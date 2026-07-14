Provident Industrial Breaks Ground on 300 Keystone Drive, Marking Its First Northeast Development

300 Keystone Drive, a 257,040-square-foot Class A industrial project in Limerick, Pa., launches Provident Industrial's expansion into the Northeast market

LIMERICK, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Industrial, a division of Dallas-based real estate development and investment company Provident, today announced the acquisition and groundbreaking of 300 Keystone Drive, a 257,040-square-foot Class A industrial building in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The groundbreaking marks Provident Industrial's first development in the Northeast — a significant milestone that establishes the company's presence in the region and anchors an aggressive expansion strategy.

300 Keystone Drive - Limerick, PA

Located within the heart of the Route 422 corridor northwest of Philadelphia, 300 Keystone Drive will deliver a modern industrial building designed to meet the requirements of today's logistics, e-commerce, and advanced manufacturing users. The building will feature best-in-class specifications and immediate access to the region's primary highway network, positioning it to serve tenants seeking large-format industrial space in one of the Northeast's most supply-constrained submarkets.

"300 Keystone represents a meaningful investment in a corridor that is underserved by modern industrial product," said Eric Moser, Market Officer at Provident Industrial. "Much of the existing inventory in this submarket is 40 to 50 years old and no longer meets the needs of today's industrial tenants. We are delivering a modern building with great infrastructure access in a dense suburban location that offers the functionality and efficiency the market has been missing."

300 Keystone Drive launches an ambitious growth strategy for Provident Industrial. The acquisition is the first in the Northeast since Moser opened the Philadelphia office in March 2026, and the company is actively pursuing additional development opportunities throughout the region, targeting supply-constrained markets with infrastructure access and sustained industrial demand. The Greater Philadelphia market, where 300 Keystone Drive is located, continues to attract industrial operators, manufacturers, and distributors drawn by its dense consumer base, deep labor pool, and connectivity to the rest of the Northeast Corridor.

Moser noted that the project also reflects a broader, long-term commitment to the region by Provident. "Well-located industrial land is difficult to find, which is part of what makes this milestone so significant for us," he said. "This is our first development in the Northeast, and our intention is to build a lasting presence here. We are actively seeking additional development opportunities from Virginia to Boston."

300 Keystone will deliver in Summer 2027. Paul Touhey at CBRE is handling leasing for the project.

About Provident

Provident is a privately held real estate and investment firm with over three decades of success across multiple market cycles driven by foresight, experience, and adaptability to changing markets. Provident focuses on delivering exceptional risk-adjusted returns to investor partners through development of opportunistic and value-add strategies. Since its founding in 1991, Provident has developed or invested in over $7.5 billion in real estate projects nationwide. For more information, please visit www.provident.net.

Media Contact: Eric Moser; [email protected]

SOURCE Provident Realty Advisors, Inc.