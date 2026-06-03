Provident Industrial Welcomes Kendrick Leckband as Managing Director, Industrial Asset Management

DALLAS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based real estate development and investment company Provident Corp., is pleased to announce that Kendrick Leckband has joined the firm as Managing Director, Industrial Asset Management. In this role, she will lead asset management strategy and execution across Provident's growing industrial portfolio.

Kendrick brings more than 20 years of experience in real estate investment management, with deep expertise spanning portfolio management, asset optimization, capital formation, and institutional investor relations.

Prior to joining Provident, Kendrick was a Partner at TA Realty, where she spent 18 years helping manage multi-billion-dollar investment vehicles on behalf of a global institutional investor base. During her tenure, she played a key role in driving fund performance through active portfolio management, including oversight of acquisitions and dispositions, capital structure strategy, and investor distributions.

At Provident Industrial, Kendrick will focus on enhancing portfolio performance, optimizing asset-level execution, and further institutionalizing the platform as the firm continues its expansion across key U.S. markets.

"Kendrick adds a highly complementary skillset to our team with her extensive institutional asset management background," said Case Van Lare, Managing Director, Provident Industrial. "Her experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our industrial platform and deliver strong outcomes for our investors."

Since its formation, Provident Industrial has rapidly grown into one of the firm's most active development platforms, focused on delivering high-quality, tenant-centric industrial assets through disciplined site selection and execution.

"I'm excited to join Provident at such a dynamic time in the platform's growth," said Kendrick Leckband. "I look forward to working alongside the team to build on the firm's strong foundation and drive continued value creation across the portfolio."

About Provident Industrial

Provident Industrial is a full-service industrial real estate platform focused on the development and acquisition of high-quality industrial assets across strategically selected markets. Backed by Provident Corp., the firm is committed to delivering innovative, tenant-focused solutions and generating strong risk-adjusted returns for its partners. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $7.5 billion in real estate projects nationwide. For more information, please visit www.provident.net.

Media Contact:

Chris Martin

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SOURCE Provident Realty Advisors, Inc.