring for their patients' vision at every stage of life and their highly qualified physician team, comprised of nine ophthalmologists and three optometrists, ensures top-notch comprehensive care at each of their seven clinical locations. For additional information, visit https://www.paceyemd.com.
About Unifeye Vision Partners
Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP extends its operations to a network of 89 providers, 29 clinical locations, and 6 ambulatory surgery centers. For additional information, visit http://www.uvpeye.com/.
About Waud Capital Partners
Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.2 billion since its founding in 1993. The firm partners with exceptional management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 325 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information, visit http://www.waudcapital.com.
About Provident Healthcare Partners
Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including a significant track record of success within eye care services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.
Contact:
Provident Healthcare Partners
Gina Casiello
877-742-9800
SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC
Related Links
https://www.paceyemd.com
http://www.uvpeye.com/
http://www.waudcapital.com
http://www.providenthp.com
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article